Puck Pieterse beats Ferrand-Prevot to win World Cup debut in Nove Mesto
Lecomte rounds out podium
Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) powered to the first elite World Cup victory of her young career, riding away from World Champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Ineos) on the final lap to win the elite women's cross country race in Nove Mesto.
Leona Lecomte (Canyon CLLCTV) rounded out the podium in third 11 seconds behind.
Haley Batten (Specialized Factory Racing) and Evie Richards (Trek Factory Racing) hit out on the first lap with the American in the lead at the line with a four-second gap over Richards and Sina Frei (Specialized Factory Racing). On the second lap, the three riders were joined by Martina Berta (Santa Cruz - RockShox Pro Team) and Rebecca Henderson (Primaflor Mondraker Genuins Racing Team).
Richards launched an attack that drew World Champion Ferrand-Prévot out of the chasing field. The French rider fought her way forward along with Pieterse. Richards forged ahead, holding a lead of 15 seconds before Pieterse put in a blistering third lap and joined Ferrand-Prévot.
Disaster struck Richards soon after, with a puncture forcing her into the tech zone and out of the lead.
Ferrand-Prévot and Pieterse led through the fourth lap when the Dutch rider put in her first attack. The World Champion closed it down, then put in a dig of her own on the penultimate lap but could not dislodge the young talent.
Ferrand-Prévot went into the final lap with a six-second lead but Pieterse surged on the climb to shut it down, then attacked on the stair-step descent and rode away to her first World Cup victory.
Behind, Lecomte emerged from the chasing group to claim third, while Richards made a remarkable comeback to finish fourth at 16 seconds.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
Most Popular
By Jackie Tyson
By Jackie Tyson
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia stage 9 Live - Time trial battle for the general classificationThe 35km flat route to Cesena will heavily influence the battle for the maglia rosa
-
Puck Pieterse beats Ferrand-Prevot to win World Cup debut in Nove MestoLecomte rounds out podium
-
Marc Hirschi wins Tour of Hongrie as final stage cancelledAdverse weather conditions force cancellation of the race as riders cover finale stage under neutralisation
-
Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 9 previewStage 9: Savignano sul Rubicone - Cesena (Technogym Village) Tudor ITT, 35.0 km - Time trial