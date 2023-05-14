Tom Pidcock prevails in tight battle with Dubau in Nove Mesto World Cup
World champion Schurter out-sprints Sarrou for third
European MTB champion Tom Pidcock (Ineos) won the elite men’s cross country race at the Nove Mesto World Cup, beating Joshua Dubau (Rockrider Ford Racing Team) after a long game of cat-and-mouse with the Frenchman on the technical circuit in Czechia.
"Today was a hard race honestly, the conditions were super tricky. We haven’t ridden it all in the rain - short track, you know but there are no rests in this race," the Ineos rider said after the race finish.
"It was a bit tricky, my tyres were a bit hard and I was struggling a bit on the roots. But it was nice to win in the end.
"I think when that happens, it’s important just to take take a minute and reset, like I had a dead leg. I just kind of came to the pits, got a bottle, had a drink and got a gel and focussed on trying to get back to the front. I didn't do any whips all race so I needed to do some at the finish. At least I didn’t crash."
Pidcock suffered a crash on the fifth of eight laps, pushing him well behind race leader Joshua Dubau after a first half of the race in which the two exchanged blows throughout. The Briton battled back, though, and found himself back in the company of the Frenchman on the penultimate lap.
Dubau appeared the stronger of the two on the final lap, distancing Pidcock on the more technical sections before the Ineos rider managed to find his way back to the Frenchman - who was unable to break the elastic.
Pidcock made his major attack on the penultimate climb of the course, taking first position, but was unable to drop Dubau. An attack on the final climb, though, gave Pidcock his critical gap from which he was able to ride to the finish solo.
Dubau, clearly exhausted from the chase, sat up and allowed Pidcock to cruise into the finish with a margin of four seconds and ample celebration.
While the duo fought for the win up front, Swiss rider Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team) was holding third place in a group containing Thomas Griot (Canyon CLLCTV) and Jordan Sarrou (Team BMC).
Schurter and Sarrou took the battle for the last podium spot right to the line - where Schurter won the sprint for third place.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Peter Stuart has been editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.
Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.
Most Popular
By Jackie Tyson
By Jackie Tyson
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia stage 9 Live - Time trial battle for the general classificationThe 35km flat route to Cesena will heavily influence the battle for the maglia rosa
-
Tom Pidcock prevails in tight battle with Dubau in Nove Mesto World CupWorld champion Schurter out-sprints Sarrou for third
-
Puck Pieterse beats Ferrand-Prevot to win World Cup debut in Nove MestoLecomte rounds out podium
-
Marc Hirschi wins Tour of Hongrie as final stage cancelledAdverse weather conditions force cancellation of the race as riders cover finale stage under neutralisation