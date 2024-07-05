UCI MTB World Cup Les Gets: Keller holds off Pieterse on last lap in XCC while Hatherly wins for first time in two years in men's race

Alessandra Keller extends her lead over Dutch rider in cross-country short track standings

Alessandra Keller (Thömus Maxon) passed rival Puck Pieterse (Alpecin-Deceuninck) on final lap to win Les Gets XCC round of 2024 UCI MTB World Series
Alessandra Keller (Thömus Maxon) passed rival Puck Pieterse (Alpecin-Deceuninck) on final lap to win Les Gets XCC round of 2024 UCI MTB World Series (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Thömus Maxon)
Alessandra Keller (Thömus Maxon) of Switzerland and South Africa’s Alan Hatherly (Cannondale Factory Racing) won the cross-country short track races at the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series stop on Friday in Les Gets, France. This is the third year MTB World Cup races have been held in the French Alps. 

