UCI MTB World Cup Les Gets: Puck Pieterse takes dominant win in Cross Country Olympic

Pieterse emerges as an Olympic favourite after showing in Haute Savoie

CRANSMONTANA SWITZERLAND JUNE 23 Puck Pieterse of Netherlands competes in the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Crans Montana Cross Country XCO Women Elite on June 23 2024 in CransMontana Switzerland Photo by Piotr StaronGetty Images
Puck Pieterse (Alpecin-Deceuninck) showcased her Olympic Cross Country form only weeks ahead of the Olympic Games in Paris with a 2:37 winning margin over Candice Lill (South Africa) at the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series in Les Gets.

Pieterse broke away from the first lap, having come second to Alessandra Keller (Thömus Maxon) in the short track race on Friday, to ride solo all the way to the finish ahead of Lill in second place and Keller in third at a margin of 3:07.

Peter Stuart
