UCI MTB World Cup Les Gets: Alan Hatherly wins XCO

By
published

Hatherly becomes first South African to win an XCO event at a World Cup after claiming short track

LES GETS FRANCE JULY 05 Alan Hatherly of New Zeland competes in the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Les Gets Cross Country XCC Elite Men on July 05 2024 in Les Gets France Photo by Piotr StaronGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Alan Hatherly (Cannondale Factory Racing) followed his short track victory on Friday at the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series in Les Gets to become the first South African to take an Olympic Cross Country World Cup title ahead of Mathias Fluckiger (Switzerland).

Hatherly moves into the overall lead in the World Cup series only weeks ahead of the Olympic Games in Paris and demonstrated dominant form on today’s circuit.

