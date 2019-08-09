Trending

Van der Poel and Ferrand-Prevot take Lenzerheide short track wins

Dutchman notches fifth UCI MTB World Cup short track victory

Image 1 of 25

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) exhausted at the finish

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) exhausted at the finish
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 25

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Canyon Factory Team)

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Canyon Factory Team)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 25

Start of the Men's race

Start of the Men's race
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 25

Jenny Rissveds (Team 31)

Jenny Rissveds (Team 31)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 25

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Canyon Factory Team)

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Canyon Factory Team)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 25

Chloe Woodruff (Team USA)

Chloe Woodruff (Team USA)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 25

The leg killer of a climb

The leg killer of a climb
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 8 of 25

Rebecca McConnell Primaflor Mondraker Rotor) and Anne Tauber (CST Sandd Bafang MTB Racing Team

Rebecca McConnell Primaflor Mondraker Rotor) and Anne Tauber (CST Sandd Bafang MTB Racing Team
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 9 of 25

Kate Courtney (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing)

Kate Courtney (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 10 of 25

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot(Canyon Factory Team)

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot(Canyon Factory Team)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 11 of 25

Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory Racing XC)

Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory Racing XC)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 12 of 25

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Canyon Factory Team) takes the win ahead of Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory Racing XC)

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Canyon Factory Team) takes the win ahead of Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory Racing XC)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 13 of 25

Rebecca McConnell (Primaflor Mondraker Rotor)

Rebecca McConnell (Primaflor Mondraker Rotor)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 14 of 25

Everyone else chasing Jolanda Neff

Everyone else chasing Jolanda Neff
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 15 of 25

Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory Racing XC) attacked immediately

Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory Racing XC) attacked immediately
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 16 of 25

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) leads Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing) and Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing) over the roots

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) leads Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing) and Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing) over the roots
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 17 of 25

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing) attacks on the climb

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing) attacks on the climb
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 18 of 25

Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Torpado Ursus)

Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Torpado Ursus)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 19 of 25

Jordan Sarrou (Absolute-Absalon) takes a turn at the front

Jordan Sarrou (Absolute-Absalon) takes a turn at the front
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 20 of 25

Victor Koretzky (KMC-Ekoi-Orbea) and Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Torpado Ursus)

Victor Koretzky (KMC-Ekoi-Orbea) and Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Torpado Ursus)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 21 of 25

Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing) at the front

Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing) at the front
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 22 of 25

Final 4 start the last lap: Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus), Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing), Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing) and Maxime Marotte (Cannondale Factory Racing)

Final 4 start the last lap: Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus), Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing), Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing) and Maxime Marotte (Cannondale Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 23 of 25

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) defeats Henrique Avancini Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing) at the finish MXCCLENZWC_DSC1975 Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) exhausted at the finish

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) defeats Henrique Avancini Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing) at the finish MXCCLENZWC_DSC1975 Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) exhausted at the finish
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 24 of 25

Left to right: Henrique Avancini, Mathieu van der Poel, Nino Schurter

Left to right: Henrique Avancini, Mathieu van der Poel, Nino Schurter
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 25 of 25

Left to right: Jolanda Neff, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot, Jenny Rissveds

Left to right: Jolanda Neff, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot, Jenny Rissveds
(Image credit: Rob Jones)

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) proved once again that he is untouchable in the World Cup short track event, taking his fifth win in six races at Lenzerheide, Switzerland, on Friday. The only one he hasn't won this year was at Andorra, a race he didn't attend.

Held on a tight, twisty circuit at 1500 metres of altitude, a large group was still in contention with four laps to, before world champion and World Cup leader Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM) accelerated. Only van der Poel and Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory) were able to go with him, and van der Poel took over the pace setting for the final two laps. In the final lap, Avancini attacked on a climb and van der Poel immediately countered, pulling away from the Brazilian to cruise across the finish line. Schurter took third.

"It is a good feeling [to win so many short tracks], but every one has been pretty hard to win," said van der Poel. "Nino was really strong today, and he did a different tactic than what I am used to from him; pulling all during the race and making it really hard. I'm really satisfied with my season; I've made the step up to be with the top guys. Winning two [XCO] World Cups so far and the European XCO championship; it's been a fantastic season for me on the mountain bike."

With his win, van der Poel has pulled to within 71 points of Schurter, with Avancini maintaining his third place in the standings. 

Ferrand-Prevot adds first short track win

One week after winning her first cross-country World Cup since 2015, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Canyon Factory) showed that it was not a fluke by winning Round 6 of the Short Track in Lenzerheide, Switzerland; her first win in the new discipline.

Held on a tight, twisty circuit at 1500 metres of altitude, the race saw a group of ten riders still in contention with three laps to go in the 20 minute race. Ferrand-Prevot had sat in the middle of the group, rejoining the leaders after crashing on the first lap. She began to to accelerate the pace, and the only riders able to go with her in the final lap were World Cup leader Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory) and Swedish champion Jenny Rissveds. Ferrand-Prevot got the inside line on the sweeping curve into the finish, crossing the line half a bike length ahead of Neff.

"It was incredible to win because I crashed on the first lap and was back in 12th position," said Ferrand-Prevot. "I came back, but it was so hard. I knew that I could not give up so I went full gas. For the sprint, since I won [the XCO World Cup] last week against Jolanda, I had some confidence, and I just gave it everything."

With her second place, Neff padded her lead in the overall rankings ahead of former leader Kate Courtney (Scott-SRAM), while Ferrand-Prevot moved up one spot to third overall.

Full Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned)0:20:07
2Henrique Avancini (Bra)0:00:01
3Nino Schurter (Swi)0:00:05
4Maxime Marotte (Fra)0:00:08
5Luca Braidot (Ita)0:00:09
6Manuel Fumic (Ger)0:00:10
7Victor Koretzky (Fra)0:00:14
8Titouan Carod (Fra)0:00:15
9Jordan Sarrou (Fra)0:00:16
10Mathias Flueckiger (Swi)0:00:26
11Erik Hægstad (Nor)0:00:29
12Nadir Colledani (Ita)0:00:30
13Matthias Stirnemann (Swi)0:00:32
14Stephane Tempier (Fra)0:00:34
15Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)0:00:35
16Georg Egger (Ger)0:00:36
17Leandre Bouchard (Can)
18Jan Škarnitzl (Cze)0:00:37
19Daniele Braidot (Ita)0:00:39
20Jens Schuermans (Bel)0:00:42
21Lars Forster (Swi)0:00:43
22Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa)
23Anton Sintsov (Rus)0:00:44
24Peter Disera (Can)0:00:51
25Sebastian Fini Carstensen (Den)0:01:01
26Anton Cooper (NZl)0:01:03
27Guilherme Gotardelo Muller (Bra)0:01:07
28Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol)0:01:10
29Reto Indergand (Swi)0:01:15
30András Parti (Hun)
31Ondřej Cink (Cze)
32David Valero Serrano (Spa)
33Gregor Raggl (Aut)
34Ben Zwiehoff (Ger)
35Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)
36Ben Oliver (NZl)
37Karl Markt (Aut)
DNFFlorian Vogel (Swi)
DNFLuiz Henrique Cocuzzi (Bra)
DNSRaphael Gagne (Can)

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra)0:21:38
2Jolanda Neff (Swi)
3Jenny Rissveds (Swe)0:00:01
4Anne Tauber (Ned)0:00:02
5Chloe Woodruff (USA)0:00:09
6Rebecca Mcconnell (Aus)0:00:10
7Anne Terpstra (Ned)0:00:11
8Alessandra Keller (Swi)0:00:12
9Kate Courtney (USA)0:00:26
10Lea Davison (USA)0:00:28
11Jitka Čábelická (Cze)0:00:31
12Candice Lill (RSA)0:00:32
13Annika Langvad (Den)0:00:35
14Sina Frei (Swi)0:00:36
15Emily Batty (Can)
16Annie Last (GBr)0:00:38
17Tanja Žakelj (Slo)0:00:39
18Chiara Teocchi (Ita)0:00:49
19Catharine Pendrel (Can)
20Eva Lechner (Ita)0:00:55
21Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)0:00:59
22Sandra Walter (Can)0:01:06
23Linda Indergand (Swi)0:01:11
24Julie Bresset (Fra)0:01:20
25Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi)0:01:25
26Paula Gorycka (Pol)0:01:37
27Githa Michiels (Bel)0:01:41
28Lotte Koopmans (Ned)0:01:53
29Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa)0:01:54
30Irina Kalentyeva (Rus)
31Cherie Redecker (RSA)
32Aleksandra Podgorska (Pol)
33Jovana Crnogorac (Srb)
34Adelheid Morath (Ger)
35Sabrina Enaux (Fra)
36Elisabeth Osl (Aut)
37Haley Smith (Can)
38Mariske Strauss (RSA)
DNFIsla Short (GBr)
DNFSophie Von Berswordt (Ned)

