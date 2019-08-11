Trending

Rissveds dominates in Lenzerheide World Cup

Swedish rider tops Terpstra, Ferrand-Prevot

Image 1 of 18

Still a large group first time through the feedzone

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 18

Sina Frei (Ghost Factory) is just a 1st year senior

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 18

Anne Terpstra (Ghost Factory) leads Jenny Rissveds (Team 31)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 18

Kate Courtney (Scott-SRAM) continues to get back on form

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 18

Catharine Pendrel (Clif Pro)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 18

Jenny Rissveds (Team 31)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 18

Jenny Rissveds

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 8 of 18

Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory Racing XC)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 9 of 18

Anne Terpstra (Ghost Factory)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 10 of 18

This was the last World Cup race for Irina Kalentyeva

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 11 of 18

l to r: Sina Frei, Anne Terpstra, Jenny Rissveds, Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Catharine Pendrel

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 12 of 18

Jenny Rissveds gets a warm welcome on the podium

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 13 of 18

Jenny Rissveds (Team 31) wins her 1st major race since the 2016 Olympic Games

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 14 of 18

Jenny Rissveds (Team 31) chasing back after a crash on 1st lap

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 15 of 18

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Canyon Factory)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 16 of 18

Anne Terpstra (Ghost Factory Racing) takes the lead

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 17 of 18

Jenny Rissveds (Team 31) gets the holeshot at the start of the women's 5 lap race

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 18 of 18

Spraying the bubbly, a podium tradition

(Image credit: Rob Jones)

Olympic champion Jenny Rissveds completed her return to the highest level of mountain biking with a win at the seventh round of the Mountain Bike World Cup in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, on Sunday. Rissveds had retired the season after winning the Olympic title, publicly discussing her mental health issues, and only returned to the sport this season.

The 4.8 kilometre course was the same one used for last year's world championships, with the altitude - 1500-plus metres - and rough, technical track taking it's toll in crashes and flat tires.

Rissveds bridged up after crashing in the first lap to a lead group of Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory), Anne Terpstra (Ghost Factory), Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Canyon Factory), Sina Frei (Ghost Factory) and Catharine Pendrel (Clif Pro). Pendrel lost contact after a crash, and Frei was dropped first, followed by Ferrand Prevot and Neff. Rissveds and Terpstra rode together until the last lap, when the Swedish rider was able to gap her opponent early in the lap and ride into a 25 seconds lead. Ferrand Prevot took third, while Frei was fourth after Neff flatted, and Pendrel took the final podium spot.

"I have so much emotions after two years away," said Rissveds. "Two years ago I didn't want to be alive, so I just want to say that it is possible ... never give up. I was so nervous before the start because I was in the front row [after finishing third in the XCC on Friday], and I think that is why I crashed in the first lap. The circle is complete; two years ago I won this same World Cup. It's such a journey that I can't believe it."

Neff continues to lead the overall standings with one round remaining, 73 points ahead of Kate Courtney (Scott-SRAM), with Ferrand Prevot bumping Terpstra out of third. Rissveds jumped all the way up to ninth from 20th.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenny Rissveds (Swe)1:21:09
2Anne Terpstra (Ned)0:00:25
3Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)0:01:19
4Sina Frei (Swi)0:02:03
5Catharine Pendrel (Can)0:02:12
6Rebecca McConnell (Aus)0:02:16
7Kate Courtney (USA)0:02:34
8Jolanda Neff (Swi)0:02:48
9Chloe Woodruff (USA)0:02:59
10Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa)0:04:00
11Anne Tauber (Ned)0:04:07
12Jitka Čábelická (Cze)0:04:46
13Annie Last (GBr)0:04:58
14Isla Short (GBr)0:05:00
15Candice Lill (RSA)0:05:01
16Githa Michiels (Bel)0:05:10
17Chiara Teocchi (Ita)0:05:23
18Janika Lõiv (Est)0:05:25
19Emily Batty (Can)0:05:37
20Tanja Žakelj (Slo)0:05:45
21Lea Davison (USA)0:05:51
22Sophie Von Berswordt (Ned)0:05:56
23Eva Lechner (Ita)0:06:29
24Alessandra Keller (Swi)0:06:49
25Linda Indergand (Swi)0:07:00
26Ramona Forchini (Swi)0:07:07
27Julie Bresset (Fra)0:07:47
28Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)0:07:50
29Cindy Montambault (Can)0:08:00
30Irina Kalentyeva (Rus)0:08:41
31Mariske Strauss (RSA)0:08:45
32Paula Gorycka (Pol)0:08:47
33Serena Calvetti (Ita)0:08:59
34Haley Smith (Can)0:09:09
35Lotte Koopmans (Ned)0:09:13
36Cherie Redecker (RSA)0:09:24
37Annemarie Worst (Ned)0:09:29
38Jennifer Jackson (Can)0:09:38
39Adelheid Morath (Ger)0:09:40
40Perrine Clauzel (Fra)0:09:54
41Elisabeth Osl (Aut)0:10:09
42Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi)0:10:19
43Lucie Urruty (Fra)0:10:38
44Corina Gantenbein (Swi)0:10:57
45Aleksandra Podgorska (Pol)0:11:18
46Lena Gerault (Fra)0:11:42
47Sabrina Enaux (Fra)0:12:14
48Jovana Crnogorac (Srb)0:12:25
49Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)0:12:27
50Karla Štěpánová (Cze)0:12:32
51Chrystelle Baumann (Swi)0:13:37
52Emily Unterberger (Can)
53Nadja Heigl (Aut)
54Luciana Roland (Arg)
55Jaqueline Mourao (Bra)
56Faranak Partoazar (IRI)
57Alaina Casioppo (USA)
58Sara Öberg (Swe)
59Eliane Müggler (Swi)
60Sandra Walter (Can)
61Janina Wüst (Swi)
62Joana Monteiro (Por)
63Camille Devi (Fra)
64Amy-Jo Hansford (GBr)
DNFMalene Degn (Den)
DNFAnnika Langvad (Den)
DNFTheresia Schwenk (Ger)
DNFFairlee Frey (USA)
DNSYana Belomoina (Ukr)

 

