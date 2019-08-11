Image 1 of 18 Still a large group first time through the feedzone (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 18 Sina Frei (Ghost Factory) is just a 1st year senior (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 3 of 18 Anne Terpstra (Ghost Factory) leads Jenny Rissveds (Team 31) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 4 of 18 Kate Courtney (Scott-SRAM) continues to get back on form (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 18 Catharine Pendrel (Clif Pro) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 6 of 18 Jenny Rissveds (Team 31) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 7 of 18 Jenny Rissveds (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 8 of 18 Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory Racing XC) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 9 of 18 Anne Terpstra (Ghost Factory) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 10 of 18 This was the last World Cup race for Irina Kalentyeva (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 11 of 18 l to r: Sina Frei, Anne Terpstra, Jenny Rissveds, Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Catharine Pendrel (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 12 of 18 Jenny Rissveds gets a warm welcome on the podium (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 13 of 18 Jenny Rissveds (Team 31) wins her 1st major race since the 2016 Olympic Games (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 14 of 18 Jenny Rissveds (Team 31) chasing back after a crash on 1st lap (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 15 of 18 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Canyon Factory) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 16 of 18 Anne Terpstra (Ghost Factory Racing) takes the lead (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 17 of 18 Jenny Rissveds (Team 31) gets the holeshot at the start of the women's 5 lap race (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 18 of 18 Spraying the bubbly, a podium tradition (Image credit: Rob Jones)

Olympic champion Jenny Rissveds completed her return to the highest level of mountain biking with a win at the seventh round of the Mountain Bike World Cup in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, on Sunday. Rissveds had retired the season after winning the Olympic title, publicly discussing her mental health issues, and only returned to the sport this season.

The 4.8 kilometre course was the same one used for last year's world championships, with the altitude - 1500-plus metres - and rough, technical track taking it's toll in crashes and flat tires.

Rissveds bridged up after crashing in the first lap to a lead group of Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory), Anne Terpstra (Ghost Factory), Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Canyon Factory), Sina Frei (Ghost Factory) and Catharine Pendrel (Clif Pro). Pendrel lost contact after a crash, and Frei was dropped first, followed by Ferrand Prevot and Neff. Rissveds and Terpstra rode together until the last lap, when the Swedish rider was able to gap her opponent early in the lap and ride into a 25 seconds lead. Ferrand Prevot took third, while Frei was fourth after Neff flatted, and Pendrel took the final podium spot.

"I have so much emotions after two years away," said Rissveds. "Two years ago I didn't want to be alive, so I just want to say that it is possible ... never give up. I was so nervous before the start because I was in the front row [after finishing third in the XCC on Friday], and I think that is why I crashed in the first lap. The circle is complete; two years ago I won this same World Cup. It's such a journey that I can't believe it."

Neff continues to lead the overall standings with one round remaining, 73 points ahead of Kate Courtney (Scott-SRAM), with Ferrand Prevot bumping Terpstra out of third. Rissveds jumped all the way up to ninth from 20th.

