Van der Poel takes second MTB World Cup win in Val di Sole

Flueckiger is second, Schurter third

Image 1 of 9

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 9

FAST start of the men's race

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 9

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) shows off for the spectators

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 9

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) winning his 2nd World Cup

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 9

Podium: l to r - Henrique Avancini, Mathias Flückiger, Mathieu van der Poel, Nino Schurter, Luca Braidot

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 9

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) leading Mathias Fluckiger (Thömus RN Swiss Bike Team)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 9

Newly minted European Champion Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 8 of 9

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) salutes the crowd

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 9 of 9

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) took the second Mountain Bike World Cup win of his career on Sunday, at Round 5 in Val di Sole, Italy. His win moved him from third to second in the overall standings, behind Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM), who was third on the day, behind Mathias Flueckiger (Thomus RN).

After an extremely muddy short track on Friday, racers were back to good weather for the XCO on Sunday. The Val di Sole course, site of the 2008 world championships, has 190 metres of climbing per lap, and is known for some of the longest and steepest climbing on the World Cup circuit, with early leaders often fading in the final lap.

By the end of the start loop, the race was down to three riders after a scorching fast start - van der Poel, Schurter and Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory). Flueckiger bridged across, as did Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Torpado Ursus) and Stephane Tempier (Bianchi Countervail). However, when Flueckiger upped the pace on the final climb of the lap, only Schurter and van der Poel could go with him.

The three rode together for the rest of the race, setting a relentless pace. Van der Poel and Flueckiger appeared to be climbing better than Schurter, but the world champion used his bike handling skills to quickly rejoin them on every descent. It wasn't until the final lap when the trio broke apart, with a massive attack by van der Poel on the first climb. Schurter was the first to get dropped and then Flueckiger, as the new European champion kept the pressure on for the entire climb. By the top he was ten seconds ahead of Flueckiger and 20 seconds in front of Schurter. He padded that on the remaining two climbs to finish 18 seconds in front of Flueckiger, with Schurter at 53 seconds.

"It was really hard," admitted van der Poel. "I felt really good from the beginning of the race, but I think Flueckiger and Schurter were also feeling good, because the pace was incredibly high. When one of us wasn't riding full gas, another one was, so the pace never dropped, making it a fast and hard race. I attacked [on the last lap] because I wanted to be first in the descents; I was the only one of us taking the B-line on the second drop, so I wanted to have some gap before that. I felt there was still something left in the tank, so I just tried to go full gas on the first climb, and I got a gap. It has been a good weekend for me as the European champion."

Schurter's overall lead was not in danger, with a 206 point lead going into the race, however, van der Poel has now cut that to 116 points. Avancini remains in third, but Flueckiger has closed to within 22 points of the Brazilian. 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned)1:20:47
2Mathias Flueckiger (Swi)0:00:18
3Nino Schurter (Swi)0:00:53
4Henrique Avancini (Bra)0:01:46
5Luca Braidot (Ita)0:02:01
6Milan Vader (Ned)0:02:42
7Daniele Braidot (Ita)0:02:47
8Thomas Litscher (Swi)0:02:55
9Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)0:03:10
10Stephane Tempier (Fra)0:03:12
11Manuel Fumic (Ger)0:03:15
12Nadir Colledani (Ita)0:03:29
13Anton Cooper (NZl)0:03:42
14Gioele Bertolini (Ita)0:03:47
15Kevin Panhuyzen (Bel)0:03:54
16Victor Koretzky (Fra)0:03:59
17Matthias Stirnemann (Swi)
18Reto Indergand (Swi)0:04:35
19Erik Hægstad (Nor)0:04:41
20Lukas Flueckiger (Swi)0:04:42
21Georg Egger (Ger)0:04:45
22Luca Schwarzbauer (Ger)0:04:59
23Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa)0:05:04
24Fabian Giger (Swi)0:05:08
25Nicholas Pettina' (Ita)0:05:17
26Lars Forster (Swi)0:05:28
27Andrea Tiberi (Ita)0:05:41
28Jordan Sarrou (Fra)0:05:49
29Daan Soete (Bel)0:05:59
30David Valero Serrano (Spa)0:06:06
31Karl Markt (Aut)0:06:21
32Jens Schuermans (Bel)0:06:31
33Andri Frischknecht (Swi)
34Titouan Carod (Fra)0:06:47
35Anton Sintsov (Rus)0:06:54
36Markus Schulte-lünzum (Ger)0:06:56
37Martin Loo (Est)
38Martin Haring (Svk)0:07:00
39Simon Vitzthum (Swi)0:07:03
40Gregor Raggl (Aut)0:07:07
41Jan Škarnitzl (Cze)0:07:09
42Leandre Bouchard (Can)0:07:10
43Thomas Griot (Fra)
44András Parti (Hun)0:07:20
45Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol)0:07:27
46Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)0:07:30
47Samuel Gaze (NZl)0:07:51
48Daniel James Mcconnell (Aus)0:08:02
49Maximilian Foidl (Aut)0:08:12
50Maxime Marotte (Fra)0:08:18
51Florian Chenaux (Swi)0:08:23
52Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)0:08:37
53Christian Pfäffle (Ger)0:08:42
54Sven Strähle (Ger)0:08:45
55Maxime Loret (Fra)0:08:47
56Marcel Guerrini (Swi)0:08:55
57Lorenzo Pellegrini (Ita)0:09:01
58Mário Costa (Por)0:09:24
59Moritz Bscherer (Aut)0:09:38
60Noah Blöchlinger (Swi)0:09:50
61Ben Oliver (NZl)0:09:59
62Léo Lhomme (Swi)0:10:09
63Jaroslav Kulhavý (Cze)0:10:22
64Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)0:10:31
65Andrin Beeli (Swi)0:10:39
66Ivan Filatov (Rus)0:10:45
67Peter Disera (Can)0:10:53
68Martins Blums (Lat)0:10:57
69Lukáš Kobes (Cze)0:11:26
70Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)0:11:52
71Davide Clerici (Ita)0:12:02
72Denis Fumarola (Ita)0:13:30
73Jakob Hartmann (Ger)
74Cameron Ivory (Aus)
75Andrew L'Esperance (Can)
76Erno Mccrae (Bel)
77Erik Groen (Ned)
78Grant Ferguson (GBr)
79David Menut (Fra)
80Cyril Bourdon (Fra)
81Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr)
82Sebastian Jayne (Aus)
83Edoardo Bonetto (Ita)
84Severin Disch (Swi)
85Tomáš Paprstka (Cze)
86Guilherme Gotardelo Muller (Bra)
87Lucas Dubau (Fra)
88Maximilian Holz (Ger)
89Bruno Vitali (Swi)
90Jesus Torres Perez (Spa)
91Florian Vogel (Swi)
92Zsombor Palumby (Hun)
93Bastien Rolland (Fra)
94Thibaud Saint Guilhem (Fra)
95Catriel Soto (Arg)
96Franco Nicolas Adaos Alvarez (Chi)
97Pau Romero Barcelo (Spa)
98Joshua Dubau (Fra)
99Mattia Setti (Ita)
100Tristan Lipani (Fra)
101Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre)
102Guillaume Desette (Fra)
103Robbert De Nijs (Ned)
104Alessio Zamuner (Ita)
105Raphael Gagne (Can)
106Maël Desrieux (Fra)
107Oleksandr Koniaiev (Ukr)
DNFSebastian Fini Carstensen (Den)
DNFJan Vastl (Cze)
DNFMartin Gluth (Ger)
DNFLuiz Henrique Cocuzzi (Bra)
DNFRicardo Marinheiro (Por)
DNFZdeněk Vobecký (Cze)
DNFAlan Hatherly (RSA)
DNFRaphael Gay (Fra)
DNFMárton Dina (Hun)
DNFBen Zwiehoff (Ger)
DNFFlorian Trigo (Fra)
DNFFelipe Rodrigo Garry Rojas (Chi)
DNFBenjamin Inauen (Swi)
DNFOndřej Cink (Cze)
DNSWout Alleman (Bel)

