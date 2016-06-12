Trending

Aaron Gwin claims second World Cup win of 2016 in Leogang

Loris Vergier and Troy Brosnan closest to American

Aaron Gwin stands atop the Leogang World Cup podum

(Image credit: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Red Content Pool)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Gwin (USA) The YT Mob0:03:28
2Loris Vergier (Fra) Specialized Gravity Powered by SRAM0:00:03
3Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing0:00:04
4Danny Hart (GBr) MS Mondraker Team0:00:05
5Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:06
6Greg Williamson (GBr) Cube Global Squad Protected by Bliss0:00:08
7Bernard Kerr (GBr) Pivot Factory Racing
8Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona Factory Team DH
9Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Paypal0:00:09
10Remi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Vallnord0:00:10
11Michael Hannah (Aus) Polygon UR
12Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team
13Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:11
14Philip Atwill (GBr) Propain Dirt Zelvy
15Gee Atherton (GBr) Trek Factory Racing DH0:00:12
16Alex Marin Trillo (Spa) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
17Rupert Chapman (NZl) Bergamont Hayes Factory Team0:00:13
18Brook Macdonald (NZl) GT Factory Racing
19Laurie Greenland (GBr) MS Mondraker Team0:00:14
20Edward Masters (NZl) Bergamont Hayes Factory Team
21Benoit Coulanges (Fra) Dorval AM Nicolai
22Adam Brayton (GBr)
23Angel Suarez Alonso (Spa) The YT Mob
24Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Norco Factory Racing
25Baptiste Pierron (Fra) Voulvoul Racing
26Marc Beaumont (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team
27Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Unior Tools Team0:00:15
28Alexandre Fayolle (Fra) Polygon UR
29Jure Zabjek (Slo) Unior Tools Team
30Reece Wilson (GBr) Unior Tools Team
31George Brannigan (NZl) Commencal / Vallnord0:00:16
32Jack Moir (Aus) Intense Factory Racing
33Loris Revelli (Ita) AB Devinci Italy
34Slawomir Lukasik (Pol)
35Kenta Gallagher (GBr)
36Luca Shaw (USA) SRAM/TLD Racing0:00:17
37Sam Dale (GBr) GT Factory Racing
38Jack Reading (GBr) One Vision Global Racing
39Thomas Estaque (Fra) Lac Blanc Commencal
40Mark Wallace (Can) Devinci Global Racing
41Benoit Cougoureux (Fra) Les Gets-Intense Team
42Faustin Figaret (Fra) Radon Magura Factory0:00:18
43Florent Payet (Fra) Voulvoul Racing
44Guillaume Cauvin (Fra) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
45Jacob Dickson (Irl)
46Johannes Von Klebelsberg (Ita)
47Romain Paulhan (Fra) Les Gets-Intense Team
48Bryn Dickerson (NZl)
49Isak Leivsson (Nor) Propain Dirt Zelvy
50Eliot Jackson (USA) Pivot Factory Racing0:00:19
51Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Vallnord
52Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Vallnord
53Michael Jones (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Paypal
54Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
55Manuel Gruber (Aut) RRP0:00:20
56Francesco Colombo (Ita) AB Devinci Italy
57Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Gstaad-Scott
58Emanuel Pombo (Por)
59Keegan Wright (NZl)
60Graeme Mudd (Aus)
61Jerome Caroli (Swi)0:00:22
62Forrest Riesco (Can)
63Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:23
64Scott Mears (GBr)
65Oliver Zwar (Aus)
66Melvin Pons (Fra) US Cagnes VTT
67Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Lac Blanc Commencal
68George Gannicott (GBr) One Vision Global Racing
69Maxime Chapuis (Swi)
70Emyr Davies (GBr)0:00:24
71Johann Potgieter (RSA)
72Jasper Jauch (Ger)0:00:25
73Innes Graham (GBr) Propain Dirt Zelvy
74Nick Beer (Swi) Radon Magura Factory0:00:26
75Guillem Jorba Prats (Spa)
76Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Radon Magura Factory0:00:30
77Taylor Vernon (GBr) Trek Factory Racing DH
78Dylan Levesque (Fra)0:00:31
79Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) Exceptio Sport Commencal0:00:33
80Tom Bersselaar (Ned)0:00:34
81Thibault Laly (Fra) ADH Banshee Team0:00:56
82Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Mondraker Team0:02:35
DSQRudy Cabirou (Fra) Voulvoul Racing
DSQAndrew Neethling (RSA) Polygon UR

