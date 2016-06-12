Aaron Gwin claims second World Cup win of 2016 in Leogang
Loris Vergier and Troy Brosnan closest to American
Elite Men Downhill: Leogang -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aaron Gwin (USA) The YT Mob
|0:03:28
|2
|Loris Vergier (Fra) Specialized Gravity Powered by SRAM
|0:00:03
|3
|Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing
|0:00:04
|4
|Danny Hart (GBr) MS Mondraker Team
|0:00:05
|5
|Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:06
|6
|Greg Williamson (GBr) Cube Global Squad Protected by Bliss
|0:00:08
|7
|Bernard Kerr (GBr) Pivot Factory Racing
|8
|Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona Factory Team DH
|9
|Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Paypal
|0:00:09
|10
|Remi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Vallnord
|0:00:10
|11
|Michael Hannah (Aus) Polygon UR
|12
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team
|13
|Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:11
|14
|Philip Atwill (GBr) Propain Dirt Zelvy
|15
|Gee Atherton (GBr) Trek Factory Racing DH
|0:00:12
|16
|Alex Marin Trillo (Spa) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|17
|Rupert Chapman (NZl) Bergamont Hayes Factory Team
|0:00:13
|18
|Brook Macdonald (NZl) GT Factory Racing
|19
|Laurie Greenland (GBr) MS Mondraker Team
|0:00:14
|20
|Edward Masters (NZl) Bergamont Hayes Factory Team
|21
|Benoit Coulanges (Fra) Dorval AM Nicolai
|22
|Adam Brayton (GBr)
|23
|Angel Suarez Alonso (Spa) The YT Mob
|24
|Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Norco Factory Racing
|25
|Baptiste Pierron (Fra) Voulvoul Racing
|26
|Marc Beaumont (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team
|27
|Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Unior Tools Team
|0:00:15
|28
|Alexandre Fayolle (Fra) Polygon UR
|29
|Jure Zabjek (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|30
|Reece Wilson (GBr) Unior Tools Team
|31
|George Brannigan (NZl) Commencal / Vallnord
|0:00:16
|32
|Jack Moir (Aus) Intense Factory Racing
|33
|Loris Revelli (Ita) AB Devinci Italy
|34
|Slawomir Lukasik (Pol)
|35
|Kenta Gallagher (GBr)
|36
|Luca Shaw (USA) SRAM/TLD Racing
|0:00:17
|37
|Sam Dale (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|38
|Jack Reading (GBr) One Vision Global Racing
|39
|Thomas Estaque (Fra) Lac Blanc Commencal
|40
|Mark Wallace (Can) Devinci Global Racing
|41
|Benoit Cougoureux (Fra) Les Gets-Intense Team
|42
|Faustin Figaret (Fra) Radon Magura Factory
|0:00:18
|43
|Florent Payet (Fra) Voulvoul Racing
|44
|Guillaume Cauvin (Fra) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|45
|Jacob Dickson (Irl)
|46
|Johannes Von Klebelsberg (Ita)
|47
|Romain Paulhan (Fra) Les Gets-Intense Team
|48
|Bryn Dickerson (NZl)
|49
|Isak Leivsson (Nor) Propain Dirt Zelvy
|50
|Eliot Jackson (USA) Pivot Factory Racing
|0:00:19
|51
|Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Vallnord
|52
|Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Vallnord
|53
|Michael Jones (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Paypal
|54
|Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|55
|Manuel Gruber (Aut) RRP
|0:00:20
|56
|Francesco Colombo (Ita) AB Devinci Italy
|57
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Gstaad-Scott
|58
|Emanuel Pombo (Por)
|59
|Keegan Wright (NZl)
|60
|Graeme Mudd (Aus)
|61
|Jerome Caroli (Swi)
|0:00:22
|62
|Forrest Riesco (Can)
|63
|Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:23
|64
|Scott Mears (GBr)
|65
|Oliver Zwar (Aus)
|66
|Melvin Pons (Fra) US Cagnes VTT
|67
|Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Lac Blanc Commencal
|68
|George Gannicott (GBr) One Vision Global Racing
|69
|Maxime Chapuis (Swi)
|70
|Emyr Davies (GBr)
|0:00:24
|71
|Johann Potgieter (RSA)
|72
|Jasper Jauch (Ger)
|0:00:25
|73
|Innes Graham (GBr) Propain Dirt Zelvy
|74
|Nick Beer (Swi) Radon Magura Factory
|0:00:26
|75
|Guillem Jorba Prats (Spa)
|76
|Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Radon Magura Factory
|0:00:30
|77
|Taylor Vernon (GBr) Trek Factory Racing DH
|78
|Dylan Levesque (Fra)
|0:00:31
|79
|Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) Exceptio Sport Commencal
|0:00:33
|80
|Tom Bersselaar (Ned)
|0:00:34
|81
|Thibault Laly (Fra) ADH Banshee Team
|0:00:56
|82
|Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Mondraker Team
|0:02:35
|DSQ
|Rudy Cabirou (Fra) Voulvoul Racing
|DSQ
|Andrew Neethling (RSA) Polygon UR
