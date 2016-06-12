Rachel Atherton's World Cup domination continues in Leogang
Tenth consecutive World Cup for British rider
Elite Women Downhill: Leogang -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rachel Atherton (GBr) Trek Factory Racing DH
|0:04:09
|2
|Tahnee Seagrave (GBr) Transition Factory Racing / FMD
|0:00:05
|3
|Miranda Miller (Can)
|0:00:09
|4
|Tracey Hannah (Aus) Polygon UR
|0:00:11
|5
|Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team
|6
|Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Pivot Factory Racing
|0:00:16
|7
|Marine Cabirou (Fra) Voulvoul Racing
|0:00:23
|8
|Veronika Widmann (Ita)
|0:00:26
|9
|Sandra Rubesam (Ger)
|0:00:27
|10
|Jana Bartova (Cze) RRP
|0:00:30
|11
|Alia Marcellini (Ita)
|0:00:31
|12
|Mariana Salazar Palomo (ESa) Dorval AM Nicolai
|13
|Carina Cappellari (Swi) Radon Magura Factory
|0:00:33
|14
|Eleonora Farina (Ita)
|0:00:35
|15
|Monica Hrastnik (Slo)
|0:00:37
|16
|Veronique Sandler (NZl)
|0:00:38
|17
|Camila Nogueira (Arg)
|0:00:42
|18
|Morgane Charre (Fra) Bergamont Hayes Factory Team
|0:00:48
|19
|Lucy Drees (GBr)
|0:00:55
|20
|Laura Lohner (Fra) R-VTT Morillon
|0:01:01
|21
|Melanie Chappaz (Fra) R-VTT Morillon
|0:01:07
|22
|Flora Lesoin (Fra) R-VTT Morillon
|0:01:20
|23
|Sian A'hern (Aus)
|0:01:21
|24
|Aston Tutt (GBr)
|0:01:25
|25
|Blanca Aracil Alba (And)
|0:01:49
|26
|Beatrice Migliorini (Ita)
|0:01:50
|27
|Alessia Missiaggia (Ita)
|DNF
|Katy Curd (GBr)
