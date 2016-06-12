Trending

Rachel Atherton's World Cup domination continues in Leogang

Tenth consecutive World Cup for British rider

Rachel Atherton continuing her World Cup winning streak in Leogang

(Image credit: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Red Content Pool)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rachel Atherton (GBr) Trek Factory Racing DH0:04:09
2Tahnee Seagrave (GBr) Transition Factory Racing / FMD0:00:05
3Miranda Miller (Can)0:00:09
4Tracey Hannah (Aus) Polygon UR0:00:11
5Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team
6Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Pivot Factory Racing0:00:16
7Marine Cabirou (Fra) Voulvoul Racing0:00:23
8Veronika Widmann (Ita)0:00:26
9Sandra Rubesam (Ger)0:00:27
10Jana Bartova (Cze) RRP0:00:30
11Alia Marcellini (Ita)0:00:31
12Mariana Salazar Palomo (ESa) Dorval AM Nicolai
13Carina Cappellari (Swi) Radon Magura Factory0:00:33
14Eleonora Farina (Ita)0:00:35
15Monica Hrastnik (Slo)0:00:37
16Veronique Sandler (NZl)0:00:38
17Camila Nogueira (Arg)0:00:42
18Morgane Charre (Fra) Bergamont Hayes Factory Team0:00:48
19Lucy Drees (GBr)0:00:55
20Laura Lohner (Fra) R-VTT Morillon0:01:01
21Melanie Chappaz (Fra) R-VTT Morillon0:01:07
22Flora Lesoin (Fra) R-VTT Morillon0:01:20
23Sian A'hern (Aus)0:01:21
24Aston Tutt (GBr)0:01:25
25Blanca Aracil Alba (And)0:01:49
26Beatrice Migliorini (Ita)0:01:50
27Alessia Missiaggia (Ita)
DNFKaty Curd (GBr)

