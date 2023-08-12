MTB Worlds: Tom Pidcock wins men's cross country
Briton soloed to victory ahead of Sam Gaze and Nino Schurter
Tom Pidcock put his stamp on the elite men’s cross-country race at the Mountain Bike World Championships in Glentress Forest, taking gold ahead of Sam Gaze (New Zealand) and 10-time World Champion Nino Schurter (Switzerland).
Starting on the fifth row, the Briton connected with the front group after 31 minutes of racing, and then, two laps later, he dropped Schurter to solo to victory.
With one lap to go, Pidcock had a lead of 23 seconds on his closest competitors, but Gaze was not giving up. By the time he crossed the finish line for second place, Gaze was only 19 seconds adrift.
The legend Schurter bowed to the crowd, crossing the line a further 15 seconds later for the bronze medal.
More to come...
Results
