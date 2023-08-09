Nino Schurter anchors Switzerland to MTB Mixed Team Relay victory
France and Denmark complete first mountain bike podium
Nino Schurter anchored Switzerland to another victory in the Mixed Team Relay as the mountain bike racing began in Glentress Forest Park, south of Edinburgh.
The six-lap race allowed the riders to race on the twisting, technical Glentress Forest Park course before the more prestigious cross country races.
The Austrian team fielded their male riders early in the six-rider, mixed category race but Switzerland showed their strength in depth by staying in the race before Schurter started last to hold-off Frenchman Jordan Sarrou and so ensure victory ahead of France and Denmark.
The French team was often in the lead as the different ability levels shaped the race but finished second at nine seconds. Denmark was third at 41 seconds.
The Canadian team was long in the battle for a medal but finished fourth at 42 seconds, just failing to catch Denmark. Great Britain finished sixth at 2:30, with the USA sextet finishing eighth at 2:39.
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
