World Championships: Isabella Holmgren, Albert Philipsen win junior MTB world titles
Canada goes 1-2 as Marin Lowe takes silver in junior women's event
The junior cross-country mountain bike races kicked off at Glentress Forest on Thursday, with Isabella Holmgren (Canada) and Albert Philipsen (Denmark) securing the rainbow jerseys in the junior women's and junior men's races, respectively.
The UCI Mountain Bike World Championship events officially began with the Downhill at Fort William and Marathons from August 2-6. Following a three-day break, the competition continued with the cross-country categories of the men's and women's E-MTB on August 9 and the short track and Olympic cross-country events from August 10-12 at Glentress Forest.
Isabella Holmgren wins junior women's world title
Canada went 1-2 in the junior women's cross-country mountain bike event with Isabella Holmgren securing the world title ahead of compatriot Marin Lowe with the silver medal. Rounding out the podium was Natalia Grzegorzewska of Poland.
It was Holmgren's second world title of the season, having also won the rainbow jersey at the UCI Cyclocross World Championships in Hoogerheide in February. In that race, Canada also went 1-2, with Holmgren's twin sister, Ava, securing the silver medal.
Albert Philipsen wins second world title in Glasgow
Albert Philipsen (Denmark) dominated the junior men’s cross-country race and soloed to victory on the Glentress Forest course at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships. Elian Paccagnella (Italy) finished second, 54 seconds back, and Ian Ackert (Canada) secured the final medal on offer, another nine seconds later.
The world title was the fourth MTB victory of the season for the 16-year-old, who came into Scotland as the reigning European and Danish junior champion. It was his second rainbow jersey in Scotland, having won the junior road race just five days ago in Glasgow.
Philipsen took charge of the XCO contest on the start loop, riding at the front of the 90-rider field with Freek Bouten (Netherlands). On the first of the six long laps of the rocky route with deep roots and multiple climbing sections, Philipsen flew away on his own. Paccagnella worked his way to the front of the chase group, working with Bouten, Gabriel Borre (Italy), Nael Rouffiac (France), Ackert and Loris Hattenschwiler (Switzerland).
On the third lap, Philipsen continued to gain time and Paccagnella was solo in second. Ackert had accelerated from sixth to third position and rode with Rouffiac in the pursuit of a podium spot, 31 seconds behind the Italian, while Bouten and others began to fade.
It was across the next two laps that Ackert made up 20 seconds to Paccagnella and began to distance Rouffiac. He could only wipe away a few more seconds on the final lap to grab the third step on the podium. Paccagnella was able to celebrate the silver as a belated birthday gift, having turned 18 earlier in the week. Philipsen was long gone for the victory.
