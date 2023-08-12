Mathieu van der Poel crashes out of MTB World Championship on start lap

Mathieu van der Poel's bid for a third world title this year after winning last weekend's elite men's road race ended abruptly before the start of the first lap of the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships elite men's cross country Olympic (XCO) race in Glentress Forest.

After moving up from his fifth-row start, Van der Poel was sitting in a promising position when he slid out in the dusty right-hand turn before the start-finish straightaway at the end of the starting lap.

The crash will hurt the Netherlands' hopes of having a rider in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, as only the top 19 nations in the UCI rankings will be included in the 34 athlete positions for the cross-country men's and women's races. The Netherlands is in 24th place, 2909 points adrift from Switzerland in the current UCI rankings.

Van der Poel said this week that he had "zero expectations" for the XCO event, according to an interview with Zwift. "I decided in La Plagne that I would give it a try, but in my head only the road race counted and my mind was only on the road race," Van der Poel said.

"It's just that if everything goes well and luck is on my side, I have a chance to qualify for the Olympics and that's the main reason why we decided to give it a go."

There were accusations of favouritism by the UCI before the race after an overnight decision to place Van der Poel in 34th position, ahead of even XCC world champion Sam Gaze (New Zealand).

Van der Poel started alongside fellow road pros Peter Sagan and Tom Pidcock and used the short opening lap to move himself up more than 20 positions but his luck quickly ran out when he began to slide, unclipped his right foot and caught it on the ground, sending him sliding out.

There are still five more chances this year for the Netherlands to qualify for Paris, with MTB World Cups in Andorra, Loudenvielle, Haute-Savoie, Snowshoe and Mont-Saint-Anne running through the first week of October.