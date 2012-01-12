Canadian and Swiss teams selected for Cyclo-cross Worlds
Two nations name riders headed to Belgium
Both Switzerland and Canada announced their teams for the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships on January 28-29 in Koksijde, Belgium.
Canada's team at the 2012 Worlds has two riders with previous such experience. Both Craig Richey and Yohan Patry participated at the 2011 UCI World Championships held in St-Wendel, Germany. Richey finished 46th in the elite men's race, while Patry finished 21st in the junior men's race.
Richey is looking forward to the challenges the course on the west coast of Belgium will provide. "The Koksijde course can be summed up in one word: sand. Koksijde is like nothing we have in North America with deep sand rut riding, lots of running, and at least six dismounts a lap."
In the under 23 men's race, Félix Bouvette will be attending his first Worlds. Bouvette, along with Richey and Patry, will be competing in the final two World Cup rounds to prepare for the event.
In the junior men's race, Canada will have two riders expected to take the start: Patry will be joined by Samuel Beaudoin of Edmonton. Beaudoin, who was fourth at Canadian Cyclo-cross Championships, will be competing in his first world championships.
"My experience from last year helped me a lot in my preparations for this year, I know exactly what I need to do in order to be ready for these Worlds," said Patry. "I'm feeling really strong now, both technically and physically and I don't think that the level I have now would have been possible to reach without the experience I acquired last year."
Canada's top ranked rider in the world is Geoff Kabush in 63rd place. Kabush will not participate at the world championships in Belgium.
Switzerland wills end four elite men, three elite women, four under 23 men and two junior men to the start line at Worlds.
Czech rider Zdenek Stybar is the outgoing World Champion in the elite men's race, while Marianne Vos of the Netherlands will be defending her title in the elite women's race.
Canadian Team for 2012 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships
Elite men
Craig Richey
Under 23 men
Félix Bouvette
Junior men
Samuel Beaudoin
Yohan Patry
Swiss Team for the 2012 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships
Elite men
Christian Heule
Julien Taramarcaz
Marcel Wildhaber
Simon Zahner
Elite women
Jasmin Achermann
Lise-Marie Henzelin
Sabrina Maurer
Under 23 men
Lars Forster
Arnaud Grand
Fabian Lienhard
Michael Wildhaber
Junior men
Andri Frischknecht
Dominic Grab
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy