Canadian and Swiss teams selected for Cyclo-cross Worlds

Image 1 of 2 Craig Ritchey (Renner Custom CX) (Image credit: Renner Custom CX) Image 2 of 2 Christian Heule comes out of the sand (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)

Both Switzerland and Canada announced their teams for the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships on January 28-29 in Koksijde, Belgium.

Canada's team at the 2012 Worlds has two riders with previous such experience. Both Craig Richey and Yohan Patry participated at the 2011 UCI World Championships held in St-Wendel, Germany. Richey finished 46th in the elite men's race, while Patry finished 21st in the junior men's race.

Richey is looking forward to the challenges the course on the west coast of Belgium will provide. "The Koksijde course can be summed up in one word: sand. Koksijde is like nothing we have in North America with deep sand rut riding, lots of running, and at least six dismounts a lap."

In the under 23 men's race, Félix Bouvette will be attending his first Worlds. Bouvette, along with Richey and Patry, will be competing in the final two World Cup rounds to prepare for the event.

In the junior men's race, Canada will have two riders expected to take the start: Patry will be joined by Samuel Beaudoin of Edmonton. Beaudoin, who was fourth at Canadian Cyclo-cross Championships, will be competing in his first world championships.

"My experience from last year helped me a lot in my preparations for this year, I know exactly what I need to do in order to be ready for these Worlds," said Patry. "I'm feeling really strong now, both technically and physically and I don't think that the level I have now would have been possible to reach without the experience I acquired last year."

Canada's top ranked rider in the world is Geoff Kabush in 63rd place. Kabush will not participate at the world championships in Belgium.

Switzerland wills end four elite men, three elite women, four under 23 men and two junior men to the start line at Worlds.

Czech rider Zdenek Stybar is the outgoing World Champion in the elite men's race, while Marianne Vos of the Netherlands will be defending her title in the elite women's race.

Canadian Team for 2012 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships

Elite men

Craig Richey

Under 23 men

Félix Bouvette

Junior men

Samuel Beaudoin

Yohan Patry

Swiss Team for the 2012 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships

Elite men

Christian Heule

Julien Taramarcaz

Marcel Wildhaber

Simon Zahner

Elite women

Jasmin Achermann

Lise-Marie Henzelin

Sabrina Maurer

Under 23 men

Lars Forster

Arnaud Grand

Fabian Lienhard

Michael Wildhaber

Junior men

Andri Frischknecht

Dominic Grab