Trending

Dwight and Myrah clinch 40-44 & 45-49 titles

McNicholas dominates 30-34 event, Wilichoski wins 35-39 title

Image 1 of 61

Brandon Dwight (Boulder Cycle Sports) wins the 40-44 race after battling his teammate Pete Webber

Brandon Dwight (Boulder Cycle Sports) wins the 40-44 race after battling his teammate Pete Webber
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 61

James Coats (California Giant Berry) rolling across the finish for bronze in the 45-49 race

James Coats (California Giant Berry) rolling across the finish for bronze in the 45-49 race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 61

The bike wash next to the pits was active

The bike wash next to the pits was active
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 61

Peter Webber (Boulder Cycle Sport) making a bike change

Peter Webber (Boulder Cycle Sport) making a bike change
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 61

NoTube’s Shannon Gibson working the pits

NoTube’s Shannon Gibson working the pits
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 61

As the track thawed there were plenty of crashes

As the track thawed there were plenty of crashes
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 61

Brandon Dwight leading his Boulder Cycle Sport teammate Pete Webber

Brandon Dwight leading his Boulder Cycle Sport teammate Pete Webber
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 61

A racer on the back stairs during the 40-44 championship

A racer on the back stairs during the 40-44 championship
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 61

Adam Myerson (SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley) racing in third place

Adam Myerson (SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley) racing in third place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 61

Brandon Dwight and Pete Webber off the front of the 40-44 race

Brandon Dwight and Pete Webber off the front of the 40-44 race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 61

A Cheese Head watching the masters 40-44 race

A Cheese Head watching the masters 40-44 race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 61

Brandon Dwight (Boulder Cycle Sport) running the barriers in third place

Brandon Dwight (Boulder Cycle Sport) running the barriers in third place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 61

Adam Myerson (SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley) leading on lap one

Adam Myerson (SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley) leading on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 61

Peter Webber (Boulder Cycle Sport) is one of the race favorites in the 40-44 category

Peter Webber (Boulder Cycle Sport) is one of the race favorites in the 40-44 category
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 61

Adam Myerson (SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley) on the front row of the 40-44 race

Adam Myerson (SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley) on the front row of the 40-44 race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 61

Shadd Smith (KCCX Fuji Elite) leading Kenny When (NoTubes)

Shadd Smith (KCCX Fuji Elite) leading Kenny When (NoTubes)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 61

Adam Myerson (SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley) taking third place in the 40-44 championship

Adam Myerson (SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley) taking third place in the 40-44 championship
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 61

Jon Cariveau (Moots) takes second place in the 45-49 championship event

Jon Cariveau (Moots) takes second place in the 45-49 championship event
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 61

A stylish cyclo-cross fan watches the master’s 45-49 race

A stylish cyclo-cross fan watches the master’s 45-49 race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 61

Jon Cariveau (Moots) had to get off his bike with one lap to go to fix his chain

Jon Cariveau (Moots) had to get off his bike with one lap to go to fix his chain
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 61

Tim Butler (River City Bicycles) on the steep climb

Tim Butler (River City Bicycles) on the steep climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 61

'Cross fans walking through Wisconsin’s tall grass

'Cross fans walking through Wisconsin’s tall grass
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 61

Tim Butler (River City Bicycles) running the barriers

Tim Butler (River City Bicycles) running the barriers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 61

Samuel Morse (Corner Cycle) running near the front of the 45-49 race

Samuel Morse (Corner Cycle) running near the front of the 45-49 race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 25 of 61

Greg Ferguson (Cape Atlantic Racing) running the barriers

Greg Ferguson (Cape Atlantic Racing) running the barriers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 26 of 61

Jon Cariveau (Moots) riding in second place

Jon Cariveau (Moots) riding in second place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 27 of 61

Donald Myrah (Ibis) with the race lead in the 45-49 championship

Donald Myrah (Ibis) with the race lead in the 45-49 championship
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 28 of 61

The 45-49 men’s championship start

The 45-49 men’s championship start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 29 of 61

Tim Butler (River City Bicycles)

Tim Butler (River City Bicycles)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 30 of 61

Jon Cariveau (Moots) is one of the race favorites for the 45-49 men

Jon Cariveau (Moots) is one of the race favorites for the 45-49 men
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 31 of 61

Racers on the back stairs during the 35-39 race

Racers on the back stairs during the 35-39 race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 32 of 61

Jesse Rients (KUHL) running the steps

Jesse Rients (KUHL) running the steps
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 33 of 61

Matthew Pacocha (BikeRadar.com) running in second place

Matthew Pacocha (BikeRadar.com) running in second place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 34 of 61

Jake Wells (NoTubes) on the front row

Jake Wells (NoTubes) on the front row
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 35 of 61

Robert Marion (American Classic) on the front row

Robert Marion (American Classic) on the front row
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 36 of 61

Richard Bardwell (Cycle-Smart) racing into the tall grass

Richard Bardwell (Cycle-Smart) racing into the tall grass
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 37 of 61

Tom Burke (Midwest Cycling) racing as the sun goes down

Tom Burke (Midwest Cycling) racing as the sun goes down
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 38 of 61

Luke Winger (Lees-McRae College) on a run-up

Luke Winger (Lees-McRae College) on a run-up
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 39 of 61

Men’s 30-34 start

Men’s 30-34 start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 40 of 61

Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) leading the Men’s 30-34 race by almost two minutes

Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) leading the Men’s 30-34 race by almost two minutes
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 41 of 61

Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) rolls across the line alone in the Men’s 30-34 race

Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) rolls across the line alone in the Men’s 30-34 race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 42 of 61

Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) comes off the fifth row to blow the 30-34 race apart on the first lap

Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) comes off the fifth row to blow the 30-34 race apart on the first lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 43 of 61

Brian Wilichoski (Cyclocrossworld.com) running the barriers with an early lead

Brian Wilichoski (Cyclocrossworld.com) running the barriers with an early lead
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 44 of 61

Brian Wilichoski (Cyclocrossworld.com) takes the national championship in the Men’s 35-39 category

Brian Wilichoski (Cyclocrossworld.com) takes the national championship in the Men’s 35-39 category
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 45 of 61

Jake Wells (NoTubes) running the barriers

Jake Wells (NoTubes) running the barriers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 46 of 61

Matthew Pacocha (BikeRadar.com) riding the steepest climb

Matthew Pacocha (BikeRadar.com) riding the steepest climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 47 of 61

Brian Wilichoski (Cyclocrossworld.com) running the steps at the back of the course

Brian Wilichoski (Cyclocrossworld.com) running the steps at the back of the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 48 of 61

Weston Schempf (Charm City) running some muddy turns

Weston Schempf (Charm City) running some muddy turns
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 49 of 61

Christopher Case (Feedback Sports) running after a bike change

Christopher Case (Feedback Sports) running after a bike change
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 50 of 61

Scott Frederick (Inland/Back to Dirt) en route to a bronze medal in the 35-39 race

Scott Frederick (Inland/Back to Dirt) en route to a bronze medal in the 35-39 race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 51 of 61

Brian Wilichoski (Cyclocrossworld.com) nearly goes down with one lap to go

Brian Wilichoski (Cyclocrossworld.com) nearly goes down with one lap to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 52 of 61

Brian Wilichoski (Cyclocrossworld.com) with one lap to go

Brian Wilichoski (Cyclocrossworld.com) with one lap to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 53 of 61

Riders climb a muddy track in the 35-39 championship race

Riders climb a muddy track in the 35-39 championship race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 54 of 61

Brad Cole (KCCX Fuji Elite) sprinting to the finish

Brad Cole (KCCX Fuji Elite) sprinting to the finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 55 of 61

Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) being interviewed by the press

Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) being interviewed by the press
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 56 of 61

Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) with one lap to go in the 30-34 race

Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) with one lap to go in the 30-34 race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 57 of 61

Robert Marion (American Classic) riding a steep climb

Robert Marion (American Classic) riding a steep climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 58 of 61

Kevin McConnell (Iowa City Cycling)

Kevin McConnell (Iowa City Cycling)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 59 of 61

Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) running the barriers

Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) running the barriers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 60 of 61

Brandon Dwight (Boulder Cycle Sports) before the Men's 40-44 race

Brandon Dwight (Boulder Cycle Sports) before the Men's 40-44 race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 61 of 61

Donald Myrah (Ibis) wins the Master 45-49 Men’s category

Donald Myrah (Ibis) wins the Master 45-49 Men’s category
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

For the second-consecutive day, the masters riders opened and closed the day's racing. The first competition of the day was the men 45-49, who tangled with the 2.1-mile course left frozen by plummeting temperatures and an overnight freeze.

The rigid ruts throughout the course were no match for 1996 Olympian Don Myrah, who competed in the Olympic debut of discipline of mountain biking in Atlanta. Myrah bested the 64-rider field with a time of 49:10. Jon Cariveau (Moots) hung with Myrah though the first three of the five-lap race, but a dropped chain on the penultimate lap cost him valuable time. Myrah secured the seventh national title of his career while Cariveau, who finished 58 seconds back, earned the silver ahead of bronze medalist James Coats (California Giant Cycling).

"This is exactly what I thought it would be," Myrah said of the course. "After last night when it was all loose I knew it would freeze up hard this morning. It was a matter of picking really clean lines, which there aren't that many. Just whatever I could find."

The second race pitted 81 of the nation's best men 40-44 against each other. After the first of the five laps, Adam Myerson (SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley), Brandon Dwight (Boulder Cycle Sport) and Pete Webber (Boulder Cycle Sport) were off the front and opened a large gap on the field. The two Boulder Cycle Sport teammates worked together to leave Myerson 30 seconds behind as they completed their second circuit and 47 seconds back after their third. On the second-to-last lap, Dwight opened a seven-second cushion on Webber and a 90-second advantage on Myerson before riding solo to victory.

"I tried to be conservative where you could go down pretty easily and just tried to push hard where it was safe," Dwight said. "Even up to the last lap I almost caught a rut and almost went right into the barrier. So you really had to stay focused through whole race."

The evening's masters races had a distinct New England flavor to them with both winners residing in that region.

In the men's 35-39 contest, Brian Wilichoski (Cyclocrossworld) rode away with the stars-and-stripes jersey, but not without some anxious moments. On the last of the five-lap competition, Wilichoski pulled his foot out of the pedal, but accidentally hit the brake pad, knocking it into his spokes. Wilichoski dismounted, pulled the brake pad out and rode to the finish line. Christopher Case (Feedback Sports Racing) and Scott Frederick (Inland-Back to Dirt) locked horns in a battle for the silver and bronze medals. Case crossed the finish line just two seconds ahead of Frederick to earn second place, while Frederick secured the bronze. Weston Schempf (Charm City Cycling LLC), who had to forego an early lead due to a mechanical problem, rallied to finish fifth.

"I could see them," Wilichoski said of Case and Frederick. "I had a good gap like two laps in then I started fading a little bit and I started making mistakes and I’m looking back and they are closing and my eyes are blowing out of my head. It was everything I had to keep it together."

Dylan McNicholas (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) rode away with the men's 30-34 race to cap the day's racing. McNicholas opened a 30-second lead after the first lap. As the sun set during the race allowing the ground to harden slightly, McNicholas flew through his second lap in 8:56 before finishing his third circuit in only 9:01 to help him win the first national championship of his career.

With the top step of the podium decided, a three-rider bunch fought for second, third and fourth. Matthew Pacocha (BikeRadar.com), Robert Marion (American Classic Pro Team) and Jake Wells (Stan's NoTubes) offered no quarter in their battle. Pacocha attacked the group late to secure the silver medal. Marion saved his best lap for last to edge Wells by four seconds to earn the bronze medal.

"I made my way through traffic, I started at the back. Made contact with the leaders on the first lap over the top of the hill. I went over the top a bit faster and that's where I got my gap. And just tried to grow it."

Full Results

Masters Men - 30-34
1Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld/Cannondale Cyclocrossworld)0:45:25
2Matthew Pacocha (BikeRadar.com)0:01:54
3Robert Marion (American Classic Pro Team)0:02:44
4Jake Wells (Stan's NoTubes)0:02:48
5Brad Cole (KCCX Fuji Elite Cyclocross Team p/b Challenge Tires)0:03:20
6Kevin McConnell (Iowa City Cycling Club/Mercy-Specialized)
7Andrew Wulfkuhle (Charm City Cycling LLC)0:03:21
8John Curry (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club/Gallatin Alpine Sports/Intrinsik Archite)0:03:44
9Tom Burke (Midwest Cycling Group)0:04:01
10Andrew Coe (Ethos Racing)0:04:02
11Damian Schmitt0:04:09
12Stephen Cummings (Charm City Cycling LLC)0:04:41
13William Iaia0:04:43
14Matthew Fox (Silverado Gallery/ Sunnyside Sports)
15Michael Hemme0:05:17
16Daniel Miller (Walt's Bike Shop)0:05:23
17Christopher Fisher (Crossniacs)0:05:36
18Colin Reuter (crossresults.com/crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles)0:06:23
19Richard Bardwell (Cycle-Smart Inc.)0:06:30
20Christopher Bagg0:08:18
21Brett Pirie (ColoBikeLaw.com)0:08:52
22Ross Cerniglia (My Wife Inc)0:09:00
23John Kurtz (Flatlandia Cycling Team)0:09:14
24Jason Knauff (Burnham Racing)0:09:36
25Luke Winger (Lees-McRae College)0:09:54
26Jon Hernandez (Cyclocrossracing.com)0:09:55
27Scott Smith (TVB Race/ Tomato Head)0:10:08
28Jess Parker (Scuderia Superleggera)0:10:10
29Jay Kwan (The TEAM /The TEAM - SoCalCross)-1lap
30Colby Lash
31Ted Burger (Flatlandia Cycling Team)
32Marc Wolman (Campanohvac/Breakawaybikes.com/Campanohvac/breakawaybikes.com)
33Chad Cheeney (Durango Devo)
34Benjamin Demong (ABD Cycling Club/ABD Cycling Team)
35Edwin Bagley (Rhythm Racing)
36Michael Roecklein (Stage 17 Racing)
37Brian Fuhrmann
DNSMatthew Bartlett
DNSPatrick Blair (Adventures for the Cure)
DNSMicheal Jernigan (Team Kappius)
DNSJeff Kluck (SC Velo/Powerade - Independent Fabrication)
DNSDaniel Pollard (Rhythm Racing)
DNSCory Swihart (INDIEBIKE.COM)
DNSJordan Villella (Team CF)
DNFDaniel Dolney (V.C. Bikesport)

Masters Men - 35-39
1Brian Wilichoski (Cyclocrossworld)0:48:15
2Christopher Case (Feedback Sports Racing)0:00:10
3Scott Frederick (Inland/Back to Dirt)0:00:12
4Weston Schempf (Charm City Cycling LLC)0:00:57
5Justin Robinson (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:01:32
6Jesse Rients (KUHL)0:01:35
7Craig Faulkner (Crossniacs)0:02:02
8Michael Gallagher0:02:09
9Grant Berry0:02:46
10Chandler Delinks (Cyclocrossworld)0:03:03
11Andrew Messer (Don Galligher-DRT Consulting/DRT Racing)0:03:51
12Joshua Roeser (Crossniacs)0:04:05
13Darian Founds (Southern Colorado Velo)0:04:12
14Travis Donn (Ethos Racing)0:04:45
15John Bailey (Bailey Bikes)0:05:08
16Grant Holicky0:05:15
17David Staab (Great Dane Velo Club (GDVC))0:05:18
18Christopher Newlin0:05:22
19Aaron Bouplon (RockyMounts~Izze Racing)0:06:00
20Brian Parker (xXx Racing)0:06:44
21Zach Lail (Mock Orange Bikes/SmartStop / Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley)0:06:57
22Alex Work (Bay 11/HRS/Rock Lobster Cyclocross/Bay 11/HRS/Rock Lobster)0:07:02
23Donald Snoop Jr (Verge Sport/Test Pilot)0:07:33
24Luke Seemann (xXx Racing)0:07:41
25Jason Wagner (Flatlandia Cycling Team)0:07:44
26Brett Rothmeyer (Fort Pitt Velo)0:07:45
27Jonathan Coln (RockyMounts~Izze Racing)0:08:09
28Noah Marcus (Greenstreet Velo Club)0:08:13
29Jp Brocket (Ethos Racing)0:08:35
30Dave Oneill0:08:50
31Sanjay Ganju (Trek Midwest Team)0:08:56
32Chris Ramsey
33Ryan Jacobsen (Atlas Cycling Team)0:09:21
34Lee Unwin0:09:30
35Eric Drummer (Alberto's Sport)0:09:47
36Mark Bowers0:10:15
37Jay Moncel (Wolverine Sports Club)0:10:52
38Greg Heck0:11:01
39Mark Harms (HTFU Racing/5Nines Cycling)0:11:08
40Michael Seek (Tri Cities Road Club/MSG Cyclocross)0:11:31
41Andy Hoenisch0:11:40
42Michael James-2laps
43Marc Engelhardt
44Gary Baisa (Brazen Dropouts)
45James Billiter (Bio Wheels Racing)
46Eric Rydholm (GS Boulder/Trek Store)
47Keith Snoop
48Ronald Knutowski (Twin Six)
49Louis Kuhn
50Daniel Wheeler (Gopher Wheelmen/County Cycles)
51Matthew Block (Bikeman.com)
52Thomas Gerdes (Hampshire Cycle Club)
53Chad Dean (HTFU Racing/5Nines Cycling)
54Eric Brandt (Team Wisconsin/KS Energy Services / Team Wisconsin)
55Nathan Jacques (Magnus)
56Jason Roggenbauer (Wheel Fast Racing)-3laps
57Hayes Sanborn (Spidermonkey Cycling)
58Jeff Doolittle
59Paolo Urizar
60Andrew Anderson (xXx Racing)
61Nathan Phelps (Big Ring Flyers)
62Carlos Cabalu (Campanohvac/Breakawaybikes.com/Campanohvac/breakawaybikes.com)
DNSChristopher Jensen (ROBOTS
DNSDave Knauff (Half Acre Cycling)
DNSDaniel Larino (Century Road Club Of America/Pete's Bike & Fitness)
DNSAdam Birr (Team Beat CX)
DNSMolly Cameron (MetaFilter - Portland Bicycle Studio)
DNSOliver Vrambout (The Bikery Du Nord)
DNSAndrew Weir
DNSKervin Quinones
DNSStephen Riskus (Western Howard County Cycling)
DNFDaniel Studley (Mafia Racing/Pabst/Felt/Mafia Racing)

Masters Men 40-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brandon Dwight (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:48:34
2Peter Webber (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:00:19
3Adam Myerson (Mock Orange Bikes/SmartStop / Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley)0:01:54
4Michael Yozell (Kapelmuur Independent)0:02:47
5Mark Savery (Midwest Cycling Community NE)0:03:13
6Michael Wissink0:03:29
7Brian Hludzinski (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:04:20
8Shawn Mitchell0:04:28
9Scott Mclaughlin (SRAM Factory)0:04:39
10Michael Robson (Moots)0:05:03
11Kenny Wehn (NoTubes Race Team)0:05:26
12Shadd Smith (KCCX Fuji Elite Cyclocross Team p/b Challenge Tires)0:05:33
13Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team)0:05:34
14Kristopher Auer (Charm City Cycling LLC)0:05:46
15Kevin Klug (The Pony Shop)0:06:15
16Mike Stewart (Tri Cities Road Club/MSG Cyclocross)0:06:20
17Paul Rades (The November Bicycles /The November Bicycles CX Experience)0:06:21
18Gregory Keller (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:06:38
19David Hejduk (36 Racing)0:06:40
20Michael Gaertner (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDAVR)/Vertical Earth)0:07:16
21William Elliston (Mid Atlantic Cycling Club)0:07:32
22Dwayne Goscinski (Dogfish Racing Team)0:07:33
23Shawn Harshman (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:07:37
24Christopher Smith (Hup United)0:07:54
25William Stolte (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)0:08:13
26Jeff Weinert (Wolverine Sports Club)0:09:06
27Curtis Boivin (Cyclocrossracing.com)0:09:09
28John Behrens (Bailey Bikes)0:09:39
29Erik Enyedy (Village-Verdigris Cycling/Verdigris-Village CX Team)0:09:40
30Aaron Swanson0:10:02
31Patrick Russell (Wolverine Sports Club)0:10:31
32Jay Thomas (Midwest Cycling Community NE)0:12:04
33Jon Gallagher (Cole Sport)0:12:07
-3lapsWalid Abu Ghazaleh (The Pony Shop)
-3lapsDavid Peters (Brazen Dropouts/Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team)
-3lapsGerald Chabot (Cyclocrossracing.com)
-3lapsMichael Birner (Western Howard County Cycling/Sportif Coaching Group/BPB)
-3lapsPeter Hills (Team Dayton Bicycling/MERRILL LYNCH CYCLING)
-3lapsJay Henderson (Silver Cycling/SilverCycling)
-3lapsPaul Roltgen (Brazen Dropouts)
-3lapsMatthew Opperman
-3lapsCharles Von Isenburg (Mock Orange Bikes)
-3lapsDouglas Hudson (Feedback Sports Racing)
-3lapsMike Scalise (Village-Verdigris Cycling/Verdigris-Village CX Team)
-3lapsHugh Moran (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
-3lapsJeffrey Bannink (Team Type 1)
-3lapsTimothy Cannard (WWW.BUY-CELL.COM)
-3lapsDan Farrell
-3lapsAndrew Allwein (7 Hills Racing Inc)
-3lapsTravis Oliger (Durango Wheel Club)
-3lapsKirk Grynwald
-3lapsPatrick Gallegos
-3lapsTed Burns (Bell Lap Racing/Team Bell Lap)
-3lapsWade Loberger (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
-3lapsChris Goehrig (Team Madcross)
-3lapsKevin Anderberg
-4lapsTristan Whitehead (xXx Racing)
-4lapsMatthew Lysne
-4lapsWilliam Knudson (Planet Bike)
-4lapsQuentin Gniot (Big Ring Flyers)
-4lapsAra Oggoian (Team Bicycle Heaven)
-4lapsChris Buonomo (Campanohvac/Breakawaybikes.com/Campanohvac/breakawaybikes.com)
-4lapsDan Mallek (Village-Verdigris Cycling/Verdigris-Village CX Team)
-4lapsJason Digman (Dig It Cycling)
-4lapsTyson Schwiesow (CZ Velo)
-4lapsReed Cornia
-4lapsBryan Rheude (The Pony Shop)
-4lapsTom Sybert (Velo Club Roubaix Inc)
-4lapsTrent Donat (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing/Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team)
-4lapsIan Dewar (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Cycling)
-4lapsDon Iwen
-4lapsTravis Goodlund (Team Madcross)
-4lapsRobert Schrank (Team Type 1)
-4lapsTrey Smith (Cycle-Therapy GA)
-4lapsScott Shapiro (Magnus)
DNSCorey Green (Zephyr Wheel Sports)
DNSJustin Serna
DNSMason O'neal (Team Cycle Progression)
DNSChristopher Macfarland (xXx Racing)
DNSCharles Parmain (Bicycles of Tulsa)
DNSPaul-Brian Mcinerney (Half Acre Cycling)
DNSJoe Curtes (Twin Six)
DNSBrian Staby (Bay 11/HRS/Rock Lobster Cyclocross)
DNSJohn Flack (CBC Racing/Olympia Orthopaedic Associates Cycling T)
DNSJonathan Lombardo (Finkraft)
DNSRonald Williams (Velo Duluth)
DNSRobert Kendall (Clarksville Schwinn/Rapid Transit)
DNSTodd Prekaski (Cyclocrossworld/Cannondale Cyclocrossworld)
DNSAdam Duncan (Finkraft)
DNSJeff Yielding (Hermann Cycling/Revolution Cycles)
DNSOtto Schug (WebCyclery Racing/WebCyclery.com)
DNFMarc Vettori (Charm City Cycling LLC)
DNFBrian Conant (The Pony Shop)
DNFMaurice Gamanho (Van Dessel Factory Team)
DNFJeff Curtes
DNFChristopher Quinn (Magnus)
DNFTimothy Hall (NashvilleCyclist.com)

Masters Men 45-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Donald Myrah0:49:10
2Jon Cariveau (Moots)0:00:58
3James Coats (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:02:34
4Gannon Myall (California Giant Cycling)0:02:41
5Greg Ferguson (Cape Atlantic Racing/Beaconcycling.com)0:03:06
6Tim Butler0:03:49
7Samuel Morse (Corner Cycle Cycling Club)0:04:18
8Donald Seib (Bikeman.com)0:04:39
9Keith Lucas (Scheller's Racing Team)
10Michael Hogan (Team Kappius)0:04:42
11Jonathan Card0:05:05
12Christando Lombardo (Village-Verdigris Cycling)0:05:12
13Jeffrey Hall (Team Kappius)
14Frederick Rose (BikeReg.com Cycling Club)0:05:36
15John Mundelius (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:05:52
16David Weber (RockyMounts~Izze Racing)0:05:58
17Tim Boundy (Village-Verdigris Cycling/Verdigris-Village CX Team)0:06:19
18Newt Cole (The Pony Shop)0:06:31
19Jeffrey Appeltans (Mid Atl Masters Bicycle Org/Mambo Kings Racing)0:06:36
20James Cochran (Atlas Cycling Team/Atlas Cycling)0:06:48
21Michael Mcshane (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc/Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)0:07:14
22Michael Curtes (Twin Six)0:07:35
23Gregory Ferguson (Trek Midwest Team)0:07:48
24Richard Mcclung (Lake Washington Velo)
25Brian Koeneman (Team Wheel & Sprocket)0:08:15
26Paul Schoening (Team Plan C)0:08:35
27Darron Cheek (CROSS PROPZ RACING)
28Greg Gorrell (Feedback Sports Racing)0:08:53
29Robert Sonora (Colavita Racing Inc.)0:09:20
30Bill Teasdale (CROSS PROPZ RACING)0:09:21
31Carl Boni (Rapid Racing)0:10:19
-2lapsSteven Brady (Old Town Bicycle (OTB))
-2lapsJohn Paul Mccarthy (SRAM Factory)
-2lapsBryan Harwood
-2lapsJohn Ericsson (Team Madcross)
-2lapsJames Nowak (ABD Cycling Club/ABD Cycling Team)
-2lapsPaul Warloski (My Wife Inc)
-2lapsJohn Riley (Trek Midwest Team)
-2lapsDoug Karet
-2lapsJoseph Bellante (Bio Wheels Racing)
-2lapsMichael Schulze (Bio Wheels Racing)
-2lapsAndy Swartz (Brazen Dropouts/Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team)
-2lapsChristopher Tirone (Buffalo Bicycling Club Inc./French Meadow Bakery/Fortistar)
-2lapsMike Norman (The Pony Shop)
-2lapsTimothy Theobald (Hollander RDC/Hollander Benelux Racing p/b Badger Allo)
-2lapsRobert Dietrick (Genesee Valley Cycling Club/Minerva Design Cycling Team)
-2lapsJohn Stonebarger (Mass Bay Road Club)
-2lapsJeffrey Chambers (Scheller's Racing Team)
-2lapsChris Hammer (Wheel Fast Racing)
-2lapsJames Brady (The Pony Shop)
-2lapsJames Stathas (Montrose Cycling Club/Montrose Bike Shop- CW Builders)
-2lapsDon Maschka (North Iowa Spin)
-3lapsJeffrey Hilligoss (Angry Catfish)
-3lapsDavid Hagen (Fort Lewis College)
-3lapsKevin Flowers (Wheel Fast Racing)
-3lapsBrian Petted (Team Extreme)
-3lapsMark Beatty (Twisted Spokes Racing Team)
-3lapsChris Freter (ALAN North America Cycling)
-3lapsStephen Gaffield (Brazen Dropouts/Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team)
-3lapsIan Kennedy
-4lapsScott Bond (Speedway Wheelmen)
DNSScott Olson (Tread Head Cycling)
DNSRalf Warmuth (Highland Park Hermes)
DNSScott Peterson
DNSJames Klages (Veda Cycling)
DNSPaul Richard (Cyclocrossworld)
DNSJon Suyko (The Pony Shop)
DNSCharles Clark (Cycle-Therapy GA)
DNFAlec Petro (Corner Cycle Cycling Club)
DNFRobert Womack (Smyrna Bicycles)
DNFDaniel Casper (Revolution Cycle and Ski)
DNFDave Eckel (Team Wisconsin/KS Energy Services / Team Wisconsin)
DNFSteve Laurel
DNFTim Skinner

Latest on Cyclingnews