Dwight and Myrah clinch 40-44 & 45-49 titles
McNicholas dominates 30-34 event, Wilichoski wins 35-39 title
For the second-consecutive day, the masters riders opened and closed the day's racing. The first competition of the day was the men 45-49, who tangled with the 2.1-mile course left frozen by plummeting temperatures and an overnight freeze.
The rigid ruts throughout the course were no match for 1996 Olympian Don Myrah, who competed in the Olympic debut of discipline of mountain biking in Atlanta. Myrah bested the 64-rider field with a time of 49:10. Jon Cariveau (Moots) hung with Myrah though the first three of the five-lap race, but a dropped chain on the penultimate lap cost him valuable time. Myrah secured the seventh national title of his career while Cariveau, who finished 58 seconds back, earned the silver ahead of bronze medalist James Coats (California Giant Cycling).
"This is exactly what I thought it would be," Myrah said of the course. "After last night when it was all loose I knew it would freeze up hard this morning. It was a matter of picking really clean lines, which there aren't that many. Just whatever I could find."
The second race pitted 81 of the nation's best men 40-44 against each other. After the first of the five laps, Adam Myerson (SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley), Brandon Dwight (Boulder Cycle Sport) and Pete Webber (Boulder Cycle Sport) were off the front and opened a large gap on the field. The two Boulder Cycle Sport teammates worked together to leave Myerson 30 seconds behind as they completed their second circuit and 47 seconds back after their third. On the second-to-last lap, Dwight opened a seven-second cushion on Webber and a 90-second advantage on Myerson before riding solo to victory.
"I tried to be conservative where you could go down pretty easily and just tried to push hard where it was safe," Dwight said. "Even up to the last lap I almost caught a rut and almost went right into the barrier. So you really had to stay focused through whole race."
The evening's masters races had a distinct New England flavor to them with both winners residing in that region.
In the men's 35-39 contest, Brian Wilichoski (Cyclocrossworld) rode away with the stars-and-stripes jersey, but not without some anxious moments. On the last of the five-lap competition, Wilichoski pulled his foot out of the pedal, but accidentally hit the brake pad, knocking it into his spokes. Wilichoski dismounted, pulled the brake pad out and rode to the finish line. Christopher Case (Feedback Sports Racing) and Scott Frederick (Inland-Back to Dirt) locked horns in a battle for the silver and bronze medals. Case crossed the finish line just two seconds ahead of Frederick to earn second place, while Frederick secured the bronze. Weston Schempf (Charm City Cycling LLC), who had to forego an early lead due to a mechanical problem, rallied to finish fifth.
"I could see them," Wilichoski said of Case and Frederick. "I had a good gap like two laps in then I started fading a little bit and I started making mistakes and I’m looking back and they are closing and my eyes are blowing out of my head. It was everything I had to keep it together."
Dylan McNicholas (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) rode away with the men's 30-34 race to cap the day's racing. McNicholas opened a 30-second lead after the first lap. As the sun set during the race allowing the ground to harden slightly, McNicholas flew through his second lap in 8:56 before finishing his third circuit in only 9:01 to help him win the first national championship of his career.
With the top step of the podium decided, a three-rider bunch fought for second, third and fourth. Matthew Pacocha (BikeRadar.com), Robert Marion (American Classic Pro Team) and Jake Wells (Stan's NoTubes) offered no quarter in their battle. Pacocha attacked the group late to secure the silver medal. Marion saved his best lap for last to edge Wells by four seconds to earn the bronze medal.
"I made my way through traffic, I started at the back. Made contact with the leaders on the first lap over the top of the hill. I went over the top a bit faster and that's where I got my gap. And just tried to grow it."
Full Results
|1
|Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld/Cannondale Cyclocrossworld)
|0:45:25
|2
|Matthew Pacocha (BikeRadar.com)
|0:01:54
|3
|Robert Marion (American Classic Pro Team)
|0:02:44
|4
|Jake Wells (Stan's NoTubes)
|0:02:48
|5
|Brad Cole (KCCX Fuji Elite Cyclocross Team p/b Challenge Tires)
|0:03:20
|6
|Kevin McConnell (Iowa City Cycling Club/Mercy-Specialized)
|7
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (Charm City Cycling LLC)
|0:03:21
|8
|John Curry (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club/Gallatin Alpine Sports/Intrinsik Archite)
|0:03:44
|9
|Tom Burke (Midwest Cycling Group)
|0:04:01
|10
|Andrew Coe (Ethos Racing)
|0:04:02
|11
|Damian Schmitt
|0:04:09
|12
|Stephen Cummings (Charm City Cycling LLC)
|0:04:41
|13
|William Iaia
|0:04:43
|14
|Matthew Fox (Silverado Gallery/ Sunnyside Sports)
|15
|Michael Hemme
|0:05:17
|16
|Daniel Miller (Walt's Bike Shop)
|0:05:23
|17
|Christopher Fisher (Crossniacs)
|0:05:36
|18
|Colin Reuter (crossresults.com/crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles)
|0:06:23
|19
|Richard Bardwell (Cycle-Smart Inc.)
|0:06:30
|20
|Christopher Bagg
|0:08:18
|21
|Brett Pirie (ColoBikeLaw.com)
|0:08:52
|22
|Ross Cerniglia (My Wife Inc)
|0:09:00
|23
|John Kurtz (Flatlandia Cycling Team)
|0:09:14
|24
|Jason Knauff (Burnham Racing)
|0:09:36
|25
|Luke Winger (Lees-McRae College)
|0:09:54
|26
|Jon Hernandez (Cyclocrossracing.com)
|0:09:55
|27
|Scott Smith (TVB Race/ Tomato Head)
|0:10:08
|28
|Jess Parker (Scuderia Superleggera)
|0:10:10
|29
|Jay Kwan (The TEAM /The TEAM - SoCalCross)
|-1lap
|30
|Colby Lash
|31
|Ted Burger (Flatlandia Cycling Team)
|32
|Marc Wolman (Campanohvac/Breakawaybikes.com/Campanohvac/breakawaybikes.com)
|33
|Chad Cheeney (Durango Devo)
|34
|Benjamin Demong (ABD Cycling Club/ABD Cycling Team)
|35
|Edwin Bagley (Rhythm Racing)
|36
|Michael Roecklein (Stage 17 Racing)
|37
|Brian Fuhrmann
|DNS
|Matthew Bartlett
|DNS
|Patrick Blair (Adventures for the Cure)
|DNS
|Micheal Jernigan (Team Kappius)
|DNS
|Jeff Kluck (SC Velo/Powerade - Independent Fabrication)
|DNS
|Daniel Pollard (Rhythm Racing)
|DNS
|Cory Swihart (INDIEBIKE.COM)
|DNS
|Jordan Villella (Team CF)
|DNF
|Daniel Dolney (V.C. Bikesport)
|1
|Brian Wilichoski (Cyclocrossworld)
|0:48:15
|2
|Christopher Case (Feedback Sports Racing)
|0:00:10
|3
|Scott Frederick (Inland/Back to Dirt)
|0:00:12
|4
|Weston Schempf (Charm City Cycling LLC)
|0:00:57
|5
|Justin Robinson (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|0:01:32
|6
|Jesse Rients (KUHL)
|0:01:35
|7
|Craig Faulkner (Crossniacs)
|0:02:02
|8
|Michael Gallagher
|0:02:09
|9
|Grant Berry
|0:02:46
|10
|Chandler Delinks (Cyclocrossworld)
|0:03:03
|11
|Andrew Messer (Don Galligher-DRT Consulting/DRT Racing)
|0:03:51
|12
|Joshua Roeser (Crossniacs)
|0:04:05
|13
|Darian Founds (Southern Colorado Velo)
|0:04:12
|14
|Travis Donn (Ethos Racing)
|0:04:45
|15
|John Bailey (Bailey Bikes)
|0:05:08
|16
|Grant Holicky
|0:05:15
|17
|David Staab (Great Dane Velo Club (GDVC))
|0:05:18
|18
|Christopher Newlin
|0:05:22
|19
|Aaron Bouplon (RockyMounts~Izze Racing)
|0:06:00
|20
|Brian Parker (xXx Racing)
|0:06:44
|21
|Zach Lail (Mock Orange Bikes/SmartStop / Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley)
|0:06:57
|22
|Alex Work (Bay 11/HRS/Rock Lobster Cyclocross/Bay 11/HRS/Rock Lobster)
|0:07:02
|23
|Donald Snoop Jr (Verge Sport/Test Pilot)
|0:07:33
|24
|Luke Seemann (xXx Racing)
|0:07:41
|25
|Jason Wagner (Flatlandia Cycling Team)
|0:07:44
|26
|Brett Rothmeyer (Fort Pitt Velo)
|0:07:45
|27
|Jonathan Coln (RockyMounts~Izze Racing)
|0:08:09
|28
|Noah Marcus (Greenstreet Velo Club)
|0:08:13
|29
|Jp Brocket (Ethos Racing)
|0:08:35
|30
|Dave Oneill
|0:08:50
|31
|Sanjay Ganju (Trek Midwest Team)
|0:08:56
|32
|Chris Ramsey
|33
|Ryan Jacobsen (Atlas Cycling Team)
|0:09:21
|34
|Lee Unwin
|0:09:30
|35
|Eric Drummer (Alberto's Sport)
|0:09:47
|36
|Mark Bowers
|0:10:15
|37
|Jay Moncel (Wolverine Sports Club)
|0:10:52
|38
|Greg Heck
|0:11:01
|39
|Mark Harms (HTFU Racing/5Nines Cycling)
|0:11:08
|40
|Michael Seek (Tri Cities Road Club/MSG Cyclocross)
|0:11:31
|41
|Andy Hoenisch
|0:11:40
|42
|Michael James
|-2laps
|43
|Marc Engelhardt
|44
|Gary Baisa (Brazen Dropouts)
|45
|James Billiter (Bio Wheels Racing)
|46
|Eric Rydholm (GS Boulder/Trek Store)
|47
|Keith Snoop
|48
|Ronald Knutowski (Twin Six)
|49
|Louis Kuhn
|50
|Daniel Wheeler (Gopher Wheelmen/County Cycles)
|51
|Matthew Block (Bikeman.com)
|52
|Thomas Gerdes (Hampshire Cycle Club)
|53
|Chad Dean (HTFU Racing/5Nines Cycling)
|54
|Eric Brandt (Team Wisconsin/KS Energy Services / Team Wisconsin)
|55
|Nathan Jacques (Magnus)
|56
|Jason Roggenbauer (Wheel Fast Racing)
|-3laps
|57
|Hayes Sanborn (Spidermonkey Cycling)
|58
|Jeff Doolittle
|59
|Paolo Urizar
|60
|Andrew Anderson (xXx Racing)
|61
|Nathan Phelps (Big Ring Flyers)
|62
|Carlos Cabalu (Campanohvac/Breakawaybikes.com/Campanohvac/breakawaybikes.com)
|DNS
|Christopher Jensen (ROBOTS
|DNS
|Dave Knauff (Half Acre Cycling)
|DNS
|Daniel Larino (Century Road Club Of America/Pete's Bike & Fitness)
|DNS
|Adam Birr (Team Beat CX)
|DNS
|Molly Cameron (MetaFilter - Portland Bicycle Studio)
|DNS
|Oliver Vrambout (The Bikery Du Nord)
|DNS
|Andrew Weir
|DNS
|Kervin Quinones
|DNS
|Stephen Riskus (Western Howard County Cycling)
|DNF
|Daniel Studley (Mafia Racing/Pabst/Felt/Mafia Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brandon Dwight (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:48:34
|2
|Peter Webber (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:00:19
|3
|Adam Myerson (Mock Orange Bikes/SmartStop / Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley)
|0:01:54
|4
|Michael Yozell (Kapelmuur Independent)
|0:02:47
|5
|Mark Savery (Midwest Cycling Community NE)
|0:03:13
|6
|Michael Wissink
|0:03:29
|7
|Brian Hludzinski (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:04:20
|8
|Shawn Mitchell
|0:04:28
|9
|Scott Mclaughlin (SRAM Factory)
|0:04:39
|10
|Michael Robson (Moots)
|0:05:03
|11
|Kenny Wehn (NoTubes Race Team)
|0:05:26
|12
|Shadd Smith (KCCX Fuji Elite Cyclocross Team p/b Challenge Tires)
|0:05:33
|13
|Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|0:05:34
|14
|Kristopher Auer (Charm City Cycling LLC)
|0:05:46
|15
|Kevin Klug (The Pony Shop)
|0:06:15
|16
|Mike Stewart (Tri Cities Road Club/MSG Cyclocross)
|0:06:20
|17
|Paul Rades (The November Bicycles /The November Bicycles CX Experience)
|0:06:21
|18
|Gregory Keller (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:06:38
|19
|David Hejduk (36 Racing)
|0:06:40
|20
|Michael Gaertner (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDAVR)/Vertical Earth)
|0:07:16
|21
|William Elliston (Mid Atlantic Cycling Club)
|0:07:32
|22
|Dwayne Goscinski (Dogfish Racing Team)
|0:07:33
|23
|Shawn Harshman (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:07:37
|24
|Christopher Smith (Hup United)
|0:07:54
|25
|William Stolte (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)
|0:08:13
|26
|Jeff Weinert (Wolverine Sports Club)
|0:09:06
|27
|Curtis Boivin (Cyclocrossracing.com)
|0:09:09
|28
|John Behrens (Bailey Bikes)
|0:09:39
|29
|Erik Enyedy (Village-Verdigris Cycling/Verdigris-Village CX Team)
|0:09:40
|30
|Aaron Swanson
|0:10:02
|31
|Patrick Russell (Wolverine Sports Club)
|0:10:31
|32
|Jay Thomas (Midwest Cycling Community NE)
|0:12:04
|33
|Jon Gallagher (Cole Sport)
|0:12:07
|-3laps
|Walid Abu Ghazaleh (The Pony Shop)
|-3laps
|David Peters (Brazen Dropouts/Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team)
|-3laps
|Gerald Chabot (Cyclocrossracing.com)
|-3laps
|Michael Birner (Western Howard County Cycling/Sportif Coaching Group/BPB)
|-3laps
|Peter Hills (Team Dayton Bicycling/MERRILL LYNCH CYCLING)
|-3laps
|Jay Henderson (Silver Cycling/SilverCycling)
|-3laps
|Paul Roltgen (Brazen Dropouts)
|-3laps
|Matthew Opperman
|-3laps
|Charles Von Isenburg (Mock Orange Bikes)
|-3laps
|Douglas Hudson (Feedback Sports Racing)
|-3laps
|Mike Scalise (Village-Verdigris Cycling/Verdigris-Village CX Team)
|-3laps
|Hugh Moran (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
|-3laps
|Jeffrey Bannink (Team Type 1)
|-3laps
|Timothy Cannard (WWW.BUY-CELL.COM)
|-3laps
|Dan Farrell
|-3laps
|Andrew Allwein (7 Hills Racing Inc)
|-3laps
|Travis Oliger (Durango Wheel Club)
|-3laps
|Kirk Grynwald
|-3laps
|Patrick Gallegos
|-3laps
|Ted Burns (Bell Lap Racing/Team Bell Lap)
|-3laps
|Wade Loberger (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|-3laps
|Chris Goehrig (Team Madcross)
|-3laps
|Kevin Anderberg
|-4laps
|Tristan Whitehead (xXx Racing)
|-4laps
|Matthew Lysne
|-4laps
|William Knudson (Planet Bike)
|-4laps
|Quentin Gniot (Big Ring Flyers)
|-4laps
|Ara Oggoian (Team Bicycle Heaven)
|-4laps
|Chris Buonomo (Campanohvac/Breakawaybikes.com/Campanohvac/breakawaybikes.com)
|-4laps
|Dan Mallek (Village-Verdigris Cycling/Verdigris-Village CX Team)
|-4laps
|Jason Digman (Dig It Cycling)
|-4laps
|Tyson Schwiesow (CZ Velo)
|-4laps
|Reed Cornia
|-4laps
|Bryan Rheude (The Pony Shop)
|-4laps
|Tom Sybert (Velo Club Roubaix Inc)
|-4laps
|Trent Donat (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing/Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team)
|-4laps
|Ian Dewar (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Cycling)
|-4laps
|Don Iwen
|-4laps
|Travis Goodlund (Team Madcross)
|-4laps
|Robert Schrank (Team Type 1)
|-4laps
|Trey Smith (Cycle-Therapy GA)
|-4laps
|Scott Shapiro (Magnus)
|DNS
|Corey Green (Zephyr Wheel Sports)
|DNS
|Justin Serna
|DNS
|Mason O'neal (Team Cycle Progression)
|DNS
|Christopher Macfarland (xXx Racing)
|DNS
|Charles Parmain (Bicycles of Tulsa)
|DNS
|Paul-Brian Mcinerney (Half Acre Cycling)
|DNS
|Joe Curtes (Twin Six)
|DNS
|Brian Staby (Bay 11/HRS/Rock Lobster Cyclocross)
|DNS
|John Flack (CBC Racing/Olympia Orthopaedic Associates Cycling T)
|DNS
|Jonathan Lombardo (Finkraft)
|DNS
|Ronald Williams (Velo Duluth)
|DNS
|Robert Kendall (Clarksville Schwinn/Rapid Transit)
|DNS
|Todd Prekaski (Cyclocrossworld/Cannondale Cyclocrossworld)
|DNS
|Adam Duncan (Finkraft)
|DNS
|Jeff Yielding (Hermann Cycling/Revolution Cycles)
|DNS
|Otto Schug (WebCyclery Racing/WebCyclery.com)
|DNF
|Marc Vettori (Charm City Cycling LLC)
|DNF
|Brian Conant (The Pony Shop)
|DNF
|Maurice Gamanho (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|DNF
|Jeff Curtes
|DNF
|Christopher Quinn (Magnus)
|DNF
|Timothy Hall (NashvilleCyclist.com)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Donald Myrah
|0:49:10
|2
|Jon Cariveau (Moots)
|0:00:58
|3
|James Coats (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|0:02:34
|4
|Gannon Myall (California Giant Cycling)
|0:02:41
|5
|Greg Ferguson (Cape Atlantic Racing/Beaconcycling.com)
|0:03:06
|6
|Tim Butler
|0:03:49
|7
|Samuel Morse (Corner Cycle Cycling Club)
|0:04:18
|8
|Donald Seib (Bikeman.com)
|0:04:39
|9
|Keith Lucas (Scheller's Racing Team)
|10
|Michael Hogan (Team Kappius)
|0:04:42
|11
|Jonathan Card
|0:05:05
|12
|Christando Lombardo (Village-Verdigris Cycling)
|0:05:12
|13
|Jeffrey Hall (Team Kappius)
|14
|Frederick Rose (BikeReg.com Cycling Club)
|0:05:36
|15
|John Mundelius (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|0:05:52
|16
|David Weber (RockyMounts~Izze Racing)
|0:05:58
|17
|Tim Boundy (Village-Verdigris Cycling/Verdigris-Village CX Team)
|0:06:19
|18
|Newt Cole (The Pony Shop)
|0:06:31
|19
|Jeffrey Appeltans (Mid Atl Masters Bicycle Org/Mambo Kings Racing)
|0:06:36
|20
|James Cochran (Atlas Cycling Team/Atlas Cycling)
|0:06:48
|21
|Michael Mcshane (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc/Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)
|0:07:14
|22
|Michael Curtes (Twin Six)
|0:07:35
|23
|Gregory Ferguson (Trek Midwest Team)
|0:07:48
|24
|Richard Mcclung (Lake Washington Velo)
|25
|Brian Koeneman (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|0:08:15
|26
|Paul Schoening (Team Plan C)
|0:08:35
|27
|Darron Cheek (CROSS PROPZ RACING)
|28
|Greg Gorrell (Feedback Sports Racing)
|0:08:53
|29
|Robert Sonora (Colavita Racing Inc.)
|0:09:20
|30
|Bill Teasdale (CROSS PROPZ RACING)
|0:09:21
|31
|Carl Boni (Rapid Racing)
|0:10:19
|-2laps
|Steven Brady (Old Town Bicycle (OTB))
|-2laps
|John Paul Mccarthy (SRAM Factory)
|-2laps
|Bryan Harwood
|-2laps
|John Ericsson (Team Madcross)
|-2laps
|James Nowak (ABD Cycling Club/ABD Cycling Team)
|-2laps
|Paul Warloski (My Wife Inc)
|-2laps
|John Riley (Trek Midwest Team)
|-2laps
|Doug Karet
|-2laps
|Joseph Bellante (Bio Wheels Racing)
|-2laps
|Michael Schulze (Bio Wheels Racing)
|-2laps
|Andy Swartz (Brazen Dropouts/Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team)
|-2laps
|Christopher Tirone (Buffalo Bicycling Club Inc./French Meadow Bakery/Fortistar)
|-2laps
|Mike Norman (The Pony Shop)
|-2laps
|Timothy Theobald (Hollander RDC/Hollander Benelux Racing p/b Badger Allo)
|-2laps
|Robert Dietrick (Genesee Valley Cycling Club/Minerva Design Cycling Team)
|-2laps
|John Stonebarger (Mass Bay Road Club)
|-2laps
|Jeffrey Chambers (Scheller's Racing Team)
|-2laps
|Chris Hammer (Wheel Fast Racing)
|-2laps
|James Brady (The Pony Shop)
|-2laps
|James Stathas (Montrose Cycling Club/Montrose Bike Shop- CW Builders)
|-2laps
|Don Maschka (North Iowa Spin)
|-3laps
|Jeffrey Hilligoss (Angry Catfish)
|-3laps
|David Hagen (Fort Lewis College)
|-3laps
|Kevin Flowers (Wheel Fast Racing)
|-3laps
|Brian Petted (Team Extreme)
|-3laps
|Mark Beatty (Twisted Spokes Racing Team)
|-3laps
|Chris Freter (ALAN North America Cycling)
|-3laps
|Stephen Gaffield (Brazen Dropouts/Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team)
|-3laps
|Ian Kennedy
|-4laps
|Scott Bond (Speedway Wheelmen)
|DNS
|Scott Olson (Tread Head Cycling)
|DNS
|Ralf Warmuth (Highland Park Hermes)
|DNS
|Scott Peterson
|DNS
|James Klages (Veda Cycling)
|DNS
|Paul Richard (Cyclocrossworld)
|DNS
|Jon Suyko (The Pony Shop)
|DNS
|Charles Clark (Cycle-Therapy GA)
|DNF
|Alec Petro (Corner Cycle Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Robert Womack (Smyrna Bicycles)
|DNF
|Daniel Casper (Revolution Cycle and Ski)
|DNF
|Dave Eckel (Team Wisconsin/KS Energy Services / Team Wisconsin)
|DNF
|Steve Laurel
|DNF
|Tim Skinner
