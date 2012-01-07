In the morning's first race, Stephen Tilford bested the 46-rider masters men 50-54 field to earn the stars-and-stripes jersey.

On the third of the four-lap competition Tilford and his closest chaser, Kevin Hines (Corner Cycle Cycling Club), opened a gap approaching three minutes on the third-place rider. Hines trailed Tilford by 21 seconds as they heard the bell for their last lap. In the end, Tilford crossed 11 seconds ahead of a hard-charging Hines.