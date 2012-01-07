Tilford triumph in men's 50-54 championship
Hines, Simon round out top three
In the morning's first race, Stephen Tilford bested the 46-rider masters men 50-54 field to earn the stars-and-stripes jersey.
On the third of the four-lap competition Tilford and his closest chaser, Kevin Hines (Corner Cycle Cycling Club), opened a gap approaching three minutes on the third-place rider. Hines trailed Tilford by 21 seconds as they heard the bell for their last lap. In the end, Tilford crossed 11 seconds ahead of a hard-charging Hines.
|1
|Stephen Tilford
|0:47:38
|2
|Kevin Hines (Corner Cycle Cycling Club)
|0:00:11
|3
|Wayne Simon (PSIMET Racing/Enzo's-PSIMET)
|0:03:52
|4
|Tim Hacker (Planet Bike)
|0:05:26
|5
|Ron Huebner (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long & Foster)
|0:05:35
|6
|Danny Warner (Village-Verdigris Cycling/Verdigris-Village CX Team)
|0:05:54
|7
|Gregory Goblirsch (Loon State Cyclists)
|0:06:02
|8
|Phillip Kenealy (University of New Hampshire)
|0:06:04
|9
|Stephen Songer (360 Racing)
|0:06:10
|10
|John Thompson (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club/Bianchi/Grand Performance)
|0:06:17
|11
|Russell Thorstrom (Intermountain Cycling Organization)
|0:06:32
|12
|John Mosher (Wheelworks Racing)
|0:06:51
|13
|John Bliss (Team Kappius)
|0:06:54
|14
|Alan Blanchard (Century Road Club Association/Blue Ribbon-Translations.com)
|0:07:15
|15
|Mark Mcgeen (Team Mack Racing Assoc. LTD)
|0:07:34
|16
|Bill Reed (Lost River Cycling Club/St. Lukes Sports Medicine)
|0:07:38
|17
|David Luczynski
|0:07:44
|18
|William Kuster (Loon State Cyclists)
|0:07:57
|19
|Tim James (Cross Propz Racing)
|0:08:00
|20
|Edwin Rambuski (Team Rambuski Law /Team Rambuski Law)
|0:08:04
|21
|Kenneth Smith (Oklahoma City Velo Club)
|0:08:30
|22
|Mathew Baroli (Wolverine Sports Club)
|0:08:32
|23
|Allan Thom (Half Acre Cycling)
|0:08:47
|24
|Tedd Jacobson
|0:09:03
|25
|Gregory Anderson (Spin Doctor Cyclewerks Cycling Club/Spin Doctor Cyclewerks)
|0:09:13
|26
|Paul Nyberg (TWZ Masters Cycling Team/Horst Engineering Masters Cycling Team)
|0:09:33
|27
|Larry Kaufman (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|0:10:37
|28
|Lennard Zinn (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:10:42
|29
|Randal Warren (xXx Racing)
|0:10:46
|30
|Tony Trattenero (The TEAM /The TEAM - SoCalCross)
|0:11:10
|31
|Kirk Rhinehart (KHSNM.com/Thenationalsproject.com)
|0:11:11
|32
|Daryl Rains (Mock Orange Bikes)
|0:11:30
|33
|Bill O'Keefe (Charm City Cycling LLC)
|0:11:35
|34
|William Stevens (Mid State Cycling Club/Gear Works/Spin Arts Cyclery)
|0:12:04
|35
|William Koehler (BVC/Nomad Cycling)
|0:12:18
|36
|Tim Leroy (Team Mack Racing Assoc. LTD)
|-1lap
|37
|Michael Meteyer (Trek Midwest Team)
|38
|Richard Toler (Team Dayton Bicycling/MERRILL LYNCH CYCLING)
|39
|Martin Soetaert (Team Brain and Spine Cycling)
|40
|Kenny Sipes (Scheller's Racing Team)
|41
|Dwayne Letterman (Tri Cities Road Club/MSG Cyclocross)
|42
|Gregory Clausen
|43
|Jeff Sympson (Big Ring Flyers)
|44
|Chris Clausen (Pfoodman Racing)
|45
|William Anderson (360 Racing)
|46
|Colonel Reynolds
|DNS
|Eric Knuth (Trek Midwest Team)
|DNS
|Bobby Langin (Platinum Performance Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Eric Anderson (Somerset Wheelmen)
|DNF
|Ross Giese (Team Velocause)
|DNF
|Andy Lucas (360 Racing)
