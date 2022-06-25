Andrew Evans wins men's Highlands Gravel Classic
By Cyclingnews published
Mason McNeill second and Rane Roatta third in Fayetteville
Andrew Evans won the UCI Gravel World Series' Highlands Gravel Classic in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Evans won the 70-mile race in 4:05:30 and 16.2 mph average speed to beat runner-up Mason McNeill by 3:53 and third-placed Rane Roatta by 6:40.
The Highlands Gravel Classic and first-ever US UCI Gravel World Championship qualifier event featured iconic gravel race courses that twisted and snaked through the Boston Mountain range of the Ozarks just east of Fayetteville. The route included 95% gravel terrain.
UCI Gravel World Series qualifier events grant qualification rights for the UCI Gravel World Championships in Italy for those riders finishing in the first 25% of their age group. In addition, the first three riders of each official age category will qualify directly for the World Championships, independently of the number of starters in that group.
The UCI has confirmed that the 2022 Gravel World Championships will be held in the Veneto region of Italy on October 8-9, bringing together riders qualifying through the 12 World Series events across ten nations.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Evans
|4:05:30
|2
|Mason McNeill
|0:03:54
|3
|Rane Roatta
|0:06:40
|4
|Kyle Lockhause
|0:07:48
|5
|James Wilson
|0:09:44
|6
|Kindler Chase
|0:17:22
|7
|Randy Egues
|0:21:05
|8
|Jason Alvarado
|0:24:48
|9
|Rolando Colon
|10
|Zach Aldrich
|0:26:39
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Andrew Evans wins men's Highlands Gravel ClassicMason McNeill second and Rane Roatta third in Fayetteville
-
Lenny Ramsey wins women's Highlands Gravel ClassicStefanie Sydlik second and Danielle Larson third in Fayetteville
-
Unique podium sweep for L39ION of Los Angeles at US Pro Crit Championship‘It's my teammate’s wheel, it's my wheel, you're not going to take it’ says two-time titlist Kendall Ryan about holding off Coryn Labecki
-
'I hope Amy Pieters is proud' - Riejanne Markus wins women's Dutch road race titleShirin van Anrooij second and Lorena Wiebes third on VAM-Berg