Lenny Ramsey wins women's Highlands Gravel Classic

Image 1 of 2 The 2022 Highlands Gravel Classic covered 95% gravel (Image credit: Highlands Gravel Classic ) Image 1 of 2 Stefanie Sydlik second overall for women at Highlands Gravel Classic (Image credit: Highlands Gravel Classic ) Image 1 of 2

Lenny Ramsey won the women's race at the UCI Gravel World Series' Highlands Gravel Classic in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Ramsey covered the 70-mile route in a winning time of 4:37:27 beating runner-up Stefanie Sydlik by 6:02 and third-placed Danielle Larson by 22:59.

The Highlands Gravel Classic and first-ever US UCI Gravel World Championship qualifier event featured iconic gravel race courses that twisted and snaked through the Boston Mountain range of the Ozarks just east of Fayetteville. The route included 95% gravel terrain.

UCI Gravel World Series qualifier events grant qualification rights for the UCI Gravel World Championships in Italy for those riders finishing in the first 25% of their age group. In addition, the first three riders of each official age category will qualify directly for the World Championships, independently of the number of starters in that group.

The UCI has confirmed that the 2022 Gravel World Championships will be held in the Veneto region of Italy on October 8-9, bringing together riders qualifying through the 12 World Series events across ten nations.