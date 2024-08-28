UCI Gravel World Championships winners
Past champions from the first edition in 2022 and the second in 2023
|Year
|Women's elite
|Men's elite
|2023
|Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland)
|Matej Mohorič (Slovenia)
|2022
|Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France)
|Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium)
