2024 UCI Gravel World Championships route

By
published

Halle to Leuven courses cover 134km for elite women and 181km for elite men

UCI 2023 Gravel World Championships
UCI 2023 Gravel World Championships (Image credit: SWpix/Simon Wilkinson)

The overall routes in Belgium for the 2024 UCI Gravel World Championships were revealed by organisers, Golazo, on Tuesday, with elite women covering 133km on hilly terrain across the province of Flemish Brabant on Saturday, October 5. The following day, the elite men’s category will race 179km on the same route, with additional passes on a Leuven circuit.

Halle will host the start for all elite races and age-specific divisions. The routes follow a short 10km loop to the northwest and then traverse 80km for a first pass through the finish area at Leuven

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

Latest on Cyclingnews