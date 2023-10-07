Kasia Niewiadoma solos to victory at UCI Gravel World Championships

Image 1 of 2 Kasia Niewiadoma elated after winning 2023 Gravel World Championships (Image credit: Les Morales) Kasia Niewiadoma crosses the line to win the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships (Image credit: Les Morales)

Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland) soloed to victory at the second UCI Gravel World Championships, taking the rainbow jersey after attacking over 20km from the finish in Pieve di Soligo ahead of Silvia Persico (Italy) in second and Demi Vollering (Netherlands) in third.

Wins have eluded the Polish talent for a long time, taking her last victory at the 2019 Women’s Tour on the road, but today was her day, ending a four-year drought with a World Title ahead of a stacked field of gravel specialists and the very best women’s road cycling has to offer.

The road specialists dominated the off-road discipline, occupying nine of the top 10 spots on the day, with the Polish rider winning the rainbow jersey in Veneto after nearly five hours of racing, able to lift her bike above her head after the effort.

Persico and Vollering sprinted it out for second place with the Italian coming out on top ahead of the Tour de France Femmes winner from this season, with two more Dutchwomen rounding out the top five behind them in Yara Kastelijn and Lorena Wiebes.

With no TV coverage of the event, the UCI was forced to respond to widespread confusion, informing the public of their regrets that the event wasn't being broadcast with mandatory TV coverage promised for 2024 and beyond.

More to follow...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling