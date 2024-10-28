2024 Esports World Championships: Jason Osborne attacks alone to snatch victory on final lap

German takes victory from Lionel Vujasin, Kasper Borremans takes the bronze

Podium photo from the cycling esports world championships
(Image credit: SW Pix)

Jason Osborne of Germany won the 2024 UCI Cycling Esports World Championship after an aggressive, high-power performance in the 22-rider live final held in Abu Dhabi.

Osborne went on the attack in the Strategist race and then again in the decisive All Out race to sweep up a haul of points.

