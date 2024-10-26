2024 Esport World Championships: Kate McCarthy wins world title in final sprint

New Zealand rider beats Gabriela Guerra and Kathrin Fuhrer in close points battle

New Zealand's Kate McCarthy is the women's 2024 UCI Cycling Esports World Champion
New Zealand's Kate McCarthy is the women's 2024 UCI Cycling Esports World Champion

New Zealand's Kate McCarthy is the 2024 UCI Cycling Esports World Champion after winning the final sprint of the final race held live in Abu Dhabi. 

