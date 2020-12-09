Osborne wins elite men's inaugural Esport World Championships

Jason Osborne (Germany) won the inaugural men's race at the UCI Esports World Championships, powering away from the peloton on the final climb to the finish to seal a solo win in Watopia.

The Danish duo of Anders Foldager and Nicklas Pedersen rounded out the podium, crossing the line just 1.74 and 2.09 seconds down on Osborne respectively, while Canada's Matteo Dal-Cin was the best pro road racer, coming in seventh place.

More to come.