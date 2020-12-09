Trending

Osborne wins elite men's inaugural Esport World Championships

German powers to victory

A close-up in the peloton of the men's Esport World Championships
(Image credit: Zwift)

Jason Osborne (Germany) won the inaugural men's race at the UCI Esports World Championships, powering away from the peloton on the final climb to the finish to seal a solo win in Watopia.

The Danish duo of Anders Foldager and Nicklas Pedersen rounded out the podium, crossing the line just 1.74 and 2.09 seconds down on Osborne respectively, while Canada's Matteo Dal-Cin was the best pro road racer, coming in seventh place.

More to come.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Osborne (Germany) 1:05:15
2Anders Foldager (Denmark) 0:00:02
3Nicklas Pedersen (Denmark)
4Ollie Jones (New Zealand)
5Ben Hill (Australia) 0:00:03
6Lionel Vujasin (Belgium)
7Matteo Dal-Cin (Canada)
8Freddy Ovett (Australia)
9Ryan Larson (USA)
10Jonas Hvideberg (Norway)

