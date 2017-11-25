Cyclo-cross World Cup: Iserbyt wins under-23 race in Zeven
Aerts and Joseph complete Belgian sweep
U23 Men : Zeven -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)
|0:52:36
|2
|Thijs Aerts (Belgium)
|0:00:53
|3
|Thomas Joseph (Belgium)
|0:01:04
|4
|Yannick Peeters (Belgium)
|0:01:17
|5
|Joshua Dubau (France)
|0:01:28
|6
|Toon Vandebosch (Belgium)
|0:01:39
|7
|Thymen Arensman (Netherlands)
|0:01:42
|8
|Adam Toupalík (Czech Republic)
|0:02:12
|9
|Jelle Schuermans (Belgium)
|0:02:28
|10
|Jens Dekker (Netherlands)
|0:02:41
|11
|Kelvin Bakx (Netherlands)
|0:02:46
|12
|Timon Rüegg (Switzerland)
|0:02:50
|13
|Kevin Kuhn (Switzerland)
|0:03:06
|14
|Lucas Dubau (France)
|0:03:22
|15
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)
|0:03:45
|16
|Eddy Fine (France)
|0:03:56
|17
|Grant Ellwood (United States Of America)
|0:03:57
|18
|Félix Schreiber (Luxembourg)
|0:04:04
|19
|Maximilian Möbis (Germany)
|0:04:30
|20
|Eric Brunner (United States Of America)
|0:04:45
|21
|Maxx Chance (United States Of America)
|0:04:59
|22
|Matej Ulik (Slovakia)
|0:05:04
|23
|Jakub Šulc (Czech Republic)
|24
|Juraj Bellan (Slovakia)
|0:05:06
|25
|Schubert Štepán (Czech Republic)
|0:05:37
|26
|Daniel Mayer (Czech Republic)
|0:05:56
|27
|Daniel Tulett (Great Britain)
|0:05:59
|28
|David Jarý (Czech Republic)
|0:06:10
|29
|Paul Lindenau (Germany)
|0:06:29
|30
|Wojciech Ceniuch (Poland)
|0:06:45
|31
|David Conroy (Ireland)
|0:06:48
|32
|Denzel Stephenson (United States Of America)
|0:07:31
|33
|Andreas Lund Andresen (Denmark)
|0:07:55
|34
|Samuel Gonzalez Carrera (Spain)
|0:08:04
|35
|Josef Jelínek (Czech Republic)
|0:08:12
|36
|Frederik Hähnel (Germany)
|0:08:30
|37
|Dawid Jona (Poland)
|38
|Arkadiusz Mirek (Poland)
|39
|Felix Holst (Germany)
|40
|Rasmus Wulff Nørholm Gøtke (Denmark)
|41
|Lukas Baldinger (Germany)
|42
|Oliver Emil Errebo (Denmark)
|43
|Marco Oberteicher (Germany)
|44
|Bartosz Swierblewski (Poland)
|DNF
|Jakob Dorigoni (Italy)
|DNF
|Sieben Wouters (Netherlands)
|DNF
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)
|DNF
|Carl Erik Schoulgin Sørensen (Denmark)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cannondale road bikes 2020: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about Cannondale's latest range of drop bar bikes
-
Bahamontes pays tribute to former Tour de France rival Poulidor1959 Tour winner calls Poulidor 'an extraordinary, warmhearted person'
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy