Cyclo-cross World Cup: Iserbyt wins under-23 race in Zeven

Aerts and Joseph complete Belgian sweep

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) beats Tom Pidcock (Great Britain).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)0:52:36
2Thijs Aerts (Belgium)0:00:53
3Thomas Joseph (Belgium)0:01:04
4Yannick Peeters (Belgium)0:01:17
5Joshua Dubau (France)0:01:28
6Toon Vandebosch (Belgium)0:01:39
7Thymen Arensman (Netherlands)0:01:42
8Adam Toupalík (Czech Republic)0:02:12
9Jelle Schuermans (Belgium)0:02:28
10Jens Dekker (Netherlands)0:02:41
11Kelvin Bakx (Netherlands)0:02:46
12Timon Rüegg (Switzerland)0:02:50
13Kevin Kuhn (Switzerland)0:03:06
14Lucas Dubau (France)0:03:22
15Maik Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)0:03:45
16Eddy Fine (France)0:03:56
17Grant Ellwood (United States Of America)0:03:57
18Félix Schreiber (Luxembourg)0:04:04
19Maximilian Möbis (Germany)0:04:30
20Eric Brunner (United States Of America)0:04:45
21Maxx Chance (United States Of America)0:04:59
22Matej Ulik (Slovakia)0:05:04
23Jakub Šulc (Czech Republic)
24Juraj Bellan (Slovakia)0:05:06
25Schubert Štepán (Czech Republic)0:05:37
26Daniel Mayer (Czech Republic)0:05:56
27Daniel Tulett (Great Britain)0:05:59
28David Jarý (Czech Republic)0:06:10
29Paul Lindenau (Germany)0:06:29
30Wojciech Ceniuch (Poland)0:06:45
31David Conroy (Ireland)0:06:48
32Denzel Stephenson (United States Of America)0:07:31
33Andreas Lund Andresen (Denmark)0:07:55
34Samuel Gonzalez Carrera (Spain)0:08:04
35Josef Jelínek (Czech Republic)0:08:12
36Frederik Hähnel (Germany)0:08:30
37Dawid Jona (Poland)
38Arkadiusz Mirek (Poland)
39Felix Holst (Germany)
40Rasmus Wulff Nørholm Gøtke (Denmark)
41Lukas Baldinger (Germany)
42Oliver Emil Errebo (Denmark)
43Marco Oberteicher (Germany)
44Bartosz Swierblewski (Poland)
DNFJakob Dorigoni (Italy)
DNFSieben Wouters (Netherlands)
DNFJoris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)
DNFCarl Erik Schoulgin Sørensen (Denmark)

