Ronhaar wins junior men's race at Zeven World Cup

Kopecky and Hendrikx complete podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ronhaar (Netherlands)0:44:21
2Tomas Kopecky (Czech Republic)0:00:16
3Mees Hendrikx (Netherlands)0:00:35
4Loris Rouiller (Switzerland)0:00:50
5Jarno Bellens (Belgium)0:01:02
6Luke Verburg (Netherlands)0:01:19
7Ryan Cortjens (Belgium)0:01:21
8Scott Funston (United States Of America)0:01:33
9Tom Lindner (Germany)0:01:47
10Witse Meeussen (Belgium)0:01:48
11Arno Van Den Broeck (Belgium)0:01:56
12Alex Morton (United States Of America)0:02:16
13Calder Wood (United States Of America)0:02:30
14Ryan Kamp (Netherlands)0:02:33
15Jakub Toupalík (Czech Republic)0:02:45
16Ben Tulett (Great Britain)0:02:52
17David Westhoff (Germany)0:02:59
18Théo Thomas (France)0:03:14
19Arthur Kluckers (Luxembourg)0:03:23
20Thibault Valognes (France)
21Vince Van Den Eynde (Belgium)0:03:25
22Anthony Courriere (France)0:03:44
23Bart Artz (Netherlands)0:04:02
24Tomáš Ježek (Czech Republic)0:04:34
25Niels Vandeputte (Belgium)0:04:39
26Lars Boven (Netherlands)0:04:41
27Ian Millennium (Denmark)0:05:11
28Nicolas Kess (Luxembourg)0:05:15
29Conor Martin (Canada)0:05:16
30Joshua Amos Gudnitz (Denmark)0:05:17
31Jakub Ríman (Czech Republic)0:05:25
32Luk Noah Boving (Germany)0:05:27
33Benjamin Gomez Villafane (United States Of America)0:05:31
34Alvin Tomášek (Czech Republic)0:05:52
35Jan Sommer (Switzerland)0:06:02
36Pascal Tömke (Germany)0:06:04
37Simon Bak (Denmark)0:06:17
38Cédric Pries (Luxembourg)0:06:21
39Mik Esser (Luxembourg)0:06:38
40Piotr Krynski (Poland)0:06:40
41Frederik Raßmann (Germany)0:06:53
42Josef Hladík (Czech Republic)0:07:07
43Leon Eduard Brescher (Germany)0:07:11
44Rémi Premand (Switzerland)
45Maciej Borkowski (Poland)0:07:45
46Jordi Wagner (Luxembourg)
47Olof Abrahamsson (Sweden)0:08:14
48Matteo Oberteicher (Germany)0:08:20
49Loïc Bettendorff (Luxembourg)0:09:03
50Hubert Drobek (Poland)0:09:46
51Matúš Cernek (Slovakia)0:10:10
52Lucas Wulff (Denmark)0:10:32
53Nikodem Grzenkowicz (Poland)
54Oliver Jaroš (Slovakia)
DNFMikkel Bertelsen (Denmark)
DNSNoé Barras (Switzerland)

