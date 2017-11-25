Ronhaar wins junior men's race at Zeven World Cup
Kopecky and Hendrikx complete podium
Junior Men : Zeven -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pim Ronhaar (Netherlands)
|0:44:21
|2
|Tomas Kopecky (Czech Republic)
|0:00:16
|3
|Mees Hendrikx (Netherlands)
|0:00:35
|4
|Loris Rouiller (Switzerland)
|0:00:50
|5
|Jarno Bellens (Belgium)
|0:01:02
|6
|Luke Verburg (Netherlands)
|0:01:19
|7
|Ryan Cortjens (Belgium)
|0:01:21
|8
|Scott Funston (United States Of America)
|0:01:33
|9
|Tom Lindner (Germany)
|0:01:47
|10
|Witse Meeussen (Belgium)
|0:01:48
|11
|Arno Van Den Broeck (Belgium)
|0:01:56
|12
|Alex Morton (United States Of America)
|0:02:16
|13
|Calder Wood (United States Of America)
|0:02:30
|14
|Ryan Kamp (Netherlands)
|0:02:33
|15
|Jakub Toupalík (Czech Republic)
|0:02:45
|16
|Ben Tulett (Great Britain)
|0:02:52
|17
|David Westhoff (Germany)
|0:02:59
|18
|Théo Thomas (France)
|0:03:14
|19
|Arthur Kluckers (Luxembourg)
|0:03:23
|20
|Thibault Valognes (France)
|21
|Vince Van Den Eynde (Belgium)
|0:03:25
|22
|Anthony Courriere (France)
|0:03:44
|23
|Bart Artz (Netherlands)
|0:04:02
|24
|Tomáš Ježek (Czech Republic)
|0:04:34
|25
|Niels Vandeputte (Belgium)
|0:04:39
|26
|Lars Boven (Netherlands)
|0:04:41
|27
|Ian Millennium (Denmark)
|0:05:11
|28
|Nicolas Kess (Luxembourg)
|0:05:15
|29
|Conor Martin (Canada)
|0:05:16
|30
|Joshua Amos Gudnitz (Denmark)
|0:05:17
|31
|Jakub Ríman (Czech Republic)
|0:05:25
|32
|Luk Noah Boving (Germany)
|0:05:27
|33
|Benjamin Gomez Villafane (United States Of America)
|0:05:31
|34
|Alvin Tomášek (Czech Republic)
|0:05:52
|35
|Jan Sommer (Switzerland)
|0:06:02
|36
|Pascal Tömke (Germany)
|0:06:04
|37
|Simon Bak (Denmark)
|0:06:17
|38
|Cédric Pries (Luxembourg)
|0:06:21
|39
|Mik Esser (Luxembourg)
|0:06:38
|40
|Piotr Krynski (Poland)
|0:06:40
|41
|Frederik Raßmann (Germany)
|0:06:53
|42
|Josef Hladík (Czech Republic)
|0:07:07
|43
|Leon Eduard Brescher (Germany)
|0:07:11
|44
|Rémi Premand (Switzerland)
|45
|Maciej Borkowski (Poland)
|0:07:45
|46
|Jordi Wagner (Luxembourg)
|47
|Olof Abrahamsson (Sweden)
|0:08:14
|48
|Matteo Oberteicher (Germany)
|0:08:20
|49
|Loïc Bettendorff (Luxembourg)
|0:09:03
|50
|Hubert Drobek (Poland)
|0:09:46
|51
|Matúš Cernek (Slovakia)
|0:10:10
|52
|Lucas Wulff (Denmark)
|0:10:32
|53
|Nikodem Grzenkowicz (Poland)
|54
|Oliver Jaroš (Slovakia)
|DNF
|Mikkel Bertelsen (Denmark)
|DNS
|Noé Barras (Switzerland)
