Backstedt wins junior women's race in Tabor
By Cyclingnews
Schreiber and Bramati round out podium
Junior Women: Tabor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zoe Backstedt (GBr)
|0:38:18
|2
|Marie Schreiber (Lux)
|0:00:11
|3
|Lucia Bramati (Ita)
|0:01:05
|4
|Olivia Onesti (Fra)
|0:01:22
|5
|Line Burquier (Fra)
|0:01:28
|6
|Karolína Bedrníková (Cze)
|0:01:47
|7
|Beatrice Fontana (Ita)
|0:02:03
|8
|Julia Kopecky (Cze)
|0:02:18
|9
|Monique Halter (Swi)
|0:02:27
|10
|Tereza Kurnická (Svk)
|0:02:55
|11
|Lilou Fabregue (Fra)
|0:03:09
|12
|Anna Růžičková (Cze)
|0:03:15
|13
|Electa Gallezot (Fra)
|0:03:30
|14
|Fabienne Kipfmüller (Swi)
|0:03:40
|15
|Barbora Jeřábková (Cze)
|0:04:03
|16
|Elisa Rumac (Ita)
|0:04:14
|17
|Eliška Drbohlavová (Cze)
|0:04:26
|18
|Saska Arnaud (Fra)
|0:04:39
|19
|Alice Papo (Ita)
|0:05:06
|20
|Madeline Cooper (GBr)
|0:05:12
|21
|Lotta Mansfield (GBr)
|0:05:23
|22
|Prisca Jaquet (Swi)
|0:06:40
