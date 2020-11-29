Trending

Backstedt wins junior women's race in Tabor

By

Schreiber and Bramati round out podium

British Zoe Backstedt celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the junior womens race at the cyclocross cycling event in Tabor Czech Republic the first stage of the World Cup cyclocross competition Sunday 29 November 2020 BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images
Zoe Backstedt (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zoe Backstedt (GBr) 0:38:18
2Marie Schreiber (Lux) 0:00:11
3Lucia Bramati (Ita) 0:01:05
4Olivia Onesti (Fra) 0:01:22
5Line Burquier (Fra) 0:01:28
6Karolína Bedrníková (Cze) 0:01:47
7Beatrice Fontana (Ita) 0:02:03
8Julia Kopecky (Cze) 0:02:18
9Monique Halter (Swi) 0:02:27
10Tereza Kurnická (Svk) 0:02:55
11Lilou Fabregue (Fra) 0:03:09
12Anna Růžičková (Cze) 0:03:15
13Electa Gallezot (Fra) 0:03:30
14Fabienne Kipfmüller (Swi) 0:03:40
15Barbora Jeřábková (Cze) 0:04:03
16Elisa Rumac (Ita) 0:04:14
17Eliška Drbohlavová (Cze) 0:04:26
18Saska Arnaud (Fra) 0:04:39
19Alice Papo (Ita) 0:05:06
20Madeline Cooper (GBr) 0:05:12
21Lotta Mansfield (GBr) 0:05:23
22Prisca Jaquet (Swi) 0:06:40

