Mein wins U23 men's race in Tabor
By Cyclingnews
Briton beats Turner and Feijoo at first meet of the series
U23 Men: Tabor
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Mein (GBr)
|0:49:19
|2
|Ben Turner (GBr)
|0:00:31
|3
|Ivan Feijoo Alberte (Spa)
|4
|Loris Rouiller (Swi)
|0:00:32
|5
|Jakub Říman (Cze)
|0:00:46
|6
|Florian Richard Andrade (Fra)
|0:01:07
|7
|Dario Lillo (Swi)
|0:01:13
|8
|Toby Barnes (GBr)
|0:01:24
|9
|Rémi Lelandais (Fra)
|0:01:25
|10
|Ugo Ananie (Fra)
|0:02:03
|11
|Oliver Vedersø Sølvhøj (Den)
|0:02:14
|12
|Samuele Leone (Ita)
|0:02:18
|13
|Joris Delbove (Fra)
|0:02:23
|14
|Théo Thomas (Fra)
|0:02:38
|15
|Felix Stehli (Swi)
|0:02:49
|16
|Hugo Jot (Fra)
|0:02:57
|17
|Oliver Stockwell (GBr)
|0:02:59
|18
|Šimon Vaníček (Cze)
|0:03:14
|19
|Robert Hula (Cze)
|0:03:15
|20
|Jakub Kučera (Cze)
|0:03:49
|21
|Lars Sommer (Swi)
|0:03:51
|22
|Daniel Barnes (GBr)
|0:03:52
|23
|Simon Bak (Den)
|0:04:12
|24
|Federico Ceolin (Ita)
|0:04:30
|25
|Jan Sommer (Swi)
|0:04:31
|26
|Jean-Luc Halter (Swi)
|0:06:44
|27
|Tetsuki Kaji (Jpn)
|0:08:26
