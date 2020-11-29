Trending

Mein wins U23 men's race in Tabor

Briton beats Turner and Feijoo at first meet of the series

Thomas Mein of The United Kingdom during the 18th UEC European Cyclocross Championships 2020 Men U23
Thomas Mein (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Mein (GBr) 0:49:19
2Ben Turner (GBr) 0:00:31
3Ivan Feijoo Alberte (Spa)
4Loris Rouiller (Swi) 0:00:32
5Jakub Říman (Cze) 0:00:46
6Florian Richard Andrade (Fra) 0:01:07
7Dario Lillo (Swi) 0:01:13
8Toby Barnes (GBr) 0:01:24
9Rémi Lelandais (Fra) 0:01:25
10Ugo Ananie (Fra) 0:02:03
11Oliver Vedersø Sølvhøj (Den) 0:02:14
12Samuele Leone (Ita) 0:02:18
13Joris Delbove (Fra) 0:02:23
14Théo Thomas (Fra) 0:02:38
15Felix Stehli (Swi) 0:02:49
16Hugo Jot (Fra) 0:02:57
17Oliver Stockwell (GBr) 0:02:59
18Šimon Vaníček (Cze) 0:03:14
19Robert Hula (Cze) 0:03:15
20Jakub Kučera (Cze) 0:03:49
21Lars Sommer (Swi) 0:03:51
22Daniel Barnes (GBr) 0:03:52
23Simon Bak (Den) 0:04:12
24Federico Ceolin (Ita) 0:04:30
25Jan Sommer (Swi) 0:04:31
26Jean-Luc Halter (Swi) 0:06:44
27Tetsuki Kaji (Jpn) 0:08:26

