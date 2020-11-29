Trending

Stransky wins junior men's race in Tabor

By

Masciarelli and Fiala round out podium

Matej Stransky Tabor cx world cup 2020
Matej Stransky (Image credit: UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup)

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matěj Stránský (Cze) 0:41:22
2Lorenzo Masciarelli (Ita) 0:00:07
3Matyáš Fiala (Cze) 0:00:13
4Matteo Siffredi (Ita) 0:00:27
5Gustav Wang (Den) 0:00:32
6Matyáš Kopecký (Cze) 0:00:35
7Corran Carrick-anderson (GBr) 0:00:47
8Filippo Agostinacchio (Ita) 0:00:51
9Nathan Smith (GBr) 0:00:53
10Pavel Jindřich (Cze) 0:01:04
11Nathan Bommenel (Fra) 0:01:15
12Pierrick Burnet (Fra) 0:01:18
13Gabriel Fede (Ita) 0:01:22
14Louka Lesueur (Fra) 0:01:24
15Paul Anchain (Fra) 0:01:27
16Václav Dostál (Cze) 0:01:28
17Finn Treudler (Swi) 0:01:37
18Adam Seeman (Cze) 0:01:42
19Eliote Ponchon (Fra) 0:01:44
20Tomáš Doležal (Cze) 0:01:45
21Luca Paletti (Ita) 0:02:11
22Romain Gregoire (Fra) 0:02:21
23Jan Christen (Swi) 0:02:34
24Adam Kubík (Cze) 0:02:35
25Alain Suarez Fernandez (Spa) 0:02:54
26Callum Laborde (GBr) 0:03:14
27Adam Bent (GBr) 0:03:54
28Jan Fruhauf (Cze) 0:04:00
29Mathieu Kocklemann (Lux) 0:05:26
30Christian Haas (Svk) 0:05:46
31Morgan Guerin (Swi) 0:07:26
32Noan Graf (Swi) 0:08:23
DNFFilip Jech (Cze)

