Stransky wins junior men's race in Tabor
By Cyclingnews
Masciarelli and Fiala round out podium
Junior Men: Tabor
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matěj Stránský (Cze)
|0:41:22
|2
|Lorenzo Masciarelli (Ita)
|0:00:07
|3
|Matyáš Fiala (Cze)
|0:00:13
|4
|Matteo Siffredi (Ita)
|0:00:27
|5
|Gustav Wang (Den)
|0:00:32
|6
|Matyáš Kopecký (Cze)
|0:00:35
|7
|Corran Carrick-anderson (GBr)
|0:00:47
|8
|Filippo Agostinacchio (Ita)
|0:00:51
|9
|Nathan Smith (GBr)
|0:00:53
|10
|Pavel Jindřich (Cze)
|0:01:04
|11
|Nathan Bommenel (Fra)
|0:01:15
|12
|Pierrick Burnet (Fra)
|0:01:18
|13
|Gabriel Fede (Ita)
|0:01:22
|14
|Louka Lesueur (Fra)
|0:01:24
|15
|Paul Anchain (Fra)
|0:01:27
|16
|Václav Dostál (Cze)
|0:01:28
|17
|Finn Treudler (Swi)
|0:01:37
|18
|Adam Seeman (Cze)
|0:01:42
|19
|Eliote Ponchon (Fra)
|0:01:44
|20
|Tomáš Doležal (Cze)
|0:01:45
|21
|Luca Paletti (Ita)
|0:02:11
|22
|Romain Gregoire (Fra)
|0:02:21
|23
|Jan Christen (Swi)
|0:02:34
|24
|Adam Kubík (Cze)
|0:02:35
|25
|Alain Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
|0:02:54
|26
|Callum Laborde (GBr)
|0:03:14
|27
|Adam Bent (GBr)
|0:03:54
|28
|Jan Fruhauf (Cze)
|0:04:00
|29
|Mathieu Kocklemann (Lux)
|0:05:26
|30
|Christian Haas (Svk)
|0:05:46
|31
|Morgan Guerin (Swi)
|0:07:26
|32
|Noan Graf (Swi)
|0:08:23
|DNF
|Filip Jech (Cze)
