Lucinda Brand wins UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup - Namur
Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado and Annemarie Worst complete podium
Elite Women: -
Lucinda Brand came away with the win in the elite women's race at UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Namur, on Sunday. Brand won ahead of Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado and Annemarie Worst in difficult and muddy conditions.
More to come...
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Lucinda Brand wins UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup - NamurCeylin del Carmen Alvarado and Annemarie Worst complete podium
-
'In time we'll conquer the Grand Tours again' say Sunweb'The younger riders just need time but they’re really special' says Spekenbrink
-
At camp with UAE Team Emirates - GalleryRiders hit Calpe for December training and fancy dress
-
Remco Evenepoel left speechless after winning major Belgian awardYoung rider caps debut WorldTour season with top honour
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy