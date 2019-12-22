Trending

Lucinda Brand wins UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup - Namur

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado and Annemarie Worst complete podium

Elite Women: -

PREVIOUS STAGE NEXT STAGE
Lucinda Brand
(Image credit: Bettini Photo )

Lucinda Brand came away with the win in the elite women's race at UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Namur, on Sunday. Brand won ahead of Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado and Annemarie Worst in difficult  and muddy conditions.


More to come...

Latest on Cyclingnews