Kuhn claims Namur World Cup U23
Swiss rider tops Kamp, Dorigoni
U23 Men: -
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi)
|0:46:48
|2
|Ryan Kamp (Ned)
|0:00:06
|3
|Jakob Dorigoni (Ita)
|4
|Timo Kielich (Bel)
|0:00:07
|5
|Antoine Benoist (Fra)
|0:00:32
|6
|Ben Turner (GBr)
|0:00:35
|7
|Niels Vandeputte (Bel)
|0:00:44
|8
|Tim Van Dijke (Ned)
|9
|Pim Ronhaar (Ned)
|0:01:06
|10
|Loris Rouiller (Swi)
|0:01:12
|11
|Tomas Kopecký (Cze)
|0:01:14
|12
|Ryan Cortjens (Bel)
|0:01:15
|13
|Gerben Kuypers (Bel)
|0:01:48
|14
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel)
|0:01:52
|15
|Gage Hecht (USA)
|0:02:00
|16
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel)
|0:02:04
|17
|Cameron Mason (GBr)
|0:02:06
|18
|Ivan Feijoo Alberte (Spa)
|0:02:07
|19
|Antonio Folcarelli (Ita)
|0:02:15
|20
|Andreas Goeman (Bel)
|0:02:35
|21
|Wout Vervoort (Bel)
|0:02:43
|22
|Alex Morton (USA)
|0:02:48
|23
|Maxime Gagnaire (Fra)
|0:02:55
|24
|Josef Jelínek (Cze)
|0:02:58
|25
|Joran Wyseure (Bel)
|0:03:05
|26
|Jarno Bellens (Bel)
|0:03:07
|27
|Valentin Remondet (Fra)
|0:03:16
|28
|Mickaël Crispin (Fra)
|0:03:17
|29
|Anton Ferdinande (Bel)
|0:03:28
|30
|Lane Maher (USA)
|0:03:36
|31
|Eric Brunner (USA)
|0:03:53
|32
|Filippo Fontana (Ita)
|0:04:05
|33
|Joris Delbove (Fra)
|0:04:11
|34
|Sean Flynn (GBr)
|0:04:15
|35
|Kyle Agterberg (Ned)
|0:04:25
|36
|Xabier Murias Garcia (Spa)
|0:04:41
|37
|Šimon Vaníček (Cze)
|0:04:46
|38
|Pascal Tömke (Ger)
|0:04:47
|39
|Mees Hendrikx (Ned)
|0:04:57
|40
|Jakub Říman (Cze)
|0:05:03
|41
|Loïs Dufaux (Swi)
|0:05:07
|42
|Sam Noel (USA)
|0:05:14
|43
|Bart Artz (Ned)
|0:05:52
|44
|Maximilian Möbis (Ger)
|0:06:07
|45
|Karel Camrda (Cze)
|0:06:17
|46
|Théo Thomas (Fra)
|0:07:20
|47
|Jan Sommer (Swi)
|48
|Malcolm Barton (Can)
|49
|Felix Stehli (Swi)
|50
|Luca Schätti (Swi)
|51
|Matteo Oberteicher (Ger)
|52
|Brody Sanderson (Can)
|53
|Elias Nilsson (Swe)
|DNF
|Thomas Mein (GBr)
|DNF
|David Conroy (Irl)
|DNS
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa)
