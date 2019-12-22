Trending

Kuhn claims Namur World Cup U23

Swiss rider tops Kamp, Dorigoni

Kevin Kuhn
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Kuhn (Swi) 0:46:48
2Ryan Kamp (Ned) 0:00:06
3Jakob Dorigoni (Ita)
4Timo Kielich (Bel) 0:00:07
5Antoine Benoist (Fra) 0:00:32
6Ben Turner (GBr) 0:00:35
7Niels Vandeputte (Bel) 0:00:44
8Tim Van Dijke (Ned)
9Pim Ronhaar (Ned) 0:01:06
10Loris Rouiller (Swi) 0:01:12
11Tomas Kopecký (Cze) 0:01:14
12Ryan Cortjens (Bel) 0:01:15
13Gerben Kuypers (Bel) 0:01:48
14Yentl Bekaert (Bel) 0:01:52
15Gage Hecht (USA) 0:02:00
16Toon Vandebosch (Bel) 0:02:04
17Cameron Mason (GBr) 0:02:06
18Ivan Feijoo Alberte (Spa) 0:02:07
19Antonio Folcarelli (Ita) 0:02:15
20Andreas Goeman (Bel) 0:02:35
21Wout Vervoort (Bel) 0:02:43
22Alex Morton (USA) 0:02:48
23Maxime Gagnaire (Fra) 0:02:55
24Josef Jelínek (Cze) 0:02:58
25Joran Wyseure (Bel) 0:03:05
26Jarno Bellens (Bel) 0:03:07
27Valentin Remondet (Fra) 0:03:16
28Mickaël Crispin (Fra) 0:03:17
29Anton Ferdinande (Bel) 0:03:28
30Lane Maher (USA) 0:03:36
31Eric Brunner (USA) 0:03:53
32Filippo Fontana (Ita) 0:04:05
33Joris Delbove (Fra) 0:04:11
34Sean Flynn (GBr) 0:04:15
35Kyle Agterberg (Ned) 0:04:25
36Xabier Murias Garcia (Spa) 0:04:41
37Šimon Vaníček (Cze) 0:04:46
38Pascal Tömke (Ger) 0:04:47
39Mees Hendrikx (Ned) 0:04:57
40Jakub Říman (Cze) 0:05:03
41Loïs Dufaux (Swi) 0:05:07
42Sam Noel (USA) 0:05:14
43Bart Artz (Ned) 0:05:52
44Maximilian Möbis (Ger) 0:06:07
45Karel Camrda (Cze) 0:06:17
46Théo Thomas (Fra) 0:07:20
47Jan Sommer (Swi)
48Malcolm Barton (Can)
49Felix Stehli (Swi)
50Luca Schätti (Swi)
51Matteo Oberteicher (Ger)
52Brody Sanderson (Can)
53Elias Nilsson (Swe)
DNFThomas Mein (GBr)
DNFDavid Conroy (Irl)
DNSCarlos Canal Blanco (Spa)

Latest on Cyclingnews