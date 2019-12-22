Nys wins Namur world cup
Lillo, Lelandais complete podium in mudfest
Junior Men: -
Thibau Nys extended his lead in the UCI World Cup juniors series, taking a commanding victory on a slick, muddy course in Namur.
The Belgian son of cyclo-cross legend Sven Nys finished 45 seconds ahead of Swiss rider Dario Lillo with Remi Lelandais of France in third a distant 1:19 down.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibau Nys (Bel)
|0:40:15
|2
|Dario Lillo (Swi)
|0:00:45
|3
|Rémi Lelandais (Fra)
|0:01:19
|4
|Lennert Belmans (Bel)
|0:01:27
|5
|Filippo Agostinacchio (Ita)
|0:01:35
|6
|Rory Mcguire (GBr)
|0:01:39
|7
|Matyáš Fiala (Cze)
|0:01:46
|8
|Ward Huybs (Bel)
|0:01:55
|9
|Hugo Kars (Ned)
|0:01:59
|10
|Jan Zatloukal (Cze)
|0:02:00
|11
|Tibor Del Grosso (Ned)
|0:02:26
|12
|Gustav Wang (Den)
|0:02:33
|13
|David Šulc (Cze)
|0:02:51
|14
|Tim Neffgen (Ger)
|0:02:53
|15
|Yorben Lauryssen (Bel)
|0:02:56
|16
|Magnus Sheffield (USA)
|17
|Daniel Barnes (GBr)
|0:03:10
|18
|Lucas Janssen (Ned)
|0:03:14
|19
|Emiel Verstrynge (Bel)
|0:03:22
|20
|Baptiste Vadic (Fra)
|0:03:28
|21
|Andrew Strohmeyer (USA)
|0:03:30
|22
|Matěj Stránský (Cze)
|0:03:33
|23
|Corran Carrick-Anderson (GBr)
|24
|Bryan Olivo (Ita)
|0:03:35
|25
|Pierrick Burnet (Fra)
|0:03:38
|26
|Nick Carter (USA)
|0:03:46
|27
|Joost Brinkman (Ned)
|0:03:50
|28
|Noé Castille (Fra)
|0:03:51
|29
|Bailey Groenendaal (Ned)
|30
|Lukas Vanderlinden (Bel)
|0:04:07
|31
|Matyas Kopecky (Cze)
|0:04:23
|32
|Lorenzo Masciarelli (Ita)
|0:04:28
|33
|William Junior Lecerf (Bel)
|0:04:30
|34
|Ugo Ananie (Fra)
|0:04:35
|35
|Jared Scott (USA)
|0:04:43
|36
|Victor Van De Putte (Bel)
|0:04:50
|37
|Jasper Levi Pahlke (Ger)
|0:04:53
|38
|Timo Müller (Swi)
|39
|Lars Sommer (Swi)
|0:05:11
|40
|Arne Baers (Bel)
|0:05:13
|41
|Lucas Stierwalt (USA)
|42
|Oliver Vedersø Sølvhøj (Den)
|0:05:22
|43
|Mats Wenzel (Lux)
|0:05:44
|44
|Joe Kiely (GBr)
|0:05:50
|45
|Luca Harter (Ger)
|0:05:54
|46
|Alain Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
|0:05:55
|47
|Ivan Gallego (USA)
|0:05:56
|48
|Cody Scott (Can)
|0:05:58
|49
|Tom Paquet (Lux)
|0:06:23
|50
|Jakub Musialik (Pol)
|0:06:30
|51
|Filip Mård (Swe)
|0:06:42
|52
|Noé Ury (Lux)
|0:06:52
|53
|Paul Anchain (Fra)
|0:07:10
|54
|Jetze Van Campenhout (Bel)
|0:07:22
|55
|Arno Wallenborn (Lux)
|56
|Finn Treudler (Swi)
|57
|Tomáš Doležal (Cze)
|58
|Jelle Harteel (Bel)
|59
|Carl Kagevi (Swe)
|60
|Matúš Jakub Koreň (Svk)
|61
|Andrin Betl (Swi)
|62
|Alexandre Kess (Lux)
|63
|Matthew Leliveld (Can)
|64
|Antoni Lukow (Pol)
|65
|Mika Lamesch (Lux)
|66
|Felix Fog Holst Larsen (Den)
|67
|Tobias Vančo (Svk)
|DNF
|Mathis Avondts (Bel)
|DNF
|Simon Wyllie (GBr)
|DNF
|Jente Michels (Bel)
|DNF
|Davide De Pretto (Ita)
|DNF
|Danny Van Lierop (Ned)
|DNF
|Ben Chilton (GBr)
