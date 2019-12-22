Trending

Nys wins Namur world cup

Lillo, Lelandais complete podium in mudfest

Koksijde, Thibau Nys
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Thibau Nys extended his lead in the UCI World Cup juniors series, taking a commanding victory on a slick, muddy course in Namur.

The Belgian son of cyclo-cross legend Sven Nys finished 45 seconds ahead of Swiss rider Dario Lillo with Remi Lelandais of France in third a distant 1:19 down.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibau Nys (Bel) 0:40:15
2Dario Lillo (Swi) 0:00:45
3Rémi Lelandais (Fra) 0:01:19
4Lennert Belmans (Bel) 0:01:27
5Filippo Agostinacchio (Ita) 0:01:35
6Rory Mcguire (GBr) 0:01:39
7Matyáš Fiala (Cze) 0:01:46
8Ward Huybs (Bel) 0:01:55
9Hugo Kars (Ned) 0:01:59
10Jan Zatloukal (Cze) 0:02:00
11Tibor Del Grosso (Ned) 0:02:26
12Gustav Wang (Den) 0:02:33
13David Šulc (Cze) 0:02:51
14Tim Neffgen (Ger) 0:02:53
15Yorben Lauryssen (Bel) 0:02:56
16Magnus Sheffield (USA)
17Daniel Barnes (GBr) 0:03:10
18Lucas Janssen (Ned) 0:03:14
19Emiel Verstrynge (Bel) 0:03:22
20Baptiste Vadic (Fra) 0:03:28
21Andrew Strohmeyer (USA) 0:03:30
22Matěj Stránský (Cze) 0:03:33
23Corran Carrick-Anderson (GBr)
24Bryan Olivo (Ita) 0:03:35
25Pierrick Burnet (Fra) 0:03:38
26Nick Carter (USA) 0:03:46
27Joost Brinkman (Ned) 0:03:50
28Noé Castille (Fra) 0:03:51
29Bailey Groenendaal (Ned)
30Lukas Vanderlinden (Bel) 0:04:07
31Matyas Kopecky (Cze) 0:04:23
32Lorenzo Masciarelli (Ita) 0:04:28
33William Junior Lecerf (Bel) 0:04:30
34Ugo Ananie (Fra) 0:04:35
35Jared Scott (USA) 0:04:43
36Victor Van De Putte (Bel) 0:04:50
37Jasper Levi Pahlke (Ger) 0:04:53
38Timo Müller (Swi)
39Lars Sommer (Swi) 0:05:11
40Arne Baers (Bel) 0:05:13
41Lucas Stierwalt (USA)
42Oliver Vedersø Sølvhøj (Den) 0:05:22
43Mats Wenzel (Lux) 0:05:44
44Joe Kiely (GBr) 0:05:50
45Luca Harter (Ger) 0:05:54
46Alain Suarez Fernandez (Spa) 0:05:55
47Ivan Gallego (USA) 0:05:56
48Cody Scott (Can) 0:05:58
49Tom Paquet (Lux) 0:06:23
50Jakub Musialik (Pol) 0:06:30
51Filip Mård (Swe) 0:06:42
52Noé Ury (Lux) 0:06:52
53Paul Anchain (Fra) 0:07:10
54Jetze Van Campenhout (Bel) 0:07:22
55Arno Wallenborn (Lux)
56Finn Treudler (Swi)
57Tomáš Doležal (Cze)
58Jelle Harteel (Bel)
59Carl Kagevi (Swe)
60Matúš Jakub Koreň (Svk)
61Andrin Betl (Swi)
62Alexandre Kess (Lux)
63Matthew Leliveld (Can)
64Antoni Lukow (Pol)
65Mika Lamesch (Lux)
66Felix Fog Holst Larsen (Den)
67Tobias Vančo (Svk)
DNFMathis Avondts (Bel)
DNFSimon Wyllie (GBr)
DNFJente Michels (Bel)
DNFDavide De Pretto (Ita)
DNFDanny Van Lierop (Ned)
DNFBen Chilton (GBr)

