Van der Poel fends off Aerts in Namur World Cup

Image 1 of 5 NAMUR BELGIUM DECEMBER 22 Arrival Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team Corendon Circus Celebration Mud during the 11th Namur World Cup 2019 UCICX TelenetUCICXWC on December 22 2019 in Namur Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 5 NAMUR BELGIUM DECEMBER 22 Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team Corendon Circus Toon Aerts of Belgium and Team Telenet Baloise Lions Public Fans Mud during the 11th Namur World Cup 2019 UCICX TelenetUCICXWC on December 22 2019 in Namur Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 5 NAMUR BELGIUM DECEMBER 22 Arrival Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team Corendon Circus Celebration Mud during the 11th Namur World Cup 2019 UCICX TelenetUCICXWC on December 22 2019 in Namur Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 5 NAMUR BELGIUM DECEMBER 22 Thijs Aerts of Belgium and Team Telenet Baloise Lions Corne Van Kessel of The Netherlands and Team Telenet Baloise Lions Quinten Hermans of Belgium and Team Telenet Baloise Lions Lars Van Der Haar of The Netherlands and Team Telenet Baloise Lions Toon Aerts of Belgium and Team Telenet Baloise Lions Laurens Sweeck of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team Corendon Circus Eli Iserbyt of Belgium and Team Pauwel Sauzen Bingoal Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team Creafin Fristads Jens Adams of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal Jim Aernouts of Belgium and Team Telenet Baloise Lions Tom Meeusen of Belgium and Team Corendon Circus Joris Nieuwenhuis of The Netherlands and Team Sunweb Peloton Public Fans Wall during the 11th Namur World Cup 2019 UCICX TelenetUCICXWC on December 22 2019 in Namur Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 5 NAMUR BELGIUM DECEMBER 22 Thijs Aerts of Belgium and Team Telenet Baloise Lions Corne Van Kessel of The Netherlands and Team Telenet Baloise Lions Quinten Hermans of Belgium and Team Telenet Baloise Lions Lars Van Der Haar of The Netherlands and Team Telenet Baloise Lions Toon Aerts of Belgium and Team Telenet Baloise Lions Laurens Sweeck of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team Corendon Circus Eli Iserbyt of Belgium and Team Pauwel Sauzen Bingoal Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team Creafin Fristads Jens Adams of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal Jim Aernouts of Belgium and Team Telenet Baloise Lions Tom Meeusen of Belgium and Team Corendon Circus Joris Nieuwenhuis of The Netherlands and Team Sunweb Peloton Public Fans Mud during the 11th Namur World Cup 2019 UCICX TelenetUCICXWC on December 22 2019 in Namur Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Mathieu van der Poel fended off a serious challenge from Toon Aerts to claim the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Namur. The world champion was on the back foot on a cold, wet, brutal day in Belgium until Aerts first made a mistake on a descent and then crashed after being passed by Van der Poel.

Corne van Kessel passed Tom Pidcock on the last lap to take third.

World cup leader Eli Iserbyt abandoned midway through the race suffering from the cold temperatures, moving Aerts into the series lead.

More to come.