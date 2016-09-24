Image 1 of 25 Travis Livermon (USA) riding past a colorful backdrop on the Jingle Cross course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 25 World Champion Woot Van Aert (BEL) had moved up to second position with two laps remaining (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 25 Michael Vanthourenhout (BEL) riding the fast descent off the top of the hill (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 25 Laurens Sweeck (BEL) running in third place on a long muddy section of the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 25 Mark McConnell (CAN) leading Jeremy Powers (USA) up Mt. Krumpit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 25 Anthony Clark (USA) riding a low line on one of the off-camber switchback descents (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 25 Tom Meesen (BEL) leading the Elite Men through the long sand pit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 25 Jeremy Martin (CAN) riding the sand, followed by Jeremy Powers (USA) who appeared to struggle throughout the race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 25 It was all Belgians at the front of the race during the first climb up Mt. Krumpit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 25 The Belgian contingent led from the start of the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 25 The long starting straightaway was lined with massive crowds (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 25 Quinten Hermans (BEL) sprays himself with water due to the hot and humid conditions (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 25 Stephen Hyde (USA) running in the top ten with two laps to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 25 Kevin Pauwels (BEL) waves to the enthusiastic crowd as he finishes in second place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 25 Laurens Sweeck (BEL) was ecstatic with his third place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 25 Curtis White (USA) riding the lower portion of the course with two laps remaining (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 25 World Champion Woot Van Aert (BEL) wins the Jingle Cross World Cup with a surge during the final two laps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 25 Tom Meeusen (BEL) chose to push his bike rather than carry it up Mt. Krumpit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 25 Jim Aernouts (BEL) racing to a fourth place finish today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 25 Tobin Ortenblad (USA) has looked quite strong so far this season (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 25 Jamey Driscoll (USA) rounds a corner with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 25 Stephen Hyde (USA) running Mt. Krumpit during the third lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 25 Tim Merlier (BEL) running Mt. Krumpit during the second lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 25 The crowds were thick atop Mt Krumpit and a disc jockey was taking requests (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 25 Wout Van Aert (BEL) was allegedly starting the race with a broken toe that he suffered during the Las Vegas race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Wout Van Aert demolished the field to win the second World Cup of the season at Jingle Cross in Iowa City on Saturday. The world champion broke his toe while on his way to winning the first round at Cross Vegas on Wednesday but decided to start Jingle Cross after two recovery days. But not even an injury or an early-race mechanical could stop him from taking another solo win, this time ahead of Kevin Pauwels and Laurens Sweeck.

Fifty-eight riders lined up at the start of the second World Cup of the season. Start position was crucial and it was Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) who was the first off the gravel road and into the mud pit. Many of the riders rounded the mud run-through off their bikes, shouldering their bikes.

Telenet-Fidea dominated the opening lap of the race with four riders among the frontrunners over Mt. Krumpit, the circuit’s steep and long climb. The late-afternoon and late-summer heat affected the race and riders, like Meeusen, unzipped their jerseys to allow for better airflow to cool off.

A long line of riders stayed single file as they orbited the circuit to the tune of Toon Aerts’ pace. Following up front were Laurens Sweeck, Rob Peeters and Corne Van Kessel.

World champion and Cross Vegas World Cup winner Wout Van Aert was also in the mix. He started the race on a broken toe, which would certainly have been a disadvantage on its own, and even more so on this course that required a lot of running. He also had an early mechanical and lost some time on the second lap – but neither seemed to affect his dominating performance.

Even though organisers opened up the fencing through the muddy stretch to expose a grassy strip for the riders, their bikes were still caked with mud and many had to change bikes in the pits on the second lap.

Michael Vanthourenhout started lap three in the lead, with a small gap over a chase group of seven riders, but he looked over his shoulder to see where Van Aert was positioned some 20 riders back.

The lead group of Michael Vanthourenhout, Aerts, Meeusen, Van Kessel, Pauwels, Sweeck, Quinten Hermans and Gianni Vermeersch shouldered their bikes as they ran up the steep run-up several seconds ahead of another group of chasers that included Van Aert, who worked his way quickly from the top 20 and back into the top 10, not far behind.

At the start of the fourth lap, Vanthourenhout again led through with Hermans on his wheel, and the pair had a few-second lead on the next group led by Sweeck, up and over the steep run-up. Van Aert attacked his chase group and went on to link up to the first group partway through the fourth of six laps.

Vanthourenhout showed his strength on the climbs, consistently pulling out second after second on his competitors over Mt. Krumpit, and eventually dropping Hermans.

Vanthourenhout continued to lead the race as Sweeck led the chase and caught him through the start-finish line seeing four laps to go. Hermans and Van Aert, who kept getting faster, stayed consistent in their chase and caught up to the two leader through the muddy run.

Van Aert took a clean bike, a little reprieve, and then muscled on in pursuit of lone leader Sweeck. Sweeck crested the run-up just one second ahead of Van Aert followed by Vanathourenhout and Hermans, who eventually couldn’t keep up with the blistering pace.

Sweeck began to show signs of weakness, as Van Aert speed up enough to catch and pass him on the climb. Looking as though he was riding twice as fast, the world champion descended off the back of Mt. Krumpit and pushed out a five-second lead almost immediately.

He raced through the final two laps flawlessly to take his second World Cup victory of the season on a broken toe.

