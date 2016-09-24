Image 1 of 25 Amanda Miller (USA) descending off the top of Mt. Krumpit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 25 Ellen Noble (USA) racing to fifth place overall, and first U-23 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 25 Emily Kachorek (USA) running on Mt. Krumpit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 25 UCI U-23 leader Ellen Noble (USA) churning through the sand ahead of Compton on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 25 French Champion Caroline Mani riding with the leaders during lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 25 USA Champion Katie Compton leading Katerina Nash (CZE) up the long climb on Mt. Krumpit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 25 Sanne Cant (BEL) leading Amanda Miller early in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 25 Amanda Miller (USA) leads the women’s field across the long sand pit on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 25 USA Champion Katie Compton has experience on this course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 25 Sophie De Boer (NED) took the hole-shot at Johnson County Fairgrounds (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 25 Sophie De Boer (NED) warming up on her trainer before the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 25 Katie Compton (USA) leading Caroline Mani (FRA) after Nash had a mechanical (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 25 Emily Kachorek (USA) riding the off-camber switchbacks off the top of the hill (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 25 Young Katie Antonneau (USA) took third place, making it her second World Cup podium (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 25 Amanda Miller (USA) finished tenth (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 25 Women’s podium (L to R) Caroline Mani (FRA) 2nd, Katie Compton (USA) 1st, Katie Antonneau (USA) 3rd (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 25 Courtenay McFadden (USA) and Catharine Pendrel (CAN) seemed pleased with their racing (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 25 Katie Compton (USA) taking the World Cup win at Jingle Cross (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 25 Caroline Mani (FRA) seemed to be quite happy with her second place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 25 Katie Compton (USA) had Katerina Nash (CZE) right on her heels in the early going (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 25 Catharine Pendrel (CAN) racing to a solid sixth place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 25 Caroline Mani (FRA) running in second place with one lap remaining (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 25 Kaitie Antonneau (USA) was trying to hold off Nash and take third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 25 Katie Compton (USA) running a long muddy stretch while in first place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 25 Katie Antonneau (USA) on the front row of the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Katie Compton dominated the second round the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup at Jingle Cross riding away from a strong field to take a convincing victory, in what was a short 37-minute race. The American left Frenchwoman Caroline Mani and US compatriot Kaitlin Antonneau to battle it out for second and third, respectively. Compton's win was enough to bump her up into the overall World Cup lead.

"It was really hard today and the heat wore on me toward the end," said Compton, who plans to only race half the World Cup this season in favour of a solid performance at the World Championships. "It was hard for me to stay off the front. I tried to keep the pressure on, stay smooth and it went well for me."

Hometown rider Amanda Miller started the race in the lead, and led the riders through the sandpit, over the bridge and through to the first climb. The riders stayed in a long line over the lengthy, dry grassy climb – Mt. Krumpit.

Katerina Nash (Luna) took the front on the descent and led Katie Compton (Trek), Miller and Olympic mountain bike bronze medallist Catherine Pendrel (Luna) over the barriers.

Compton took the lead from Nash on the second half of the first circuit, over the stairs and into the second lap. Nash held Compton’s quick pace, but a chase group formed that included Pendrel, U23 US champion Ellen Noble and Caroline Mani (Raleigh).

Four merged together on the run-up as the riders shouldered their bike with Compton, Pendrel, Mani and Nash.

Sophie De Boer, who won the first World Cup at Cross Vegas, tried desperately to bridge across to the four leaders on the run-up, but the gaps opened further apart as the race progressed into the third lap. Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale), who had a slower start, managed to smoothly race through the circuit and make up time on the leaders.

Back on Mt. Krumpit for the second time, Compton continued to push a big gear over the grass as riders struggled behind. But Compton and Nash kept stretching the elastic band, forcing Mani and Pendrel to close small gaps.

By the start of the third lap, Nash began taking turns on the front, trading off the workload with Compton as the pair gained a substantial gap. Unfortunately, Nash had a mechanical and was forced to run to the pit, which was close by, but that gave Compton the clear advantage, now ahead of Pendrel and Mani.

On the steep run-up, again, Compton lost some time and it looked as though Mani, Pendrel, Nash and Antonneau were close to connecting with the leader, but the US champion muscled her way over the top and quickly remounted for the descent to re-establish a strong 10-second lead.

Compton had a winning advantage as she orbited the last of four lap, leaving no doubt as to who was the strongest rider on the day, as Mani had to struggle to keep the gap on a chasing Antonneau.

