Van Aert breaks toe at CrossVegas World Cup

Image 1 of 5 Wout Van Aert wins CrossVegas. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Wout Van Aert at CrossVegas. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Wout Van Aert (CRELAN-VASTGOEDSERVICE) winning the Cross Vegas World Cup with a come from behind effort. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 5 Michael Vanthourenhout (MARLUX-NAPOLEON GAMES CYCLING TEAM) riding the long uphill sand pit with the Van Aert close behind. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 5 Wout Van Aert in action at CrossVegas. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Wout van Aert broke his left big toe following a crash at the cyclo-cross World Cup CrossVegas on Wednesday night, a race he went on to win.

The world champion crashed on a set of stairs early during the elite men’s race but fought his way back into the mix and eventually won solo. Michael Vanthourenhout led the chase across the line for second place and Laurens Sweek was third.

According to a Crelan-Realty Service team press release, Van Aert began to feel pain in his foot the day after the race, on Thursday, and team managers Niels Albert and Jan Verstraeten advised him to visit a local hospital for examination.

An X-ray showed a crack in Van Aert’s left big toe. "Something you can not do much about," Verstraeten said. "It only hurts a lot. One advantage is that you can do little wrong."

Riders and staff of the team are currently on their way through Chicago as they travel to the second round of the World Cup at Jingle Cross in Iowa City on Saturday.

Verstraeten noted that Van Aert would continue to ride to test out his injury during the week. "Wout should, while cycling, feel how painful [it is to] touch the toe. We will keep you further informed.”