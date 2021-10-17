Marianne Vos powers to win at World Cup Iowa City
By Cyclingnews
Betsema secures her third World Cup podium of three-race cyclo-cross swing in US
Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) powered up the tough Mt Krumpit climb to seal her victory at the third round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Iowa City, Iowa.
Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal) could not hold off Vos on the final climb and followed in second place. Kata Blanka Vas (SD Worx) placed third while Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) was just off the podium in fourth.
Following her opening win at World Cup Waterloo, Vos took the early lead in the World Cup standings. It was the third straight podium for Betsema.
More to come ...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma)
|0:53:46
|2
|Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal)
|0:53:56
|3
|Kata Blanka Vas (Team SD Worx)
|0:54:22
|4
|Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions)
|0:54:54
|5
|Puck Pieterse (Alpecin-Fenix)
|0:54:57
|6
|Annemarie Worst (777)
|7
|Helene Clauzel (A.S Bike Crossteam)
|0:55:02
|8
|Shirin van Anrooij (Baloise Trek Lions)
|0:55:31
|9
|Yara Kastelijn (Iko-Crelan)
|10
|Eva Lechner (Trinx Factory Team)
|0:55:36
-
