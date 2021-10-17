Marianne Vos powers to win at World Cup Iowa City

Image 1 of 2 Marianne Vos wins Iowa Cyclo-cross World Cup women's elite race 2021 (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography) Image 2 of 2 Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma), Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal) and Kata Blanka Vas (SD Worx) on the Iowa City UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup women's elite podiu, (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) powered up the tough Mt Krumpit climb to seal her victory at the third round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Iowa City, Iowa.

Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal) could not hold off Vos on the final climb and followed in second place. Kata Blanka Vas (SD Worx) placed third while Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) was just off the podium in fourth.

Following her opening win at World Cup Waterloo, Vos took the early lead in the World Cup standings. It was the third straight podium for Betsema.

More to come ...