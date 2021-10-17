Eli Iserbyt repeats victory at World Cup Iowa City
By Cyclingnews
Van der Haar second and Vanthourenhout third on sunny day in Iowa
European cyclo-cross champion Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) bounced back from a runner-up finish at Fayetteville on Wednesday in the mud to win the third round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.
Dutchman Lars Van der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions) finished second and Iserbyt's teammate Michael Vanthourenhout placed third.
Iserbyt won the Iowa City World Cup contest when it was last held in 2019. He is the current leader in the elite men's World Cup standings with his three podiums on the US swing, including a win in Waterloo, Wisconsin to begin the season.
More to come.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel)
|0:59:10
|2
|Lars Van der Haar (Ned)
|0:00:11
|3
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel)
|0:00:31
|4
|Toon Aerts (Bel)
|0:00:42
|5
|Quinten Hermans (Bel)
|0:00:53
|6
|Jens Adams (Bel)
|0:01:01
|7
|Daan Soete (Bel)
|0:01:18
|8
|Ryan Kamp (Ned)
|0:01:39
|9
|Anton Ferdinande (Bel)
|0:01:51
|10
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel)
|0:01:52
|11
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi)
|0:02:01
|12
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel)
|0:02:09
|13
|Marcel Meisen (Ger)
|0:02:12
|14
|Thijs Aerts (Bel)
|0:02:16
|15
|Gage Hecht (USA)
|0:02:18
|16
|Curtis White (USA)
|0:02:21
|17
|Emiel Verstrynge (Bel)
|0:02:25
|18
|Michael Van den Ham (Can)
|0:02:26
|19
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|0:02:31
|20
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned)
|0:03:04
|21
|Niels Vandeputte (Bel)
|0:03:30
|22
|Eric Brunner (USA)
|0:03:43
|23
|Thomas Mein (GBr)
|0:03:52
|24
|Gosse Van der Meer (Ned)
|0:04:13
|25
|Lance Haidet (USA)
|26
|Andrew Dillman (USA)
|0:04:39
|27
|Davide Toneatti (Ita)
|0:04:43
|28
|Lorenzo Masciarelli (Ita)
|0:04:44
|29
|Brannan Fix (USA)
|0:05:32
|30
|Pim Ronhaar (Ned)
|0:05:52
|31
|Scott Mcgill (USA)
|32
|Ben Frederick (USA)
|33
|Brody Sanderson (Can)
|34
|Caleb Swartz (USA)
|35
|Sam Noel (USA)
|36
|Matt Leliveld (Can)
|37
|Tommy Servetas (USA)
|38
|Hugo Brisebois (Can)
|39
|Lief Rodgers (Can)
|40
|Matteo Oppizzi (Swi)
|41
|Andrew Strohmeyer (USA)
|42
|Yannick Mayer (Ger)
|43
|Felipe Timoteo Nystrom Spencer (CRc)
|DNF
|Stephen Hyde (USA)
