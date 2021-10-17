Trending

Eli Iserbyt repeats victory at World Cup Iowa City

Van der Haar second and Vanthourenhout third on sunny day in Iowa

Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) wins World Cup Iowa City 2021
Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) wins World Cup Iowa City 2021 (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)

European cyclo-cross champion Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) bounced back from a runner-up finish at Fayetteville on Wednesday in the mud to win the third round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.

Dutchman Lars Van der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions) finished second and Iserbyt's teammate Michael Vanthourenhout placed third.

Iserbyt won the Iowa City World Cup contest when it was last held in 2019. He is the current leader in the elite men's World Cup standings with his three podiums on the US swing, including a win in Waterloo, Wisconsin to begin the season.

More to come.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eli Iserbyt (Bel) 0:59:10
2Lars Van der Haar (Ned) 0:00:11
3Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) 0:00:31
4Toon Aerts (Bel) 0:00:42
5Quinten Hermans (Bel) 0:00:53
6Jens Adams (Bel) 0:01:01
7Daan Soete (Bel) 0:01:18
8Ryan Kamp (Ned) 0:01:39
9Anton Ferdinande (Bel) 0:01:51
10Vincent Baestaens (Bel) 0:01:52
11Kevin Kuhn (Swi) 0:02:01
12Toon Vandebosch (Bel) 0:02:09
13Marcel Meisen (Ger) 0:02:12
14Thijs Aerts (Bel) 0:02:16
15Gage Hecht (USA) 0:02:18
16Curtis White (USA) 0:02:21
17Emiel Verstrynge (Bel) 0:02:25
18Michael Van den Ham (Can) 0:02:26
19Kerry Werner (USA) 0:02:31
20Corne Van Kessel (Ned) 0:03:04
21Niels Vandeputte (Bel) 0:03:30
22Eric Brunner (USA) 0:03:43
23Thomas Mein (GBr) 0:03:52
24Gosse Van der Meer (Ned) 0:04:13
25Lance Haidet (USA)
26Andrew Dillman (USA) 0:04:39
27Davide Toneatti (Ita) 0:04:43
28Lorenzo Masciarelli (Ita) 0:04:44
29Brannan Fix (USA) 0:05:32
30Pim Ronhaar (Ned) 0:05:52
31Scott Mcgill (USA)
32Ben Frederick (USA)
33Brody Sanderson (Can)
34Caleb Swartz (USA)
35Sam Noel (USA)
36Matt Leliveld (Can)
37Tommy Servetas (USA)
38Hugo Brisebois (Can)
39Lief Rodgers (Can)
40Matteo Oppizzi (Swi)
41Andrew Strohmeyer (USA)
42Yannick Mayer (Ger)
43Felipe Timoteo Nystrom Spencer (CRc)
DNFStephen Hyde (USA)

