Eli Iserbyt repeats victory at World Cup Iowa City

European cyclo-cross champion Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) bounced back from a runner-up finish at Fayetteville on Wednesday in the mud to win the third round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday.

Dutchman Lars Van der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions) finished second and Iserbyt's teammate Michael Vanthourenhout placed third.

Iserbyt won the Iowa City World Cup contest when it was last held in 2019. He is the current leader in the elite men's World Cup standings with his three podiums on the US swing, including a win in Waterloo, Wisconsin to begin the season.

More to come.