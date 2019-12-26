Thibau Nys wins junior men's race at Heusden-Zolder
Dario Lillo and Lennert Belmans third
Junior Men: -
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibau Nys (Bel)
|0:44:32
|2
|Dario Lillo (Swi)
|0:00:02
|3
|Lennert Belmans (Bel)
|0:00:10
|4
|Tibor Del Grosso (Ned)
|5
|Ward Huybs (Bel)
|0:00:12
|6
|Emiel Verstrynge (Bel)
|7
|Hugo Kars (Ned)
|8
|Jente Michels (Bel)
|0:00:13
|9
|Matyas Kopecky (Cze)
|0:00:32
|10
|Filippo Agostinacchio (Ita)
|0:00:40
|11
|Gustav Wang (Den)
|0:00:48
|12
|Danny Van Lierop (Ned)
|13
|Bryan Olivo (Ita)
|14
|Magnus Sheffield (USA)
|0:00:53
|15
|Simon Wyllie (GBr)
|0:00:55
|16
|Yorben Lauryssen (Bel)
|0:01:03
|17
|Lars Sommer (Swi)
|0:01:04
|18
|Matyáš Fiala (Cze)
|0:01:05
|19
|Matěj Stránský (Cze)
|0:01:06
|20
|Nick Carter (USA)
|0:01:13
|21
|Jasper Levi Pahlke (Ger)
|0:01:17
|22
|Twan Van Der Drift (Ned)
|23
|Lorenzo Masciarelli (Ita)
|0:01:27
|24
|Jelle Harteel (Bel)
|25
|Arne Baers (Bel)
|26
|Jared Scott (USA)
|0:01:40
|27
|Milan Kuypers (Bel)
|0:01:51
|28
|Nathan Bommenel (Fra)
|0:01:58
|29
|David Šulc (Cze)
|0:02:02
|30
|Timo Müller (Swi)
|0:02:04
|31
|Carl Kagevi (Swe)
|0:02:09
|32
|Tobias Lillelund (Den)
|0:02:10
|33
|Ben Chilton (GBr)
|0:02:11
|34
|Bailey Groenendaal (Ned)
|0:02:14
|35
|Oliver Vedersø Sølvhøj (Den)
|0:02:19
|36
|Mauro Delmé (Bel)
|0:02:35
|37
|Romain Gregoire (Fra)
|0:02:40
|38
|Andrew Strohmeyer (USA)
|0:02:43
|39
|Tomáš Doležal (Cze)
|0:02:48
|40
|Victor Van De Putte (Bel)
|0:03:15
|41
|Tom Paquet (Lux)
|0:03:19
|42
|Cody Scott (Can)
|0:03:36
|43
|Lucas Janssen (Ned)
|0:03:40
|44
|Martin Groslambert (Fra)
|0:03:42
|45
|Tim Neffgen (Ger)
|46
|Václav Dostál (Cze)
|0:03:54
|47
|Filip Mård (Swe)
|0:03:58
|48
|Joe Kiely (GBr)
|0:04:08
|49
|Davide De Pretto (Ita)
|0:04:11
|50
|Andrin Betl (Swi)
|51
|Ivan Gallego (USA)
|0:04:34
|52
|Noé Ury (Lux)
|0:04:40
|53
|Alain Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
|54
|Tim-Oliver Kolschefsky (Ger)
|0:04:56
|55
|Marc Cabedo Hernandez (Spa)
|0:04:59
|56
|Matthew Leliveld (Can)
|0:05:11
|57
|Lucas Stierwalt (USA)
|0:05:15
|58
|Arno Wallenborn (Lux)
|0:05:18
|59
|Timothé Gabriel (Fra)
|0:06:45
|60
|Alexandre Kess (Lux)
|61
|Matúš Jakub Koreň (Svk)
|62
|Jo Schmitz (Lux)
|DNF
|Jetze Van Campenhout (Bel)
|DNF
|Mats Wenzel (Lux)
|DNS
|Mathis Avondts (Bel)
