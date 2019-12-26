Trending

Thibau Nys wins junior men's race at Heusden-Zolder

Dario Lillo and Lennert Belmans third

Thibau Nys (Belgium)
Thibau Nys (Belgium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibau Nys (Bel) 0:44:32
2Dario Lillo (Swi) 0:00:02
3Lennert Belmans (Bel) 0:00:10
4Tibor Del Grosso (Ned)
5Ward Huybs (Bel) 0:00:12
6Emiel Verstrynge (Bel)
7Hugo Kars (Ned)
8Jente Michels (Bel) 0:00:13
9Matyas Kopecky (Cze) 0:00:32
10Filippo Agostinacchio (Ita) 0:00:40
11Gustav Wang (Den) 0:00:48
12Danny Van Lierop (Ned)
13Bryan Olivo (Ita)
14Magnus Sheffield (USA) 0:00:53
15Simon Wyllie (GBr) 0:00:55
16Yorben Lauryssen (Bel) 0:01:03
17Lars Sommer (Swi) 0:01:04
18Matyáš Fiala (Cze) 0:01:05
19Matěj Stránský (Cze) 0:01:06
20Nick Carter (USA) 0:01:13
21Jasper Levi Pahlke (Ger) 0:01:17
22Twan Van Der Drift (Ned)
23Lorenzo Masciarelli (Ita) 0:01:27
24Jelle Harteel (Bel)
25Arne Baers (Bel)
26Jared Scott (USA) 0:01:40
27Milan Kuypers (Bel) 0:01:51
28Nathan Bommenel (Fra) 0:01:58
29David Šulc (Cze) 0:02:02
30Timo Müller (Swi) 0:02:04
31Carl Kagevi (Swe) 0:02:09
32Tobias Lillelund (Den) 0:02:10
33Ben Chilton (GBr) 0:02:11
34Bailey Groenendaal (Ned) 0:02:14
35Oliver Vedersø Sølvhøj (Den) 0:02:19
36Mauro Delmé (Bel) 0:02:35
37Romain Gregoire (Fra) 0:02:40
38Andrew Strohmeyer (USA) 0:02:43
39Tomáš Doležal (Cze) 0:02:48
40Victor Van De Putte (Bel) 0:03:15
41Tom Paquet (Lux) 0:03:19
42Cody Scott (Can) 0:03:36
43Lucas Janssen (Ned) 0:03:40
44Martin Groslambert (Fra) 0:03:42
45Tim Neffgen (Ger)
46Václav Dostál (Cze) 0:03:54
47Filip Mård (Swe) 0:03:58
48Joe Kiely (GBr) 0:04:08
49Davide De Pretto (Ita) 0:04:11
50Andrin Betl (Swi)
51Ivan Gallego (USA) 0:04:34
52Noé Ury (Lux) 0:04:40
53Alain Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
54Tim-Oliver Kolschefsky (Ger) 0:04:56
55Marc Cabedo Hernandez (Spa) 0:04:59
56Matthew Leliveld (Can) 0:05:11
57Lucas Stierwalt (USA) 0:05:15
58Arno Wallenborn (Lux) 0:05:18
59Timothé Gabriel (Fra) 0:06:45
60Alexandre Kess (Lux)
61Matúš Jakub Koreň (Svk)
62Jo Schmitz (Lux)
DNFJetze Van Campenhout (Bel)
DNFMats Wenzel (Lux)
DNSMathis Avondts (Bel)

