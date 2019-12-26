Trending

Kevin Kuhn wins under-23 men's race at Heusden-Zolder

Antoine Benoist second and Loris Rouiller third

Kevin Kuhn (Switzerland)
Kevin Kuhn (Switzerland) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Kuhn (Swi) 0:50:05
2Antoine Benoist (Fra) 0:00:05
3Loris Rouiller (Swi)
4Niels Vandeputte (Bel)
5Tim Van Dijke (Ned) 0:00:06
6Jakob Dorigoni (Ita)
7Thomas Mein (GBr)
8Thomas Bonnet (Fra) 0:00:39
9Jarno Bellens (Bel)
10Pim Ronhaar (Ned)
11Toon Vandebosch (Bel) 0:00:50
12Ryan Cortjens (Bel) 0:00:53
13Mees Hendrikx (Ned)
14Joran Wyseure (Bel) 0:00:54
15Anton Ferdinande (Bel) 0:01:05
16Andreas Goeman (Bel) 0:01:10
17Filippo Fontana (Ita)
18Ben Tulett (GBr) 0:01:20
19Jelle Camps (Bel) 0:01:22
20Ivan Feijoo Alberte (Spa)
21Josef Jelínek (Cze)
22Gage Hecht (USA) 0:01:23
23Lane Maher (USA) 0:01:35
24Eric Brunner (USA) 0:01:43
25Alex Morton (USA) 0:01:54
26Antonio Folcarelli (Ita)
27Wout Vervoort (Bel) 0:01:55
28Timo Kielich (Bel) 0:02:14
29Bart Artz (Ned) 0:02:15
30Luca Schätti (Swi) 0:02:23
31Gerben Kuypers (Bel) 0:02:36
32Lewis Askey (GBr) 0:02:50
33Quentin Navarro (Fra) 0:03:00
34Kyle Agterberg (Ned) 0:03:09
35Tomas Kopecký (Cze) 0:03:15
36Jan Sommer (Swi) 0:03:21
37Gonzalo Inguanzo Macho (Spa) 0:03:39
38Brody Sanderson (Can) 0:03:42
39David Conroy (Irl)
40Loïs Dufaux (Swi) 0:03:54
41Mickaël Crispin (Fra) 0:03:58
42Matthieu Legrand (Fra)
43Jakub Říman (Cze) 0:04:09
44Hijiri Oda (Jpn) 0:04:47
45Tomáš Ježek (Cze) 0:05:31
46Malcolm Barton (Can) 0:05:46
47Mads Høiberg Klinke (Den) 0:05:59
48Matteo Oberteicher (Ger) 0:06:17
49Sam Noel (USA) 0:06:46
50Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux)
51Marco Oberteicher (Ger)
52Ren Tsumita (Jpn)
53Elias Nilsson (Swe)
54Lukas Mörtsell Rörfors (Swe)
55Grigorii Kalashnikov (Rus)
DNFThéo Thomas (Fra)
DNFBen Turner (GBr)
DNFFelix Stehli (Swi)
DNFRyan Kamp (Ned)
DNFYentl Bekaert (Bel)
DNFKarel Camrda (Cze)

