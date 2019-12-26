Kevin Kuhn wins under-23 men's race at Heusden-Zolder
Antoine Benoist second and Loris Rouiller third
U23 Men: -
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi)
|0:50:05
|2
|Antoine Benoist (Fra)
|0:00:05
|3
|Loris Rouiller (Swi)
|4
|Niels Vandeputte (Bel)
|5
|Tim Van Dijke (Ned)
|0:00:06
|6
|Jakob Dorigoni (Ita)
|7
|Thomas Mein (GBr)
|8
|Thomas Bonnet (Fra)
|0:00:39
|9
|Jarno Bellens (Bel)
|10
|Pim Ronhaar (Ned)
|11
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel)
|0:00:50
|12
|Ryan Cortjens (Bel)
|0:00:53
|13
|Mees Hendrikx (Ned)
|14
|Joran Wyseure (Bel)
|0:00:54
|15
|Anton Ferdinande (Bel)
|0:01:05
|16
|Andreas Goeman (Bel)
|0:01:10
|17
|Filippo Fontana (Ita)
|18
|Ben Tulett (GBr)
|0:01:20
|19
|Jelle Camps (Bel)
|0:01:22
|20
|Ivan Feijoo Alberte (Spa)
|21
|Josef Jelínek (Cze)
|22
|Gage Hecht (USA)
|0:01:23
|23
|Lane Maher (USA)
|0:01:35
|24
|Eric Brunner (USA)
|0:01:43
|25
|Alex Morton (USA)
|0:01:54
|26
|Antonio Folcarelli (Ita)
|27
|Wout Vervoort (Bel)
|0:01:55
|28
|Timo Kielich (Bel)
|0:02:14
|29
|Bart Artz (Ned)
|0:02:15
|30
|Luca Schätti (Swi)
|0:02:23
|31
|Gerben Kuypers (Bel)
|0:02:36
|32
|Lewis Askey (GBr)
|0:02:50
|33
|Quentin Navarro (Fra)
|0:03:00
|34
|Kyle Agterberg (Ned)
|0:03:09
|35
|Tomas Kopecký (Cze)
|0:03:15
|36
|Jan Sommer (Swi)
|0:03:21
|37
|Gonzalo Inguanzo Macho (Spa)
|0:03:39
|38
|Brody Sanderson (Can)
|0:03:42
|39
|David Conroy (Irl)
|40
|Loïs Dufaux (Swi)
|0:03:54
|41
|Mickaël Crispin (Fra)
|0:03:58
|42
|Matthieu Legrand (Fra)
|43
|Jakub Říman (Cze)
|0:04:09
|44
|Hijiri Oda (Jpn)
|0:04:47
|45
|Tomáš Ježek (Cze)
|0:05:31
|46
|Malcolm Barton (Can)
|0:05:46
|47
|Mads Høiberg Klinke (Den)
|0:05:59
|48
|Matteo Oberteicher (Ger)
|0:06:17
|49
|Sam Noel (USA)
|0:06:46
|50
|Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux)
|51
|Marco Oberteicher (Ger)
|52
|Ren Tsumita (Jpn)
|53
|Elias Nilsson (Swe)
|54
|Lukas Mörtsell Rörfors (Swe)
|55
|Grigorii Kalashnikov (Rus)
|DNF
|Théo Thomas (Fra)
|DNF
|Ben Turner (GBr)
|DNF
|Felix Stehli (Swi)
|DNF
|Ryan Kamp (Ned)
|DNF
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel)
|DNF
|Karel Camrda (Cze)
