Alaphilippe takes Under 23 World Cup win in Rome

Bosmans retains overall lead with one round to go

Julian Alaphilippe (France) soloed to victory at the Rome round of the World Cup

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Mike Teunissen (Netherlands) heads the chase of Julian Alaphilippe.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
U23 men's podium at Rome 'cross World Cup (L-R): Mike Teunissen, 2nd; Julian Alaphilippe, 1st; Gianni Vermeersch, 3rd

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Julian Alaphilippe (France) alone in the lead at the penultimate World Cup round in Rome.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Laurens Sweeck (Belgium)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Julian Alaphilippe (France) celebrates his World Cup victory in Rome.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Laurens Sweeck (Belgium)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Stan Godrie (Netherlands)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Julian Alaphilippe (France) wins the U23 men's World Cup race in Rome.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
World Cup leader Wietse Bosmans (Belgium) recovers after a warm day of racing in Rome

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Mike Teunissen (Netherlands) heads the chase of Julian Alaphilippe.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Tim Merlier (Belgium)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Julian Alaphilippe (France) soloed to victory in Rome

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
An off-camber section claims a couple of riders.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Wietse Bosmans (Belgium) continues to lead the U23 'cross World Cup

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium), left, and Mike Teunissen (Netherlands) sprint for second place.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Tim Merlier (Belgium) and David van der Poel (Netherlands) thread their way through a crash

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Mike Teunissen (Netherlands)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
World Cup leader Wietse Bosmans (Belgium) in action in Rome

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Mike Teunissen (Netherlands) powers the chase group at the Rome World Cup which took place on the grounds of a horse racing venue.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
World Cup leader Wietse Bosmans (Belgium) resplendent in his white skinsuit

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
U23 men's podium at Rome 'cross World Cup (L-R): Mike Teunissen, 2nd; Julian Alaphilippe, 1st; Gianni Vermeersch, 3rd

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Julian Alaphilippe (France) en route to victory at the U23 men's 'cross World Cup in Rome.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Julian Alaphilippe (France) celebrates his victory at the Rome 'cross World Cup.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Wietse Bosmans (Belgium) continues to lead the U23 men's cyclo-cross World Cup with just one round remaining.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full Results
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) France0:51:00
2Mike Teunissen (Ned) Netherlands0:00:16
3Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Belgium0:00:17
4Wout Van Aert (Bel) Belgium0:00:18
5Tim Merlier (Bel) Belgium0:00:19
6Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Belgium0:00:20
7David van der Poel (Ned) Netherlands
8Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Belgium
9Jens Adams (Bel) Belgium0:00:22
10Michiel van der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands
11Clément Venturini (Fra) France0:00:23
12Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Netherlands0:00:24
13Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Belgium0:00:25
14David Menut (Fra) France0:00:28
15Luca Braidot (Ita) Italy0:00:34
16Michael Boros (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:36
17Stan Godrie (Ned) Netherlands0:00:37
18Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Netherlands0:00:59
19Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Italy-B0:01:02
20Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Czech Republic0:01:22
21Daniele Braidot (Ita) Italy0:01:26
22Lars Forster (Swi) Switzerland0:01:27
23Severin Sagesser (Swi) Switzerland
24Jakub Skala (Cze) Czech Republic0:01:28
25Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland0:01:53
26Nicolas Samparisi (Ita) Italy0:01:54
27Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Italy-B0:01:56
28Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Ita) Italy0:02:16
29Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Czech Republic0:02:31
30Francesco Acqvaviva (Ita) Italy-B0:02:43
31Matej Lasak (Cze) Czech Republic0:02:50
32Lukas Müller (Swi) Switzerland0:02:53
33Igor Smarzaro (Ita) Italy0:03:32
34Tommaso Caneva (Ita) Italy0:03:47
35Luca De Nicola (Ita) Italy-B0:03:48
36Francesco Pedante (Ita) Italy-B0:04:54
37Pasquale Sirica (Ita) Italy-B0:05:48

World Cup standings after round 5
1Wietse Bosmans (Belgium)255pts
2Wout Van Aert (Belgium)204
3Corne Van Kessel (Netherlands)184
4Mike Teunissen (Netherlands)158
5Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium)150
6Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium)141
7David van der Poel (Netherlands)131
8Julian Alaphilippe (France)118
9Laurens Sweeck (Belgium)103
10Michiel van der Heijden (Netherlands)92
11Jens Adams (Belgium)91
12Emiel Dolfsma (Netherlands)85
13Zach McDonald (United States of America)83
14Tijmen Eising (Netherlands)75
15Michael Boros (Czech Republic)72
16Tomas Paprstka (Czech Republic)67
17David Menut (France)63
18Tim Merlier (Belgium)57
19Clément Venturini (France)51
20Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic)49
21Gert-Jan Bosman (Netherlands)44
22Jens Vandekinderen (Belgium)41
23Karel Hnik (Czech Republic)41
24Michael Schweizer (Germany)38
25Matej Lasak (Czech Republic)37
26Jakub Skala (Czech Republic)36
27Toon Aerts (Belgium)35
28Luca Braidot (Italy)35
29Diether Sweeck (Belgium)30
30Quentin Jauregui (France)29
31Daan Soete (Belgium)26
32Yannick Eckmann (Germany)24
33Severin Sagesser (Switzerland)20
34Fabien Doubey (France)19
35Lukas Müller (Switzerland)19
36Lars Forster (Switzerland)18
37Fabian Lienhard (Switzerland)15
38Radek Polnicky (Czech Republic)15
39Jonas Pedersen (Denmark)15
40Stan Godrie (Netherlands)14
41Bryan Falaschi (Italy)12
42Daniele Braidot (Italy)10
43Jan Nesvadba (Czech Republic)10
44Yorben Van Tichelt (Belgium)10
45Nicolas Samparisi (Italy)5
46Kenneth Hansen (Denmark)5
47Lorenzo Samparisi (Italy)4
48Loic Doubey (France)4
49Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Italy)3
50Cody Kaiser (United States of America)3
51Francesco Acqvaviva (Italy)1
52Yannick Mayer (Germany)1
53Floris De Tier (Belgium)1
54Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spain)1

