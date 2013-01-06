Alaphilippe takes Under 23 World Cup win in Rome
Bosmans retains overall lead with one round to go
Under 23 Men: Rome -
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) France
|0:51:00
|2
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:16
|3
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:17
|4
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:18
|5
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:19
|6
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:20
|7
|David van der Poel (Ned) Netherlands
|8
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Belgium
|9
|Jens Adams (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:22
|10
|Michiel van der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands
|11
|Clément Venturini (Fra) France
|0:00:23
|12
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:24
|13
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:25
|14
|David Menut (Fra) France
|0:00:28
|15
|Luca Braidot (Ita) Italy
|0:00:34
|16
|Michael Boros (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:36
|17
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:37
|18
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:59
|19
|Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Italy-B
|0:01:02
|20
|Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:01:22
|21
|Daniele Braidot (Ita) Italy
|0:01:26
|22
|Lars Forster (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:27
|23
|Severin Sagesser (Swi) Switzerland
|24
|Jakub Skala (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:01:28
|25
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:53
|26
|Nicolas Samparisi (Ita) Italy
|0:01:54
|27
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Italy-B
|0:01:56
|28
|Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Ita) Italy
|0:02:16
|29
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:02:31
|30
|Francesco Acqvaviva (Ita) Italy-B
|0:02:43
|31
|Matej Lasak (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:02:50
|32
|Lukas Müller (Swi) Switzerland
|0:02:53
|33
|Igor Smarzaro (Ita) Italy
|0:03:32
|34
|Tommaso Caneva (Ita) Italy
|0:03:47
|35
|Luca De Nicola (Ita) Italy-B
|0:03:48
|36
|Francesco Pedante (Ita) Italy-B
|0:04:54
|37
|Pasquale Sirica (Ita) Italy-B
|0:05:48
|1
|Wietse Bosmans (Belgium)
|255
|pts
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Belgium)
|204
|3
|Corne Van Kessel (Netherlands)
|184
|4
|Mike Teunissen (Netherlands)
|158
|5
|Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium)
|150
|6
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium)
|141
|7
|David van der Poel (Netherlands)
|131
|8
|Julian Alaphilippe (France)
|118
|9
|Laurens Sweeck (Belgium)
|103
|10
|Michiel van der Heijden (Netherlands)
|92
|11
|Jens Adams (Belgium)
|91
|12
|Emiel Dolfsma (Netherlands)
|85
|13
|Zach McDonald (United States of America)
|83
|14
|Tijmen Eising (Netherlands)
|75
|15
|Michael Boros (Czech Republic)
|72
|16
|Tomas Paprstka (Czech Republic)
|67
|17
|David Menut (France)
|63
|18
|Tim Merlier (Belgium)
|57
|19
|Clément Venturini (France)
|51
|20
|Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic)
|49
|21
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Netherlands)
|44
|22
|Jens Vandekinderen (Belgium)
|41
|23
|Karel Hnik (Czech Republic)
|41
|24
|Michael Schweizer (Germany)
|38
|25
|Matej Lasak (Czech Republic)
|37
|26
|Jakub Skala (Czech Republic)
|36
|27
|Toon Aerts (Belgium)
|35
|28
|Luca Braidot (Italy)
|35
|29
|Diether Sweeck (Belgium)
|30
|30
|Quentin Jauregui (France)
|29
|31
|Daan Soete (Belgium)
|26
|32
|Yannick Eckmann (Germany)
|24
|33
|Severin Sagesser (Switzerland)
|20
|34
|Fabien Doubey (France)
|19
|35
|Lukas Müller (Switzerland)
|19
|36
|Lars Forster (Switzerland)
|18
|37
|Fabian Lienhard (Switzerland)
|15
|38
|Radek Polnicky (Czech Republic)
|15
|39
|Jonas Pedersen (Denmark)
|15
|40
|Stan Godrie (Netherlands)
|14
|41
|Bryan Falaschi (Italy)
|12
|42
|Daniele Braidot (Italy)
|10
|43
|Jan Nesvadba (Czech Republic)
|10
|44
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Belgium)
|10
|45
|Nicolas Samparisi (Italy)
|5
|46
|Kenneth Hansen (Denmark)
|5
|47
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Italy)
|4
|48
|Loic Doubey (France)
|4
|49
|Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Italy)
|3
|50
|Cody Kaiser (United States of America)
|3
|51
|Francesco Acqvaviva (Italy)
|1
|52
|Yannick Mayer (Germany)
|1
|53
|Floris De Tier (Belgium)
|1
|54
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spain)
|1
