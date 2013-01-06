Image 1 of 47 Part of the World Cup circuit in Rome took place on a horse track. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 47 Italian 'cross champion Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 47 Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 47 A disappointed Klaas Vantornout at the finish in Rome after a dropped chain late on the last lap cost him a podium result. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 47 Switzerland's Lukas Winterberg (Team Müller Gartengestaltung/BH Bikes) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 47 World champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) at the head of the four-man lead group. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 47 Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 47 The 'cross World Cup round in Rome was not kind to Sven Nys (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 47 Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) leads a chase group (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 47 Kevin Pauwels soloed to victory at the seventh World Cup round in Rome, Italy. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 47 Sven Nys (Crelan-Euphony) gathers himself after a disappointing World Cup race in Rome. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 47 Sven Vanthourenhout sets tempo for his Crelan-Euphony teammate Sven Nys who had an off-day in Rome. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 47 lSunweb-Napoleon Games teammates Kevin Pauwels and Klaas Vantornout in the lead together in Rome. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 47 Third place finisher Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 47 A dejected Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) at the finish in Rome after a last lap mechanical cost him a podium result. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 47 Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) rues what might have been after a dropped chain late on the final lap cost him a place on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 47 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) won his third World Cup race of the season in Rome. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 47 World champion Niels Albert on the podium after finishing second at the World Cup round in Rome. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 47 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing) en route to his first ever World Cup podium result. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 47 Italy's Enrico Franzoi racing a World Cup round on home turf. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 21 of 47 Sven Nys would surrender the World Cup leader's skinsuit at the end of the race. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 22 of 47 Early action at the World Cup 'cross race in Rome. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 23 of 47 Sven Vanthourenhout sets tempo for his ailing Crelan-Euphony teammate Sven Nys. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 24 of 47 World champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 25 of 47 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) wins the penultimate World Cup round in Rome and draws closer to overall World Cup leader Niels Albert. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 26 of 47 Elite men's podium (L-R): NIels Albert, Kevin Pauwels and Marco Aurelio Fontana (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 27 of 47 Niels Albert regained the World Cup lead in Rome but faces a challenge from compatriot Kevin Pauwels for the overall title at the final round in Hoogerheide. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 28 of 47 Sunweb-Napoleon Games teammates Kevin Pauwels and Klaas Vantornout in the lead together in Rome. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 29 of 47 Niels Albert leads the chase of Kevin Pauwels and Klaas Vantornout. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 30 of 47 At the end of the race Klaas Vantornout examines the drivetrain which cost him a podium result. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 31 of 47 The lightning-fast parcours in Rome made for tight racing in the early laps. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 32 of 47 Enrico Franzoi on his way to an 11th place result. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 33 of 47 Thijs van Amerongen (AA Drink Cyclocross Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 34 of 47 Men's winner Kevin Pauwels with his medal and trophy from the World Cup round in Rome. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 35 of 47 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) at the head of the race. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 36 of 47 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale) lets loose with the bubbly after his third place finish in Rome. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 47 Top three finishers at the elite men's World Cup round in Rome (L-R): Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus), Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) and Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 47 Elite men's podium for the 'cross World Cup round in Rome (L-R): Niels Albert, Kevin Pauwels and Marco Aurelio Fontana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 47 Italian 'cross champion Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale) on the podium for his third place finish in Rome. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 47 Italian 'cross champion Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale) bunny hops the barriers. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 47 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) celebrates victory at the World Cup round in Rome. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 47 Italian 'cross champion Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale) dabs on one of the course's many corners. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 47 Enrico Franzoi en route to an 11th place result at his home World Cup in Rome. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 47 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) won the penultimate World Cup round in Rome. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 47 Italian 'cross champion Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale) was the revelation in Rome, ultimately finishing in third place. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 47 Third place finisher Marco Aurelio Fontana pays tribute to South African mountain biker Burry Stander who was killed on a training ride three days prior. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 47 An ecstatic Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale) crosses the finish line in third place. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

On a blisteringly fast course at the Capannelle hippodrome on the outskirts of Rome, one rider showed that he’s hard to beat on this type of course, as the quietly-spoken Belgian rider Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb – Napoleon Games) claimed a convincing win that puts him back in contention for the overall win in the cyclo-cross World Cup. Pauwels joined teammate Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb – Napoleon Games) in front in a tactical move which left World Cup leader and World champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) behind in a chase group with Italian champion Marco Aurelia Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing) and Francis Mourey (FDJ-Big Mat). Albert eventually exploited a late mechanical from Vantornout to take second place.

“It was a perfect course for me. It was fast and I could use my power. Niels probably wasn’t happy with our move but that’s the benefit of being with two in a team. Vantornout? It’s too bad, otherwise he would have been runner-up,” Pauwels said.

Thanks to his second place, Albert limited the damage for the overall standings of the World Cup in Rome, losing only ten on Pauwels. Albert now holds 485 points, Pauwels 469. That was in stark contrast to Sven Nys (Crelan-Euphony), who entered the race as co-leader of the World Cup. Due to illness in the previous weeks, however, Nys was never able to make a fist of it and he steadily lost ground. The Belgian champion finished twentieth and drops back to third place overall with 446 points. “I gave everything but got worse every metre. You can’t defend your chances if you’re ill. I’m not sure if I’ll take part in the Belgian championships [next week]. I wasn’t ill enough to skip this race, but I couldn’t go faster,” Nys told Sporza.

A surprise presence on the podium was Marco Aurelio Fontana. Despite a bad starting position, the Italian worked his way to the front group, helped by the small crowds who showed up to cheer him on. Fontana moved up from a spot outside the top-20 to a fifth place on the third lap. The Italian closed the gap on the four-man lead group with Pauwels, Vantornout, Mourey and Albert few laps later.

In the closing laps, Fontana battled with Albert and Mourey for third place. Albert gapped the Italian but suddenly the duo blasted over Vantornout who stood next to his bike, putting his chain back on the bike. On crossing the line Fontana was exuberant in his celebrations, and by pointing his hands in the air he seemed to dedicate the win to late Burry Stander, the mountain bike rider who died only a few days ago.

Despite his bad luck, Vantornout finished fifth, half a minute behind teammate Pauwels. Lars van der Haar (Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team) was best of the rest, winning the sprint for sixth place at 50 seconds from the winner. Van der Haar originally was part of the lead group. During the third lap he even led the race but at that moment he overshot a corner and went over the handlebars.



Full Results 1 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games 1:01:17 2 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:00:16 3 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:00:22 4 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 0:00:27 5 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games 0:00:32 6 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Giant Off-Road Team 0:00:50 7 Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah 0:00:51 8 Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cyclocross Team 0:00:53 9 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing Team 0:01:02 10 Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:01:10 11 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite 0:01:12 12 Martin Bina (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tábor 0:01:13 13 Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team 14 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cyclocross Team 0:01:14 15 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 16 Aurelien Duval (Fra) UV Aube 0:01:16 17 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:01:34 18 Elia Silvestri (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite 0:01:40 19 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:01:50 20 Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:02:10 21 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 22 Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 0:02:12 23 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:02:13 24 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:02:15 25 Niels Wubben (Ned) Giant Off-Road Team 0:02:18 26 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:02:22 27 Micky van Empel (Ned) Crelan-KDL 0:02:39 28 Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept 0:02:41 29 Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:02:44 30 Mirko Tabacchi (Ita) 0:02:56 31 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 0:02:58 32 Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banská Bystrica 0:03:01 33 Marco Ponta (Ita) Centro Sportivo 34 Stefano Capponi (Ita) 0:03:15 35 Petr Dlask (Cze) Madeta - Fitness / Specialized 0:03:18 36 Christian Helmig (Lux) Elbowz Racing p/b Trisport 0:03:21 37 Ondrej Bambula (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tábor 0:03:23 38 Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Crelan-KDL 0:03:25 39 Fabio Ursi (Ita) 0:03:26 40 Thomas Paccagnella (Ita) ADV Team 0:03:27 41 Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:03:35 42 Martin Loo (Est) 0:03:49 43 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:05:03 44 Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Team Müller Gartengestaltung/BH Bikes 0:05:41 45 Adrien Pascal (Fra) -1lap 46 Robert Glajza (Svk) -3laps 47 David Quist (Nor) -4laps