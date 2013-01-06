Image 1 of 14 World Cup leader Katie Compton and world champion Marianne Vos together at the head of the race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 14 World Cup leader Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) en route to a second place finish in Rome which secured her the overall World Cup title. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 14 Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) alone in the lead. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 14 World champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) takes the win in Rome. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 14 Ellen Van Loy (Melbotech Prorace CT) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 14 World champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) attacked on the fourth of six laps and rode away from World Cup leader Katie Compton. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 14 Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) won her second World Cup round of the season in Rome. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 14 World champion Marianne Vos won her second straight World Cup round of the season in Rome. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 14 Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) and Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) quickly separated themselves from the rest of the field. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 14 Italian champion Evan Lechner in the second chase group (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 14 Elite women's podium for Rome World Cup round (L-R): Katie Compton, 2nd; Marianne Vos, 1st; Katerina Nash, 3rd (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 14 Top three finishers at Rome 'cross World Cup (L-R): Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective), Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) and Katerina Nash (Luna) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 14 Italian champion Eva Lechner en route to a 10th place finish at the World Cup round in Rome. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 14 Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) celebrates her victory at the World Cup round in Rome. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

World champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant Team) won the penultimate cyclo-cross World Cup round in Rome, Italy on Sunday afternoon. Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) did more than enough at the hippodrome on the outskirts of Rome with her second place finish and claimed overall victory in the World Cup.

"I've got the rhythm going and can head with confidence to the championships," Vos said on Sporza.

World champion Vos had a good start and didn't lose time to set a fast pace. Compton got away well, too, and sat on Vos' wheel on a blistering fast Italian course. Halfway through the opening lap Compton took over pace-setting duties from Vos. Nobody was able to keep up with the duo at this early stage of the race. Although Compton needed just a top-15 result in Rome to secure overall victory in the World Cup she did take most of the initiative during the first half of the six-lap long race.

At the end of the fourth lap, Vos accelerated in a small, twisting sector just prior to the finish line. The world champion got a gap on Compton and didn't take her foot of the gas. Compton lost a handful of seconds and didn't manage to close the gap down.

In the following two laps Vos managed to keep going as fast as in the first half of the race while Compton shifted a gear back.

In the background the battle for third place was most interesting. Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) rode alone in third between two groups. She was nearly a minute behind the leading duo and a handful of seconds ahead of a large chase group with Sanne Cant (Veldritacademie Enertherm-BKCP), Helen Wyman (Kona) and Sanne van Paassen (Rabobank Liv/Giant Team). In the closing laps van Paassen did all she could to get back on the Czech rider but she fell short on the line.

Vos won by 24 seconds on Compton. Nash held off Van Paassen for third place at 1:08 from Vos. Cant and Wyman were fifth and sixth in Rome.

In two weeks the final World Cup round will be held in Hoogerheide, Netherlands. As it's mathematically impossible for anyone to supplant Compton at the top of the World Cup standings, she's likely to skip the race and stay in the USA to prepare for the world championships in Louisville, taking place February 2-3.

Full Results 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 0:39:38 2 Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 0:00:24 3 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 0:01:08 4 Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 0:01:15 5 Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP 0:01:22 6 Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team 0:01:37 7 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 0:01:46 8 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 0:01:48 9 Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT 0:02:02 10 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol 0:02:03 11 Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha-Focus 0:02:05 12 Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 13 Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams 0:02:25 14 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 0:02:28 15 Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Rapha-Focus 0:02:35 16 Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:02:55 17 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:03:09 18 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:03:15 19 Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite 0:03:32 20 Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele 0:03:44 21 Francesca Cucciniello (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite 0:03:51 22 Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha-Focus 0:04:05 23 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite 0:04:33 24 Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:04:47 25 Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) 0:05:24 26 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto 0:05:41 27 Suzie Godart (Lux) CCI Differdange 0:05:42 28 Alessia Bulleri (Ita) -1lap 29 Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) BMC Concept Store 30 Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept -2laps DNF Vania Rossi (Ita)