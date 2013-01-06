Vos solos to victory in Rome World Cup
Compton secures overall World Cup title with runner-up result
Elite Women: Rome -
World champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant Team) won the penultimate cyclo-cross World Cup round in Rome, Italy on Sunday afternoon. Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) did more than enough at the hippodrome on the outskirts of Rome with her second place finish and claimed overall victory in the World Cup.
"I've got the rhythm going and can head with confidence to the championships," Vos said on Sporza.
World champion Vos had a good start and didn't lose time to set a fast pace. Compton got away well, too, and sat on Vos' wheel on a blistering fast Italian course. Halfway through the opening lap Compton took over pace-setting duties from Vos. Nobody was able to keep up with the duo at this early stage of the race. Although Compton needed just a top-15 result in Rome to secure overall victory in the World Cup she did take most of the initiative during the first half of the six-lap long race.
At the end of the fourth lap, Vos accelerated in a small, twisting sector just prior to the finish line. The world champion got a gap on Compton and didn't take her foot of the gas. Compton lost a handful of seconds and didn't manage to close the gap down.
In the following two laps Vos managed to keep going as fast as in the first half of the race while Compton shifted a gear back.
In the background the battle for third place was most interesting. Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) rode alone in third between two groups. She was nearly a minute behind the leading duo and a handful of seconds ahead of a large chase group with Sanne Cant (Veldritacademie Enertherm-BKCP), Helen Wyman (Kona) and Sanne van Paassen (Rabobank Liv/Giant Team). In the closing laps van Paassen did all she could to get back on the Czech rider but she fell short on the line.
Vos won by 24 seconds on Compton. Nash held off Van Paassen for third place at 1:08 from Vos. Cant and Wyman were fifth and sixth in Rome.
In two weeks the final World Cup round will be held in Hoogerheide, Netherlands. As it's mathematically impossible for anyone to supplant Compton at the top of the World Cup standings, she's likely to skip the race and stay in the USA to prepare for the world championships in Louisville, taking place February 2-3.
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:39:38
|2
|Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:00:24
|3
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:01:08
|4
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:01:15
|5
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP
|0:01:22
|6
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team
|0:01:37
|7
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:01:46
|8
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|0:01:48
|9
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
|0:02:02
|10
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol
|0:02:03
|11
|Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha-Focus
|0:02:05
|12
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|13
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|0:02:25
|14
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|0:02:28
|15
|Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Rapha-Focus
|0:02:35
|16
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|17
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:03:09
|18
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:03:15
|19
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite
|0:03:32
|20
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele
|0:03:44
|21
|Francesca Cucciniello (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite
|0:03:51
|22
|Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha-Focus
|0:04:05
|23
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite
|0:04:33
|24
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:04:47
|25
|Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)
|0:05:24
|26
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|0:05:41
|27
|Suzie Godart (Lux) CCI Differdange
|0:05:42
|28
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita)
|-1lap
|29
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) BMC Concept Store
|30
|Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept
|-2laps
|DNF
|Vania Rossi (Ita)
|1
|Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|390
|pts
|2
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|254
|3
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|250
|4
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team
|246
|5
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP
|217
|6
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|190
|7
|Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Rapha-Focus
|188
|8
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|165
|9
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|157
|10
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|145
|11
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|135
|12
|Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha-Focus
|135
|13
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
|135
|14
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|95
|15
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|94
|16
|Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha-Focus
|90
|17
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol
|87
|18
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|79
|19
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned) WV Het Stadion
|72
|20
|Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCCMM
|61
|21
|Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Rapha-Focus
|61
|22
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|57
|23
|Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|55
|24
|Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)
|53
|25
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele
|52
|26
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|40
|27
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite
|39
|28
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo
|35
|29
|Vania Rossi (Ita)
|34
|30
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|33
|31
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|28
|32
|Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|22
|33
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement
|22
|34
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite
|21
|35
|Nicole Duke (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|19
|36
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|19
|37
|Kim Van de Steene (Bel) Kon. VC T Meetjesland-Knesselare
|19
|38
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team
|19
|39
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|18
|40
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|17
|41
|Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept
|17
|42
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|14
|43
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk)
|14
|44
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) BMC Concept Store
|14
|45
|Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) Team Pro Region Renfersa
|13
|46
|Francesca Cucciniello (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite
|10
|47
|Annie Last (GBr)
|10
|48
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)
|9
|49
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de Team
|7
|50
|Hilde Quintens (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
|6
|51
|Suzie Godart (Lux) CCI Differdange
|4
|52
|Angelica Edvardsson (Swe)
|4
|53
|Karla Stepanova (Cze)
|4
|54
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|4
|55
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco
|4
|56
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita)
|3
|57
|Nadja Heigl (Aut)
|2
|58
|Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned)
|1
|59
|Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|1
|60
|Kristien Nelen (Bel) Houffalize Granville Team
|1
