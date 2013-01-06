Trending

Vos solos to victory in Rome World Cup

Compton secures overall World Cup title with runner-up result

Image 1 of 14

World Cup leader Katie Compton and world champion Marianne Vos together at the head of the race.

World Cup leader Katie Compton and world champion Marianne Vos together at the head of the race.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 14

World Cup leader Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) en route to a second place finish in Rome which secured her the overall World Cup title.

World Cup leader Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) en route to a second place finish in Rome which secured her the overall World Cup title.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 14

Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) alone in the lead.

Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) alone in the lead.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 14

World champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) takes the win in Rome.

World champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) takes the win in Rome.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 14

Ellen Van Loy (Melbotech Prorace CT)

Ellen Van Loy (Melbotech Prorace CT)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 14

World champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) attacked on the fourth of six laps and rode away from World Cup leader Katie Compton.

World champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) attacked on the fourth of six laps and rode away from World Cup leader Katie Compton.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 14

Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) won her second World Cup round of the season in Rome.

Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) won her second World Cup round of the season in Rome.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 14

World champion Marianne Vos won her second straight World Cup round of the season in Rome.

World champion Marianne Vos won her second straight World Cup round of the season in Rome.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 14

Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) and Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) quickly separated themselves from the rest of the field.

Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) and Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) quickly separated themselves from the rest of the field.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 14

Italian champion Evan Lechner in the second chase group

Italian champion Evan Lechner in the second chase group
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 14

Elite women's podium for Rome World Cup round (L-R): Katie Compton, 2nd; Marianne Vos, 1st; Katerina Nash, 3rd

Elite women's podium for Rome World Cup round (L-R): Katie Compton, 2nd; Marianne Vos, 1st; Katerina Nash, 3rd
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 14

Top three finishers at Rome 'cross World Cup (L-R): Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective), Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) and Katerina Nash (Luna)

Top three finishers at Rome 'cross World Cup (L-R): Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective), Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) and Katerina Nash (Luna)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 14

Italian champion Eva Lechner en route to a 10th place finish at the World Cup round in Rome.

Italian champion Eva Lechner en route to a 10th place finish at the World Cup round in Rome.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 14

Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) celebrates her victory at the World Cup round in Rome.

Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) celebrates her victory at the World Cup round in Rome.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

World champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant Team) won the penultimate cyclo-cross World Cup round in Rome, Italy on Sunday afternoon. Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) did more than enough at the hippodrome on the outskirts of Rome with her second place finish and claimed overall victory in the World Cup.

"I've got the rhythm going and can head with confidence to the championships," Vos said on Sporza.

World champion Vos had a good start and didn't lose time to set a fast pace. Compton got away well, too, and sat on Vos' wheel on a blistering fast Italian course. Halfway through the opening lap Compton took over pace-setting duties from Vos. Nobody was able to keep up with the duo at this early stage of the race. Although Compton needed just a top-15 result in Rome to secure overall victory in the World Cup she did take most of the initiative during the first half of the six-lap long race.

At the end of the fourth lap, Vos accelerated in a small, twisting sector just prior to the finish line. The world champion got a gap on Compton and didn't take her foot of the gas. Compton lost a handful of seconds and didn't manage to close the gap down.

In the following two laps Vos managed to keep going as fast as in the first half of the race while Compton shifted a gear back.

In the background the battle for third place was most interesting. Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) rode alone in third between two groups. She was nearly a minute behind the leading duo and a handful of seconds ahead of a large chase group with Sanne Cant (Veldritacademie Enertherm-BKCP), Helen Wyman (Kona) and Sanne van Paassen (Rabobank Liv/Giant Team). In the closing laps van Paassen did all she could to get back on the Czech rider but she fell short on the line.

Vos won by 24 seconds on Compton. Nash held off Van Paassen for third place at 1:08 from Vos. Cant and Wyman were fifth and sixth in Rome.

In two weeks the final World Cup round will be held in Hoogerheide, Netherlands. As it's mathematically impossible for anyone to supplant Compton at the top of the World Cup standings, she's likely to skip the race and stay in the USA to prepare for the world championships in Louisville, taking place February 2-3.

Full Results
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:39:38
2Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:00:24
3Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:01:08
4Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:01:15
5Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP0:01:22
6Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team0:01:37
7Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:01:46
8Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry0:01:48
9Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT0:02:02
10Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol0:02:03
11Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha-Focus0:02:05
12Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
13Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams0:02:25
14Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team0:02:28
15Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Rapha-Focus0:02:35
16Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:55
17Valentina Scandolara (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:03:09
18Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:03:15
19Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite0:03:32
20Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele0:03:44
21Francesca Cucciniello (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite0:03:51
22Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha-Focus0:04:05
23Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite0:04:33
24Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:04:47
25Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)0:05:24
26Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto0:05:41
27Suzie Godart (Lux) CCI Differdange0:05:42
28Alessia Bulleri (Ita)-1lap
29Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) BMC Concept Store
30Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept-2laps
DNFVania Rossi (Ita)

World Cup standings after round 7
1Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective390pts
2Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team254
3Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant250
4Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team246
5Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP217
6Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry190
7Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Rapha-Focus188
8Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant165
9Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team157
10Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team145
11Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team135
12Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha-Focus135
13Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT135
14Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant95
15Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team94
16Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha-Focus90
17Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol87
18Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams79
19Arenda Grimberg (Ned) WV Het Stadion72
20Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCCMM61
21Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Rapha-Focus61
22Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld57
23Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant55
24Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)53
25Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele52
26Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team40
27Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite39
28Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo35
29Vania Rossi (Ita)34
30Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team33
31Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles28
32Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized22
33Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement22
34Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite21
35Nicole Duke (USA) Raleigh-Clement19
36Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)19
37Kim Van de Steene (Bel) Kon. VC T Meetjesland-Knesselare19
38Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team19
39Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto18
40Crystal Anthony (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com17
41Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept17
42Valentina Scandolara (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox14
43Tereza Medvedova (Svk)14
44Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) BMC Concept Store14
45Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) Team Pro Region Renfersa13
46Francesca Cucciniello (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite10
47Annie Last (GBr)10
48Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)9
49Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de Team7
50Hilde Quintens (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT6
51Suzie Godart (Lux) CCI Differdange4
52Angelica Edvardsson (Swe)4
53Karla Stepanova (Cze)4
54Evy Kuijpers (Ned)4
55Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco4
56Alessia Bulleri (Ita)3
57Nadja Heigl (Aut)2
58Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned)1
59Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing1
60Kristien Nelen (Bel) Houffalize Granville Team1

Latest on Cyclingnews