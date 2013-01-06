Trending

Van der Poel continues domination in Rome

Five from five for Dutch talent in World Cup

Image 1 of 3

Another World Cup, another victory for Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands)

Another World Cup, another victory for Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 3

Runner-up Gioele Bertolini (Italy) crosses the finish line in style.

Runner-up Gioele Bertolini (Italy) crosses the finish line in style.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 3

Junior men's podium at 'cross World Cup in Rome (L-R): Gioele Bertolini, Mathieu van der Poel and Martijn Budding

Junior men's podium at 'cross World Cup in Rome (L-R): Gioele Bertolini, Mathieu van der Poel and Martijn Budding
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Full Results
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Netherlands0:38:49
2Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy0:00:25
3Martijn Budding (Ned) Netherlands0:01:10
4Logan Owen (USA) United States0:01:11
5Clement Russo (Fra) France0:01:12
6Ben Boets (Bel) Belgium0:01:13
7Quinten Hermans (Bel) Belgium
8Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Belgium0:01:16
9Yannick Peeters (Bel) Belgium0:01:21
10Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium0:01:26
11Michael Capati (Ita) Italy0:01:28
12Leo Vincent (Fra) France0:01:29
13Karel Pokorny (Cze) Czech Republic
14Richard Jansen (Ned) Netherlands0:01:54
15Stan Wijkel (Ned) Netherlands0:01:57
16Manuel Todaro (Ita) Italy0:02:00
17Dominic Grab (Swi) Switzerland0:02:09
18Luca Andreatta (Ita) Italy-B0:02:11
19Jan Vastl (Cze) Czech Republic0:02:16
20Jonas Degroote (Bel) Belgium0:02:32
21Nadir Colledani (Ita) Italy0:02:38
22Stefano Bollardini (Ita) Italy-B0:02:43
23Moreno Pellizzon (Ita) Italy-B0:03:00
24Manuel Müller (Ger) Germany0:03:09
25Giulio Franzolin (Ita) Italy0:03:10
26Simon Vozar (Svk) Slovakia0:03:37
27Curtis White (USA) United States0:03:39
28Simone Perna (Ita) Italy0:03:59
29Karel Svrcina (Cze) Czech Republic0:04:14
30Spencer Downing (USA) United States0:04:25
31Gabriele Bellan (Ita) Italy-B0:04:32
32Martin Dejmek (Cze) Czech Republic0:04:55
33Giuseppe Sannino (Ita) Italy-B0:05:49
34Marco Zanella (Ita) Italy-B-1lap
DNFAdam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic

World Cup standings after round 5
1Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands)300pts
2Logan Owen (United States of America)205
3Martijn Budding (Netherlands)205
4Quinten Hermans (Belgium)178
5Nicolas Cleppe (Belgium)156
6Karel Pokorny (Czech Republic)129
7Gioele Bertolini (Italy)126
8Kobe Goossens (Belgium)120
9Clement Russo (France)119
10Ben Boets (Belgium)92
11Richard Jansen (Netherlands)88
12Marco König (Germany)79
13Dominic Grab (Switzerland)79
14Yannick Peeters (Belgium)73
15Jan Vastl (Czech Republic)72
16Adam Toupalik (Czech Republic)63
17Leo Vincent (France)58
18Curtis White (United States of America)53
19Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)45
20Thomas Joseph (Belgium)39
21Elie Gesbert (France)38
22Thijs Aerts (Belgium)35
23Michal Paluta (Poland)35
24Stijn Caluwe (Belgium)33
25Elias Van Hecke (Belgium)32
26Jonas Degroote (Belgium)31
27Stan Wijkel (Netherlands)30
28Lukas Meiler (Germany)28
29Benoit Cosnefroy (France)27
30Moreno Pellizzon (Italy)25
31Karel Svrcina (Czech Republic)22
32Michael Capati (Italy)20
33Mathieu Morichon (France)20
34Manuel Todaro (Italy)18
35Simon Vozar (Slovakia)18
36Giulio Franzolin (Italy)16
37Manuel Müller (Germany)16
38Luca Andreatta (Italy)13
39Ward Van Laer (Belgium)13
40Adrian Auerbacher (Germany)12
41Nadir Colledani (Italy)10
42Stefano Bollardini (Italy)9
43Martin Dejmek (Czech Republic)9
44Filip Kubin (Czech Republic)8
45Gianni Van Donink (Belgium)7
46Alexander Ameel (Belgium)6
47Jack Ravenscroft (Great Britain)6
48Dominik Vrana (Czech Republic)6
49Adam King (Great Britain)5
50Roman Lehky (Czech Republic)5
51Sébastien Havot (France)4
52Simon Vitzthum (Switzerland)4
53Simone Perna (Italy)3
54Kamil Malecki (Poland)3
55Maxx Chance (United States of America)2
56Spencer Downing (United States of America)1
57Lukasz Manski (Poland)1

