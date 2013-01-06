Van der Poel continues domination in Rome
Five from five for Dutch talent in World Cup
Junior Men: Rome -
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Netherlands
|0:38:49
|2
|Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy
|0:00:25
|3
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:10
|4
|Logan Owen (USA) United States
|0:01:11
|5
|Clement Russo (Fra) France
|0:01:12
|6
|Ben Boets (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:13
|7
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Belgium
|8
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:16
|9
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:21
|10
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:26
|11
|Michael Capati (Ita) Italy
|0:01:28
|12
|Leo Vincent (Fra) France
|0:01:29
|13
|Karel Pokorny (Cze) Czech Republic
|14
|Richard Jansen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:54
|15
|Stan Wijkel (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:57
|16
|Manuel Todaro (Ita) Italy
|0:02:00
|17
|Dominic Grab (Swi) Switzerland
|0:02:09
|18
|Luca Andreatta (Ita) Italy-B
|0:02:11
|19
|Jan Vastl (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:02:16
|20
|Jonas Degroote (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:32
|21
|Nadir Colledani (Ita) Italy
|0:02:38
|22
|Stefano Bollardini (Ita) Italy-B
|0:02:43
|23
|Moreno Pellizzon (Ita) Italy-B
|0:03:00
|24
|Manuel Müller (Ger) Germany
|0:03:09
|25
|Giulio Franzolin (Ita) Italy
|0:03:10
|26
|Simon Vozar (Svk) Slovakia
|0:03:37
|27
|Curtis White (USA) United States
|0:03:39
|28
|Simone Perna (Ita) Italy
|0:03:59
|29
|Karel Svrcina (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:04:14
|30
|Spencer Downing (USA) United States
|0:04:25
|31
|Gabriele Bellan (Ita) Italy-B
|0:04:32
|32
|Martin Dejmek (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:04:55
|33
|Giuseppe Sannino (Ita) Italy-B
|0:05:49
|34
|Marco Zanella (Ita) Italy-B
|-1lap
|DNF
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands)
|300
|pts
|2
|Logan Owen (United States of America)
|205
|3
|Martijn Budding (Netherlands)
|205
|4
|Quinten Hermans (Belgium)
|178
|5
|Nicolas Cleppe (Belgium)
|156
|6
|Karel Pokorny (Czech Republic)
|129
|7
|Gioele Bertolini (Italy)
|126
|8
|Kobe Goossens (Belgium)
|120
|9
|Clement Russo (France)
|119
|10
|Ben Boets (Belgium)
|92
|11
|Richard Jansen (Netherlands)
|88
|12
|Marco König (Germany)
|79
|13
|Dominic Grab (Switzerland)
|79
|14
|Yannick Peeters (Belgium)
|73
|15
|Jan Vastl (Czech Republic)
|72
|16
|Adam Toupalik (Czech Republic)
|63
|17
|Leo Vincent (France)
|58
|18
|Curtis White (United States of America)
|53
|19
|Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)
|45
|20
|Thomas Joseph (Belgium)
|39
|21
|Elie Gesbert (France)
|38
|22
|Thijs Aerts (Belgium)
|35
|23
|Michal Paluta (Poland)
|35
|24
|Stijn Caluwe (Belgium)
|33
|25
|Elias Van Hecke (Belgium)
|32
|26
|Jonas Degroote (Belgium)
|31
|27
|Stan Wijkel (Netherlands)
|30
|28
|Lukas Meiler (Germany)
|28
|29
|Benoit Cosnefroy (France)
|27
|30
|Moreno Pellizzon (Italy)
|25
|31
|Karel Svrcina (Czech Republic)
|22
|32
|Michael Capati (Italy)
|20
|33
|Mathieu Morichon (France)
|20
|34
|Manuel Todaro (Italy)
|18
|35
|Simon Vozar (Slovakia)
|18
|36
|Giulio Franzolin (Italy)
|16
|37
|Manuel Müller (Germany)
|16
|38
|Luca Andreatta (Italy)
|13
|39
|Ward Van Laer (Belgium)
|13
|40
|Adrian Auerbacher (Germany)
|12
|41
|Nadir Colledani (Italy)
|10
|42
|Stefano Bollardini (Italy)
|9
|43
|Martin Dejmek (Czech Republic)
|9
|44
|Filip Kubin (Czech Republic)
|8
|45
|Gianni Van Donink (Belgium)
|7
|46
|Alexander Ameel (Belgium)
|6
|47
|Jack Ravenscroft (Great Britain)
|6
|48
|Dominik Vrana (Czech Republic)
|6
|49
|Adam King (Great Britain)
|5
|50
|Roman Lehky (Czech Republic)
|5
|51
|Sébastien Havot (France)
|4
|52
|Simon Vitzthum (Switzerland)
|4
|53
|Simone Perna (Italy)
|3
|54
|Kamil Malecki (Poland)
|3
|55
|Maxx Chance (United States of America)
|2
|56
|Spencer Downing (United States of America)
|1
|57
|Lukasz Manski (Poland)
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy