Lucinda Brand wins World Cup Overijse
By Ben Goddard
World champion attacks during final lap to beat Pieterse and Worst
World cyclo-cross champion Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) used her superior power and tactics to ride away from a leading group of seven riders on the last lap to win the elite women's race in Tabor.
The Dutch rider took the lead for the last lap, with her increase in pace too strong for her rivals, who fell away in the last moments of the race.
Teenager Puck Pieterse (Alpecin - Fenix) had made the race with constant attacks jumping over the uphill planks section. She was rewarded by sprinting home for second narrowly beating Annemarie Worst (777) into third.
More to follow.
