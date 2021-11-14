Trending

Lars van der Haar wins in Tabor for first World Cup victory in four years

European champion distances Eli Iserbyt

Image 1 of 8

TABOR CZECH REPUBLIC NOVEMBER 14 Lars Van Der Haar of Netherlands and Team Baloise Trek Lions celebrates winning during the 25th Tabor UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2021 Mens Elite CXWorldCup on November 14 2021 in Tabor Czech Republic Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lars Van Der Haar of Netherlands and Team Baloise Trek Lions celebrates World Cup win in Tabor (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 8

TABOR CZECH REPUBLIC NOVEMBER 14 A general view of riders prior to the 25th Tabor UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2021 Mens Elite CXWorldCup on November 14 2021 in Tabor Czech Republic Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

View as 37 elite men take course for World Cup round #6 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 8

TABOR CZECH REPUBLIC NOVEMBER 14 A general view of Eli Iserbyt of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal Corne Van Kessel of Netherlands and Tormans Cyclo Cross Team and Quinten Hermans of Belgium and TormansCircus Cyclo Cross Team compete while fans cheer during the 25th Tabor UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2021 Mens Elite CXWorldCup on November 14 2021 in Tabor Czech Republic Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Taking stairs in Tabor are Eli Iserbyt of Team Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal ahead of Corne Van Kessel of Tormans Cyclo Cross Team and Quinten Hermans of Tormans-Circus Cyclo Cross Team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 8

TABOR CZECH REPUBLIC NOVEMBER 14 Toon Aerts of Belgium and Team Baloise Trek Lions competes ahead of Quinten Hermans of Belgium and TormansCircus Cyclo Cross Team during the 25th Tabor UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2021 Mens Elite CXWorldCup on November 14 2021 in Tabor Czech Republic Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Toon Aerts of Belgium and Team Baloise Trek Lions competes ahead of Quinten Hermans of Belgium and Tormans-Circus Cyclo Cross Team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 8

TABOR CZECH REPUBLIC NOVEMBER 14 Lars Van Der Haar of Netherlands and Team Baloise Trek Lions competes during the 25th Tabor UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2021 Mens Elite CXWorldCup on November 14 2021 in Tabor Czech Republic Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lars van der Haar on course (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 8

TABOR CZECH REPUBLIC NOVEMBER 14 Quinten Hermans of Belgium and TormansCircus Cyclo Cross Team competes during the 25th Tabor UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2021 Mens Elite CXWorldCup on November 14 2021 in Tabor Czech Republic Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Quinten Hermans of Belgium and TormansCircus Cyclo Cross Team on stairs (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 8

TABOR CZECH REPUBLIC NOVEMBER 14 Eli Iserbyt of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal competes during the 25th Tabor UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2021 Mens Elite CXWorldCup on November 14 2021 in Tabor Czech Republic Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Eli Iserbyt of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal in chase mode (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 8

TABOR CZECH REPUBLIC NOVEMBER 14 Heinrich Haussler of Australia and Team Bahrain Victorious competes during the 25th Tabor UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2021 Mens Elite CXWorldCup on November 14 2021 in Tabor Czech Republic Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Heinrich Haussler of Australia and Team Bahrain Victorious during Tabor World Cup race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Newly-crowned European cyclo-cross champion Lars Van der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions) showed his speed on the fast Tabor course to take the elite men’s victory on Sunday in round six of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup. 

In his first world cup victory since 2017, the Dutch rider kept a fast pace over two laps of the Czech Republic course riding clear of all his rivals. 

World Cup leader Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) could not cope with the pace of his rival and had to settle for second while Quinten Hermans (Tormans - Circus Cyclo Cross Team) finished third. 

A second place for Iserbyt saw him increase his overall World Cup lead after six rounds. 

More to come.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars van der Haar (Ned) 1:02:27
2Eli Iserbyt (Bel) 0:00:11
3Quinten Hermans (Bel) 0:00:15
4Toon Aerts (Bel) 0:00:29
5Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) 0:00:41
6Laurens Sweeck (Bel) 0:01:02
7Corne van Kessel (Ned) 0:01:05
8Vincent Baestaens (Bel)
9Gioele Bertolini (Ita) 0:01:28
10Jakob Dorigoni (Ita) 0:01:33
11David van der Poel (Ned)
12Daan Soete (Bel) 0:01:34
13Tom Meeusen (Bel) 0:01:36
14Marcel Meisen (Ger) 0:01:43
15Jens Adams (Bel) 0:01:46
16Kevin Kuhn (Swi) 0:02:11
17Toon Vandebosch (Bel) 0:02:15
18Michael Boroš (Cze)
19David Menut (Fra) 0:02:51
20Marek Konwa (Pol) 0:02:54
21Tomáš Paprstka (Cze) 0:03:25
22Šimon Vaníček (Cze) 0:03:42
23Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa) 0:04:05
24Diether Sweeck (Bel) 0:04:18
25Hannes Jeker (Swi) 0:04:19
26Nicolas Samparisi (Ita) 0:04:22
27Heinrich Haussler (Aus) 0:04:26
28Frederik Hähnel (Ger) 0:04:37
29Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) 0:05:07
30Eric Lüthi (Swi) 0:05:46
31Florian Hamm (Ger) 0:06:05
32Timofei Ivanov (Rus) 0:06:52
33Philipp Heigl (Aut) 0:08:04
34Patryk Kostecki (Pol)
35Albert Poblet Dot (Spa)
36Arnau Pericas Figueras (Spa)
DNFLubomír Petruš (Cze)
