Lars van der Haar wins in Tabor for first World Cup victory in four years
By Ben Goddard
European champion distances Eli Iserbyt
Newly-crowned European cyclo-cross champion Lars Van der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions) showed his speed on the fast Tabor course to take the elite men’s victory on Sunday in round six of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup.
In his first world cup victory since 2017, the Dutch rider kept a fast pace over two laps of the Czech Republic course riding clear of all his rivals.
World Cup leader Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) could not cope with the pace of his rival and had to settle for second while Quinten Hermans (Tormans - Circus Cyclo Cross Team) finished third.
A second place for Iserbyt saw him increase his overall World Cup lead after six rounds.
More to come.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars van der Haar (Ned)
|1:02:27
|2
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel)
|0:00:11
|3
|Quinten Hermans (Bel)
|0:00:15
|4
|Toon Aerts (Bel)
|0:00:29
|5
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel)
|0:00:41
|6
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel)
|0:01:02
|7
|Corne van Kessel (Ned)
|0:01:05
|8
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel)
|9
|Gioele Bertolini (Ita)
|0:01:28
|10
|Jakob Dorigoni (Ita)
|0:01:33
|11
|David van der Poel (Ned)
|12
|Daan Soete (Bel)
|0:01:34
|13
|Tom Meeusen (Bel)
|0:01:36
|14
|Marcel Meisen (Ger)
|0:01:43
|15
|Jens Adams (Bel)
|0:01:46
|16
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi)
|0:02:11
|17
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel)
|0:02:15
|18
|Michael Boroš (Cze)
|19
|David Menut (Fra)
|0:02:51
|20
|Marek Konwa (Pol)
|0:02:54
|21
|Tomáš Paprstka (Cze)
|0:03:25
|22
|Šimon Vaníček (Cze)
|0:03:42
|23
|Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
|0:04:05
|24
|Diether Sweeck (Bel)
|0:04:18
|25
|Hannes Jeker (Swi)
|0:04:19
|26
|Nicolas Samparisi (Ita)
|0:04:22
|27
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus)
|0:04:26
|28
|Frederik Hähnel (Ger)
|0:04:37
|29
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita)
|0:05:07
|30
|Eric Lüthi (Swi)
|0:05:46
|31
|Florian Hamm (Ger)
|0:06:05
|32
|Timofei Ivanov (Rus)
|0:06:52
|33
|Philipp Heigl (Aut)
|0:08:04
|34
|Patryk Kostecki (Pol)
|35
|Albert Poblet Dot (Spa)
|36
|Arnau Pericas Figueras (Spa)
|DNF
|Lubomír Petruš (Cze)
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Geraint Thomas’ Pinarello Dogma F stolen during training ride coffee stop'Lovely ride. Lovely coffee stop in Menton. Except someone nicked my bike' says Ineos Grenadiers rider
-
Lars van der Haar wins in Tabor for first World Cup victory in four yearsEuropean champion distances Eli Iserbyt
-
Lucinda Brand wins World Cup TaborWorld champion attacks during final lap to beat Pieterse and Worst
-
Lasse Norman Hansen and Michael Mørkøv show Ghent Six form with win in Ballerup 3-DayMadison world champions beat Aaron Gate and Matias Malmberg, Cavendish and Keisse fifth
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.