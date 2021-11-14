Lars van der Haar wins in Tabor for first World Cup victory in four years

Image 1 of 8 Lars Van Der Haar of Netherlands and Team Baloise Trek Lions celebrates World Cup win in Tabor (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 8 View as 37 elite men take course for World Cup round #6 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 8 Taking stairs in Tabor are Eli Iserbyt of Team Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal ahead of Corne Van Kessel of Tormans Cyclo Cross Team and Quinten Hermans of Tormans-Circus Cyclo Cross Team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 8 Toon Aerts of Belgium and Team Baloise Trek Lions competes ahead of Quinten Hermans of Belgium and Tormans-Circus Cyclo Cross Team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 8 Lars van der Haar on course (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 8 Quinten Hermans of Belgium and TormansCircus Cyclo Cross Team on stairs (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 8 Eli Iserbyt of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal in chase mode (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 8 Heinrich Haussler of Australia and Team Bahrain Victorious during Tabor World Cup race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Newly-crowned European cyclo-cross champion Lars Van der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions) showed his speed on the fast Tabor course to take the elite men’s victory on Sunday in round six of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup.

In his first world cup victory since 2017, the Dutch rider kept a fast pace over two laps of the Czech Republic course riding clear of all his rivals.

World Cup leader Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) could not cope with the pace of his rival and had to settle for second while Quinten Hermans (Tormans - Circus Cyclo Cross Team) finished third.

A second place for Iserbyt saw him increase his overall World Cup lead after six rounds.

