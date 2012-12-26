Trending

Dutchman makes it four from four in World Cup

US champion Logan Owen en route to a second place finish at the Zolder World Cup.

US champion Logan Owen en route to a second place finish at the Zolder World Cup.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mathieu van der Poel remains adds to his unbeaten streak with a resounding victory at the Zolder World Cup.

Mathieu van der Poel remains adds to his unbeaten streak with a resounding victory at the Zolder World Cup.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Junior world champion Mathieu van der Poel alone in the lead.

Junior world champion Mathieu van der Poel alone in the lead.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
World champion and World Cup leader Mathieu van der Poel shoulders his bike at the Zolder World Cup round.

World champion and World Cup leader Mathieu van der Poel shoulders his bike at the Zolder World Cup round.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Junior men's podium at the Zolder World Cup round (L-R): Logan Owen, 2nd; Mathieu van der Poel, 1st Martijn Budding, 3rd

Junior men's podium at the Zolder World Cup round (L-R): Logan Owen, 2nd; Mathieu van der Poel, 1st Martijn Budding, 3rd
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mathieu van der Poel's unbeaten streak continued at the Zolder round of the World Cup.

Mathieu van der Poel's unbeaten streak continued at the Zolder round of the World Cup.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The opening race at the cyclo-cross World Cup round in Zolder was won by Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands). Once again the world champion crushed his rivals. Already during the opening lap Van der Poel made the difference. Lap after lap he extended his lead on the relatively fast course at the Terlaemen car circuit. Logan Owen (USA) proved to be best of the rest. The US champion won the sprint of a four-man chase group at two minutes from the untouchable winner.

In the World Cup standings, Van der Poel maintains his maximum amount of points after four World Cup rounds. Owen moves from fourth into second place, just ahead of Martijn Budding (Netherlands). Three times runner-up Quinten Hermans (Belgium) is injured and didn't take the start in Zolder. He drops from second to fourth place in the World Cup standings. The next World Cup round is held in Rome, Italy on January 6, with the World Cup finale following two weeks later in the Netherlands.

Full Results

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands0:43:27
2Logan Owen (USA) United States0:01:58
3Martijn Budding (Ned) Netherlands0:02:01
4Clement Russo (Fra) France0:02:02
5Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Belgium0:02:05
6Marco König (Ger) Germany0:02:12
7Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium0:02:14
8Richard Jansen (Ned) Netherlands0:02:23
9Dominic Grab (Swi) Switzerland0:02:27
10Leo Vincent (Fra) France0:02:28
11Mathieu Morichon (Fra) France0:02:31
12Adam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic0:02:45
13Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy0:02:55
14Jonas Degroote (Bel) Belgium0:02:57
15Jan Vastl (Cze) Czech Republic0:02:58
16Thijs Aerts (Bel) Belgium0:03:00
17Stan Wijkel (Ned) Netherlands0:03:01
18Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Belgium-B0:03:08
19Karel Pokorny (Cze) Czech Republic0:03:12
20Michal Paluta (Pol) Poland0:03:18
21Ben Boets (Bel) Belgium0:03:28
22Yannick Peeters (Bel) Belgium0:03:38
23Thomas Joseph (Bel) Belgium-B0:03:47
24Curtis White (USA) United States0:03:50
25Alexander Ameel (Bel) Belgium-B0:03:52
26Lukas Meiler (Ger) Germany0:04:07
27Ward Van Laer (Bel) Belgium-B0:04:09
28Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands0:05:27
29Maxx Chance (USA) United States0:05:29
30Martin Dejmek (Cze) Czech Republic0:05:36
31Nathaniel Morse (USA) United States0:05:50
32Manuel Müller (Ger) Germany0:06:06
33Karel Svrcina (Cze) Czech Republic0:06:34
34Elias Van Hecke (Bel) Belgium-B0:06:57
-1lapLucas Wollenhaupt (Ger) Germany
-1lapSpencer Downing (USA) United States
-1lapRemigiusz Gil (Pol) Poland
-1lapStephen Bassett (USA) United States

Junior men World Cup standings after four rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands240pts
2Logan Owen (USA) United States165
3Martijn Budding (Ned) Netherlands160
4Quinten Hermans (Bel) Belgium150
5Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Belgium130
6Karel Pokorny (Cze) Czech Republic111
7Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium98
8Clement Russo (Fra) France84
9Marco König (Ger) Germany79
10Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy76
11Richard Jansen (Ned) Netherlands71
12Dominic Grab (Swi) Switzerland65
13Adam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic63
14Ben Boets (Bel) Belgium62
15Jan Vastl (Cze) Czech Republic60
16Yannick Peeters (Bel) Belgium49
17Curtis White (USA) United States49
18Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands45
19Leo Vincent (Fra) France39
20Thomas Joseph (Bel) Belgium39
21Elie Gesbert (Fra) France38
22Thijs Aerts (Bel) Belgium35
23Michal Paluta (Pol) Poland35
24Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Belgium33
25Elias Van Hecke (Bel) Belgium32
26Lukas Meiler (Ger) Germany28
27Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) France27
28Mathieu Morichon (Fra) France20
29Jonas Degroote (Bel) Belgium20
30Karel Svrcina (Cze) Czech Republic20
31Moreno Pellizzon (Ita) Italy17
32Stan Wijkel (Ned) Netherlands14
33Simon Vozar (Svk) Slovakia13
34Ward Van Laer (Bel) Belgium13
35Adrian Auerbacher (Ger) Germany12
36Giulio Franzolin (Ita) Italy10
37Manuel Müller (Ger) Germany9
38Martin Dejmek (Cze) Czech Republic9
39Filip Kubin (Cze) Czech Republic8
40Gianni Van Donink (Bel) Belgium7
41Alexander Ameel (Bel) Belgium6
42Jack Ravenscroft (GBr) Great Britain6
43Dominik Vrana (Cze) Czech Republic6
44Adam King (GBr) Great Britain5
45Roman Lehky (Cze) Czech Republic5
46Sébastien Havot (Fra) France4
47Simon Vitzthum (Swi) Switzerland4
48Kamil Malecki (Pol) Poland3
49Manuel Todaro (Ita) Italy3
50Maxx Chance (USA) United States2
51Lukasz Manski (Pol) Poland1

