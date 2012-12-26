Van der Poel imperious in Zolder
Dutchman makes it four from four in World Cup
Junior Men: Heusden-Zolder -
The opening race at the cyclo-cross World Cup round in Zolder was won by Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands). Once again the world champion crushed his rivals. Already during the opening lap Van der Poel made the difference. Lap after lap he extended his lead on the relatively fast course at the Terlaemen car circuit. Logan Owen (USA) proved to be best of the rest. The US champion won the sprint of a four-man chase group at two minutes from the untouchable winner.
In the World Cup standings, Van der Poel maintains his maximum amount of points after four World Cup rounds. Owen moves from fourth into second place, just ahead of Martijn Budding (Netherlands). Three times runner-up Quinten Hermans (Belgium) is injured and didn't take the start in Zolder. He drops from second to fourth place in the World Cup standings. The next World Cup round is held in Rome, Italy on January 6, with the World Cup finale following two weeks later in the Netherlands.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands
|0:43:27
|2
|Logan Owen (USA) United States
|0:01:58
|3
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:01
|4
|Clement Russo (Fra) France
|0:02:02
|5
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:05
|6
|Marco König (Ger) Germany
|0:02:12
|7
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:14
|8
|Richard Jansen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:23
|9
|Dominic Grab (Swi) Switzerland
|0:02:27
|10
|Leo Vincent (Fra) France
|0:02:28
|11
|Mathieu Morichon (Fra) France
|0:02:31
|12
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:02:45
|13
|Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy
|0:02:55
|14
|Jonas Degroote (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:57
|15
|Jan Vastl (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:02:58
|16
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Belgium
|0:03:00
|17
|Stan Wijkel (Ned) Netherlands
|0:03:01
|18
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:03:08
|19
|Karel Pokorny (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:03:12
|20
|Michal Paluta (Pol) Poland
|0:03:18
|21
|Ben Boets (Bel) Belgium
|0:03:28
|22
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Belgium
|0:03:38
|23
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:03:47
|24
|Curtis White (USA) United States
|0:03:50
|25
|Alexander Ameel (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:03:52
|26
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Germany
|0:04:07
|27
|Ward Van Laer (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:04:09
|28
|Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands
|0:05:27
|29
|Maxx Chance (USA) United States
|0:05:29
|30
|Martin Dejmek (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:05:36
|31
|Nathaniel Morse (USA) United States
|0:05:50
|32
|Manuel Müller (Ger) Germany
|0:06:06
|33
|Karel Svrcina (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:06:34
|34
|Elias Van Hecke (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:06:57
|-1lap
|Lucas Wollenhaupt (Ger) Germany
|-1lap
|Spencer Downing (USA) United States
|-1lap
|Remigiusz Gil (Pol) Poland
|-1lap
|Stephen Bassett (USA) United States
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands
|240
|pts
|2
|Logan Owen (USA) United States
|165
|3
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Netherlands
|160
|4
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Belgium
|150
|5
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Belgium
|130
|6
|Karel Pokorny (Cze) Czech Republic
|111
|7
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium
|98
|8
|Clement Russo (Fra) France
|84
|9
|Marco König (Ger) Germany
|79
|10
|Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy
|76
|11
|Richard Jansen (Ned) Netherlands
|71
|12
|Dominic Grab (Swi) Switzerland
|65
|13
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic
|63
|14
|Ben Boets (Bel) Belgium
|62
|15
|Jan Vastl (Cze) Czech Republic
|60
|16
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Belgium
|49
|17
|Curtis White (USA) United States
|49
|18
|Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands
|45
|19
|Leo Vincent (Fra) France
|39
|20
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Belgium
|39
|21
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) France
|38
|22
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Belgium
|35
|23
|Michal Paluta (Pol) Poland
|35
|24
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Belgium
|33
|25
|Elias Van Hecke (Bel) Belgium
|32
|26
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Germany
|28
|27
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) France
|27
|28
|Mathieu Morichon (Fra) France
|20
|29
|Jonas Degroote (Bel) Belgium
|20
|30
|Karel Svrcina (Cze) Czech Republic
|20
|31
|Moreno Pellizzon (Ita) Italy
|17
|32
|Stan Wijkel (Ned) Netherlands
|14
|33
|Simon Vozar (Svk) Slovakia
|13
|34
|Ward Van Laer (Bel) Belgium
|13
|35
|Adrian Auerbacher (Ger) Germany
|12
|36
|Giulio Franzolin (Ita) Italy
|10
|37
|Manuel Müller (Ger) Germany
|9
|38
|Martin Dejmek (Cze) Czech Republic
|9
|39
|Filip Kubin (Cze) Czech Republic
|8
|40
|Gianni Van Donink (Bel) Belgium
|7
|41
|Alexander Ameel (Bel) Belgium
|6
|42
|Jack Ravenscroft (GBr) Great Britain
|6
|43
|Dominik Vrana (Cze) Czech Republic
|6
|44
|Adam King (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|45
|Roman Lehky (Cze) Czech Republic
|5
|46
|Sébastien Havot (Fra) France
|4
|47
|Simon Vitzthum (Swi) Switzerland
|4
|48
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) Poland
|3
|49
|Manuel Todaro (Ita) Italy
|3
|50
|Maxx Chance (USA) United States
|2
|51
|Lukasz Manski (Pol) Poland
|1
