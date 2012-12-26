Image 1 of 6 US champion Logan Owen en route to a second place finish at the Zolder World Cup. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 6 Mathieu van der Poel remains adds to his unbeaten streak with a resounding victory at the Zolder World Cup. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 6 Junior world champion Mathieu van der Poel alone in the lead. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 6 World champion and World Cup leader Mathieu van der Poel shoulders his bike at the Zolder World Cup round. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 6 Junior men's podium at the Zolder World Cup round (L-R): Logan Owen, 2nd; Mathieu van der Poel, 1st Martijn Budding, 3rd (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 6 Mathieu van der Poel's unbeaten streak continued at the Zolder round of the World Cup. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The opening race at the cyclo-cross World Cup round in Zolder was won by Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands). Once again the world champion crushed his rivals. Already during the opening lap Van der Poel made the difference. Lap after lap he extended his lead on the relatively fast course at the Terlaemen car circuit. Logan Owen (USA) proved to be best of the rest. The US champion won the sprint of a four-man chase group at two minutes from the untouchable winner.

In the World Cup standings, Van der Poel maintains his maximum amount of points after four World Cup rounds. Owen moves from fourth into second place, just ahead of Martijn Budding (Netherlands). Three times runner-up Quinten Hermans (Belgium) is injured and didn't take the start in Zolder. He drops from second to fourth place in the World Cup standings. The next World Cup round is held in Rome, Italy on January 6, with the World Cup finale following two weeks later in the Netherlands.

Full Results

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands 0:43:27 2 Logan Owen (USA) United States 0:01:58 3 Martijn Budding (Ned) Netherlands 0:02:01 4 Clement Russo (Fra) France 0:02:02 5 Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Belgium 0:02:05 6 Marco König (Ger) Germany 0:02:12 7 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium 0:02:14 8 Richard Jansen (Ned) Netherlands 0:02:23 9 Dominic Grab (Swi) Switzerland 0:02:27 10 Leo Vincent (Fra) France 0:02:28 11 Mathieu Morichon (Fra) France 0:02:31 12 Adam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic 0:02:45 13 Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy 0:02:55 14 Jonas Degroote (Bel) Belgium 0:02:57 15 Jan Vastl (Cze) Czech Republic 0:02:58 16 Thijs Aerts (Bel) Belgium 0:03:00 17 Stan Wijkel (Ned) Netherlands 0:03:01 18 Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Belgium-B 0:03:08 19 Karel Pokorny (Cze) Czech Republic 0:03:12 20 Michal Paluta (Pol) Poland 0:03:18 21 Ben Boets (Bel) Belgium 0:03:28 22 Yannick Peeters (Bel) Belgium 0:03:38 23 Thomas Joseph (Bel) Belgium-B 0:03:47 24 Curtis White (USA) United States 0:03:50 25 Alexander Ameel (Bel) Belgium-B 0:03:52 26 Lukas Meiler (Ger) Germany 0:04:07 27 Ward Van Laer (Bel) Belgium-B 0:04:09 28 Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands 0:05:27 29 Maxx Chance (USA) United States 0:05:29 30 Martin Dejmek (Cze) Czech Republic 0:05:36 31 Nathaniel Morse (USA) United States 0:05:50 32 Manuel Müller (Ger) Germany 0:06:06 33 Karel Svrcina (Cze) Czech Republic 0:06:34 34 Elias Van Hecke (Bel) Belgium-B 0:06:57 -1lap Lucas Wollenhaupt (Ger) Germany -1lap Spencer Downing (USA) United States -1lap Remigiusz Gil (Pol) Poland -1lap Stephen Bassett (USA) United States