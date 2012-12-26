Trending

Vos takes solo victory in Zolder

Compton finishes second to retain World Cup lead

Image 1 of 7

World Cup leader Katie Compton extended her overall lead.

World Cup leader Katie Compton extended her overall lead.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 7

Elite women's Zolder World Cup podium: Katherine Compton, Marianne Vos, Sanne Cant

Elite women's Zolder World Cup podium: Katherine Compton, Marianne Vos, Sanne Cant
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 7

Marianne Vos on the podium after winning in Zolder

Marianne Vos on the podium after winning in Zolder
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 7

Sanne Cant steps onto the podium

Sanne Cant steps onto the podium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 7

A victorious world champion Marianne Vos

A victorious world champion Marianne Vos
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 7

Marianne Vos was happy to triumph in Zolder

Marianne Vos was happy to triumph in Zolder
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 7

Marianne Vos wins the Zolder World Cup

Marianne Vos wins the Zolder World Cup
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

The former Formula 1 car circuit in Zolder, Belgium offered the perfect fast course for cyclo-cross world champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Women). The Dutch star didn't wait for World Cup leader Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective), who had a poor start; instead she blasted to her first win of the season.

Compton struggled to find her rhythm on the course and crashed several times. Nevertheless, she controlled the damage and worked her way ahead of better starters Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) and Sanne Cant (Veldritacademie Enertherm-BKCP). Compton finished as the runner-up, behind Vos, just ahead of Cant and Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team).

Compton extended her lead in the World Cup standings. Formerly second-placed Sanne van Paassen (Rabobank Women) didn't take the start in Zolder. That allowed British rider Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) to move up into second place in the World Cup standings after her sixth place in Zolder.

Harris' compatriot Helen Wyman (Kona) is third overall in the standings. With only two rounds left in the World Cup, Compton seems certain of the overall win.

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Women Cycling Team0:39:36
2Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:01:10
3Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP0:01:15
4Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:01:35
5Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry0:01:49
6Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team0:02:17
7Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona0:02:32
8Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Women Cycling Team0:02:36
9Ellen Van Loy (Bel)0:02:42
10Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Rapha - Focus0:02:44
11Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha - Focus0:02:45
12Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Women Cycling Team0:02:53
13Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha - Focus0:02:55
14Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team0:03:05
15Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams0:03:12
16Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol0:03:23
17Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team0:03:40
18Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh - Clement0:03:45
19Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.Com0:03:49
20Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Rapha - Focus0:03:55
21Annie Last (GBr) Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team0:04:33
22Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)0:04:35
23Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)0:04:48
24Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)0:04:55
25Nicole Duke (USA) Raleigh - Clement0:05:21
26Crystal Anthony (USA) Cyclocrossworld.Com0:05:24
27Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill P/B Seven0:05:44
28Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept0:06:04
29Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant / Specialized0:06:06
30Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned)0:06:21
31Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team0:06:22
32Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)0:06:32
33Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team0:06:37
34Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-Kmc Trade Team0:06:38
35Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den)0:06:48
36Andrea Smith (USA) Ladiesfirst Racing0:06:55
37Lana Verberne (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:07:03
38Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)0:07:12
39Evy Kuijpers (Ned)0:07:21
40Reza Hormes (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:07:29
41Marlene Petit (Fra)0:07:38
-1lapKatrien Thijs (Bel)
-1lapHilde Quintens (Bel)
-1lapGenevieve Whitson (NZl) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
-1lapLise-Marie Henzelin (Swi)
-1lapChristine Vardaros (USA) Baboco Cycling Team
-1lapKim Van De Steene (Bel)
-2lapsJelena Eric (Srb)
-2lapsZuzana Vojtasova (Svk)

Elite women World Cup standings after six rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective340pts
2Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team235
3Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona216
4Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Women Cycling Team210
5Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP182
6Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Rapha - Focus172
7Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry164
8Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team140
9Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team132
10Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha - Focus126
11Ellen Van Loy (Bel)111
12Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Women Cycling Team105
13Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team90
14Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team79
15Arenda Grimberg (Ned)72
16Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha - Focus70
17Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Women Cycling Team67
18Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol65
19Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra)61
20Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Rapha - Focus61
21Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams61
22Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.Com57
23Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Women Cycling Team55
24Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)47
25Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)41
26Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Rusvelo35
27Vania Rossi (Ita)34
28Sophie De Boer (Ned) Young Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team33
29Reza Hormes (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team33
30Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti31
31Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill P/B Seven28
32Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant / Specialized22
33Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh - Clement22
34Nicole Duke (USA) Raleigh - Clement19
35Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)19
36Kim Van De Steene (Bel)19
37Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-Kmc Trade Team19
38Crystal Anthony (USA) Cyclocrossworld.Com17
39Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept16
40Tereza Medvedova (Svk)14
41Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi)13
42Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto13
43Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den)12
44Annie Last (GBr) Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team10
45Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti9
46Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)9
47Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team7
48Hilde Quintens (Bel)6
49Angelica Edvardsson (Swe)4
50Karla Stepanova (Cze)4
51Evy Kuijpers (Ned)4
52Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco Cycling Team4
53Nadja Heigl (Aut)2
54Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned)1
55Andrea Smith (USA) Ladiesfirst Racing1
56Kristien Nelen (Bel) Houffalize-Granville Team1

 

