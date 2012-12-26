Image 1 of 7 World Cup leader Katie Compton extended her overall lead. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 7 Elite women's Zolder World Cup podium: Katherine Compton, Marianne Vos, Sanne Cant (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 7 Marianne Vos on the podium after winning in Zolder (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 7 Sanne Cant steps onto the podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 7 A victorious world champion Marianne Vos (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 7 Marianne Vos was happy to triumph in Zolder (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 7 Marianne Vos wins the Zolder World Cup (Image credit: Photopress.be)

The former Formula 1 car circuit in Zolder, Belgium offered the perfect fast course for cyclo-cross world champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Women). The Dutch star didn't wait for World Cup leader Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective), who had a poor start; instead she blasted to her first win of the season.

Compton struggled to find her rhythm on the course and crashed several times. Nevertheless, she controlled the damage and worked her way ahead of better starters Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) and Sanne Cant (Veldritacademie Enertherm-BKCP). Compton finished as the runner-up, behind Vos, just ahead of Cant and Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team).

Compton extended her lead in the World Cup standings. Formerly second-placed Sanne van Paassen (Rabobank Women) didn't take the start in Zolder. That allowed British rider Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) to move up into second place in the World Cup standings after her sixth place in Zolder.

Harris' compatriot Helen Wyman (Kona) is third overall in the standings. With only two rounds left in the World Cup, Compton seems certain of the overall win.

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Women Cycling Team 0:39:36 2 Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 0:01:10 3 Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP 0:01:15 4 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 0:01:35 5 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 0:01:49 6 Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team 0:02:17 7 Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona 0:02:32 8 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Women Cycling Team 0:02:36 9 Ellen Van Loy (Bel) 0:02:42 10 Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Rapha - Focus 0:02:44 11 Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha - Focus 0:02:45 12 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Women Cycling Team 0:02:53 13 Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha - Focus 0:02:55 14 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team 0:03:05 15 Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams 0:03:12 16 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol 0:03:23 17 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 0:03:40 18 Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh - Clement 0:03:45 19 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.Com 0:03:49 20 Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Rapha - Focus 0:03:55 21 Annie Last (GBr) Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team 0:04:33 22 Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) 0:04:35 23 Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) 0:04:48 24 Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) 0:04:55 25 Nicole Duke (USA) Raleigh - Clement 0:05:21 26 Crystal Anthony (USA) Cyclocrossworld.Com 0:05:24 27 Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill P/B Seven 0:05:44 28 Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept 0:06:04 29 Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant / Specialized 0:06:06 30 Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned) 0:06:21 31 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team 0:06:22 32 Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) 0:06:32 33 Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team 0:06:37 34 Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-Kmc Trade Team 0:06:38 35 Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) 0:06:48 36 Andrea Smith (USA) Ladiesfirst Racing 0:06:55 37 Lana Verberne (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:07:03 38 Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) 0:07:12 39 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) 0:07:21 40 Reza Hormes (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:07:29 41 Marlene Petit (Fra) 0:07:38 -1lap Katrien Thijs (Bel) -1lap Hilde Quintens (Bel) -1lap Genevieve Whitson (NZl) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne -1lap Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) -1lap Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco Cycling Team -1lap Kim Van De Steene (Bel) -2laps Jelena Eric (Srb) -2laps Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk)