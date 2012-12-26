Vos takes solo victory in Zolder
Compton finishes second to retain World Cup lead
Elite Women: Heusden-Zolder -
The former Formula 1 car circuit in Zolder, Belgium offered the perfect fast course for cyclo-cross world champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Women). The Dutch star didn't wait for World Cup leader Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective), who had a poor start; instead she blasted to her first win of the season.
Compton struggled to find her rhythm on the course and crashed several times. Nevertheless, she controlled the damage and worked her way ahead of better starters Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) and Sanne Cant (Veldritacademie Enertherm-BKCP). Compton finished as the runner-up, behind Vos, just ahead of Cant and Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team).
Compton extended her lead in the World Cup standings. Formerly second-placed Sanne van Paassen (Rabobank Women) didn't take the start in Zolder. That allowed British rider Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) to move up into second place in the World Cup standings after her sixth place in Zolder.
Harris' compatriot Helen Wyman (Kona) is third overall in the standings. With only two rounds left in the World Cup, Compton seems certain of the overall win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Women Cycling Team
|0:39:36
|2
|Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:01:10
|3
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP
|0:01:15
|4
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:01:35
|5
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|0:01:49
|6
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|7
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona
|0:02:32
|8
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Women Cycling Team
|0:02:36
|9
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|0:02:42
|10
|Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Rapha - Focus
|0:02:44
|11
|Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha - Focus
|0:02:45
|12
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Women Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|13
|Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha - Focus
|0:02:55
|14
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
|0:03:05
|15
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|0:03:12
|16
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol
|0:03:23
|17
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|0:03:40
|18
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh - Clement
|0:03:45
|19
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.Com
|0:03:49
|20
|Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Rapha - Focus
|0:03:55
|21
|Annie Last (GBr) Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|0:04:33
|22
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
|0:04:35
|23
|Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)
|0:04:48
|24
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)
|0:04:55
|25
|Nicole Duke (USA) Raleigh - Clement
|0:05:21
|26
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Cyclocrossworld.Com
|0:05:24
|27
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill P/B Seven
|0:05:44
|28
|Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept
|0:06:04
|29
|Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant / Specialized
|0:06:06
|30
|Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned)
|0:06:21
|31
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team
|0:06:22
|32
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|0:06:32
|33
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
|0:06:37
|34
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-Kmc Trade Team
|0:06:38
|35
|Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den)
|0:06:48
|36
|Andrea Smith (USA) Ladiesfirst Racing
|0:06:55
|37
|Lana Verberne (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:07:03
|38
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
|0:07:12
|39
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|0:07:21
|40
|Reza Hormes (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:07:29
|41
|Marlene Petit (Fra)
|0:07:38
|-1lap
|Katrien Thijs (Bel)
|-1lap
|Hilde Quintens (Bel)
|-1lap
|Genevieve Whitson (NZl) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
|-1lap
|Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi)
|-1lap
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco Cycling Team
|-1lap
|Kim Van De Steene (Bel)
|-2laps
|Jelena Eric (Srb)
|-2laps
|Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|340
|pts
|2
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
|235
|3
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona
|216
|4
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Women Cycling Team
|210
|5
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP
|182
|6
|Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Rapha - Focus
|172
|7
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|164
|8
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|140
|9
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
|132
|10
|Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha - Focus
|126
|11
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|111
|12
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Women Cycling Team
|105
|13
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|90
|14
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
|79
|15
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned)
|72
|16
|Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha - Focus
|70
|17
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Women Cycling Team
|67
|18
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol
|65
|19
|Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra)
|61
|20
|Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Rapha - Focus
|61
|21
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|61
|22
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.Com
|57
|23
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Women Cycling Team
|55
|24
|Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)
|47
|25
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
|41
|26
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Rusvelo
|35
|27
|Vania Rossi (Ita)
|34
|28
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Young Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
|33
|29
|Reza Hormes (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|33
|30
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|31
|31
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill P/B Seven
|28
|32
|Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant / Specialized
|22
|33
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh - Clement
|22
|34
|Nicole Duke (USA) Raleigh - Clement
|19
|35
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|19
|36
|Kim Van De Steene (Bel)
|19
|37
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-Kmc Trade Team
|19
|38
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Cyclocrossworld.Com
|17
|39
|Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept
|16
|40
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk)
|14
|41
|Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi)
|13
|42
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|13
|43
|Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den)
|12
|44
|Annie Last (GBr) Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|10
|45
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|9
|46
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)
|9
|47
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team
|7
|48
|Hilde Quintens (Bel)
|6
|49
|Angelica Edvardsson (Swe)
|4
|50
|Karla Stepanova (Cze)
|4
|51
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|4
|52
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco Cycling Team
|4
|53
|Nadja Heigl (Aut)
|2
|54
|Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned)
|1
|55
|Andrea Smith (USA) Ladiesfirst Racing
|1
|56
|Kristien Nelen (Bel) Houffalize-Granville Team
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy