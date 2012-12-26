Trending

Bosmans extends U23 World Cup lead

Belgian triumphs in Zolder

Image 1 of 5

Belgium's Wietse Bosmans extends his World Cup lead with a victory on home turf in Zolder.

Belgium's Wietse Bosmans extends his World Cup lead with a victory on home turf in Zolder.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 5

U23 men's World Cup podium at Zolder (L-R): Corne Van Kessel, 2nd; Wietse Bosmans, 1st; Wout Van Aert, 3rd

U23 men's World Cup podium at Zolder (L-R): Corne Van Kessel, 2nd; Wietse Bosmans, 1st; Wout Van Aert, 3rd
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 5

Action in the U23 men's World Cup race at Zolder.

Action in the U23 men's World Cup race at Zolder.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 5

Wietse Bosmans extended his World Cup lead with a victory at Zolder

Wietse Bosmans extended his World Cup lead with a victory at Zolder
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 5

Wietse Bosmans celebrates his victory at the Zolder round of the World Cup.

Wietse Bosmans celebrates his victory at the Zolder round of the World Cup.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

An attack from Belgian champion Wietse Bosmans at one lap and a half from the finish was enough to secure the win in the fourth World Cup round of the season. Thanks to his third World Cup win Bosmans strengthens his lead in the overall standings.

Always present in front, Bosmans controlled the debates in the cross on the former Formula 1 car circuit. Seven riders hit the penultimate lap together but few were able to respond to Bosmans' attack. Corne van Kessel (Netherlands) led the chase alone at a short distance from the Belgian champion but he couldn't close the gap. Further back Laurens Sweeck (Belgium), Wout Van Aert (Belgium), Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium), David van der Poel (Netherlands) and Emiel Dolfsma (Netherlands) fought for the remaining podium spots. Bosmans held on to his lead and grabbed his third World Cup win of the season. Van Kessel was second at 11 seconds. Van Aert won the sprint for third place ahead of Dolfsma and Van der Poel.

Pre-race favourites Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium) and Mike Teunissen (Netherlands) didn't finish the race. Zach McDonald (USA) missed his start and finished sixteenth in Zolder. In the World Cup standings, Bosmans comfortably leads. Van Kessel is second just ahead of Van Aert. Vanthourenthout and Teunissen remain fourth and fifth. McDonald loses two spots and is tenth overall.

Full Results

U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Belgium0:50:54
2Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Netherlands0:00:11
3Wout Van Aert (Bel) Belgium0:00:15
4Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Netherlands0:00:17
5David Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands0:00:18
6Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Belgium0:00:22
7Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Belgium0:00:37
8David Menut (Fra) France0:00:48
9Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) France0:00:56
10Tim Merlier (Bel) Belgium-B0:01:02
11Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands0:01:05
12Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Belgium-B0:01:06
13Michael Boros (Cze) Czech Republic0:01:07
14Diether Sweeck (Bel) Belgium-B
15Toon Aerts (Bel) Belgium0:01:08
16Zach Mcdonald (USA) United States0:01:13
17Daan Soete (Bel) Belgium-B0:01:23
18Quentin Jauregui (Fra) France0:01:24
19Tijmen Eising (Ned) Netherlands0:01:47
20Jens Adams (Bel) Belgium0:01:50
21Clément Venturini (Fra) France0:02:00
22Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Czech Republic0:02:09
23Matej Lasak (Cze) Czech Republic0:02:19
24Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Belgium-B0:02:25
25Michael (Jr) Schweizer (Ger) Germany0:02:31
26Luca Braidot (Ita) Italy0:02:47
27Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Germany0:02:53
28Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Czech Republic0:03:01
29Jakub Skala (Cze) Czech Republic0:03:04
30Yannick Mayer (Ger) Germany0:03:05
31Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Spain0:03:36
32Toni Bretschneider (Ger) Germany0:03:40
33Luke Gray (GBr) Great Britain0:03:50
34Fabien Doubey (Fra) France0:03:53
35Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Italy0:04:03
36Vinnie Braet (Bel) Belgium-B0:04:18
37Andrew Dillman (USA) United States0:04:21
38Ondrej Glajza (Svk) Slovakia0:04:22
39Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa) Spain0:04:47
40Kenneth Hansen (Den) Denmark0:04:59
41Josh Johnson (USA) United States0:05:28
42Skyler Trujillo (USA) United States0:06:34
43Felix Drumm (Ger) Germany0:06:43
-1lapYannick Gruner (Ger) Germany
-1lapTobin Ortenblad (USA) United States
-1lapJack Clarkson (GBr) Great Britain
-2lapsManny Goguen (USA) United States
-3lapsNikolaj Ruud Ostergaard (Den) Denmark

U23 men World Cup standings after four rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Belgium225pts
2Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Netherlands165
3Wout Van Aert (Bel) Belgium164
4Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Belgium115
5Mike Teunissen (Ned) Netherlands108
6Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Belgium105
7David Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands103
8Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Netherlands85
9Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Belgium85
10Zach Mcdonald (USA) United States83
11Tijmen Eising (Ned) Netherlands75
12Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands70
13Jens Adams (Bel) Belgium67
14Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Czech Republic65
15Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) France58
16Michael Boros (Cze) Czech Republic57
17David Menut (Fra) France46
18Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Belgium41
19Karel Hnik (Cze) Czech Republic41
20Michael (Jr) Schweizer (Ger) Germany38
21Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Czech Republic38
22Matej Lasak (Cze) Czech Republic37
23Toon Aerts (Bel) Belgium35
24Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Netherlands31
25Clément Venturini (Fra) France31
26Diether Sweeck (Bel) Belgium30
27Quentin Jauregui (Fra) France29
28Jakub Skala (Cze) Czech Republic29
29Daan Soete (Bel) Belgium26
30Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Germany24
31Tim Merlier (Bel) Belgium22
32Fabien Doubey (Fra) France19
33Luca Braidot (Ita) Italy19
34Lukas Müller (Swi) Switzerland19
35Radek Polnicky (Cze) Czech Republic15
36Jonas Pedersen (Den) Denmark15
37Severin Sagesser (Swi) Switzerland12
38Jan Nesvadba (Cze) Czech Republic10
39Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Belgium10
40Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland9
41Lars Forster (Swi) Switzerland9
42Kenneth Hansen (Den) Denmark5
43Loic Doubey (Fra) France4
44Cody Kaiser (USA) United States3
45Yannick Mayer (Ger) Germany1
46Floris De Tier (Bel) Belgium1
47Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Spain1

