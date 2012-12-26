Image 1 of 5 Belgium's Wietse Bosmans extends his World Cup lead with a victory on home turf in Zolder. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 U23 men's World Cup podium at Zolder (L-R): Corne Van Kessel, 2nd; Wietse Bosmans, 1st; Wout Van Aert, 3rd (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Action in the U23 men's World Cup race at Zolder. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Wietse Bosmans extended his World Cup lead with a victory at Zolder (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Wietse Bosmans celebrates his victory at the Zolder round of the World Cup. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

An attack from Belgian champion Wietse Bosmans at one lap and a half from the finish was enough to secure the win in the fourth World Cup round of the season. Thanks to his third World Cup win Bosmans strengthens his lead in the overall standings.

Always present in front, Bosmans controlled the debates in the cross on the former Formula 1 car circuit. Seven riders hit the penultimate lap together but few were able to respond to Bosmans' attack. Corne van Kessel (Netherlands) led the chase alone at a short distance from the Belgian champion but he couldn't close the gap. Further back Laurens Sweeck (Belgium), Wout Van Aert (Belgium), Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium), David van der Poel (Netherlands) and Emiel Dolfsma (Netherlands) fought for the remaining podium spots. Bosmans held on to his lead and grabbed his third World Cup win of the season. Van Kessel was second at 11 seconds. Van Aert won the sprint for third place ahead of Dolfsma and Van der Poel.

Pre-race favourites Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium) and Mike Teunissen (Netherlands) didn't finish the race. Zach McDonald (USA) missed his start and finished sixteenth in Zolder. In the World Cup standings, Bosmans comfortably leads. Van Kessel is second just ahead of Van Aert. Vanthourenthout and Teunissen remain fourth and fifth. McDonald loses two spots and is tenth overall.

Full Results

U23 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Belgium 0:50:54 2 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:11 3 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Belgium 0:00:15 4 Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:17 5 David Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:18 6 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Belgium 0:00:22 7 Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Belgium 0:00:37 8 David Menut (Fra) France 0:00:48 9 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) France 0:00:56 10 Tim Merlier (Bel) Belgium-B 0:01:02 11 Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:05 12 Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Belgium-B 0:01:06 13 Michael Boros (Cze) Czech Republic 0:01:07 14 Diether Sweeck (Bel) Belgium-B 15 Toon Aerts (Bel) Belgium 0:01:08 16 Zach Mcdonald (USA) United States 0:01:13 17 Daan Soete (Bel) Belgium-B 0:01:23 18 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) France 0:01:24 19 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:47 20 Jens Adams (Bel) Belgium 0:01:50 21 Clément Venturini (Fra) France 0:02:00 22 Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Czech Republic 0:02:09 23 Matej Lasak (Cze) Czech Republic 0:02:19 24 Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Belgium-B 0:02:25 25 Michael (Jr) Schweizer (Ger) Germany 0:02:31 26 Luca Braidot (Ita) Italy 0:02:47 27 Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Germany 0:02:53 28 Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Czech Republic 0:03:01 29 Jakub Skala (Cze) Czech Republic 0:03:04 30 Yannick Mayer (Ger) Germany 0:03:05 31 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Spain 0:03:36 32 Toni Bretschneider (Ger) Germany 0:03:40 33 Luke Gray (GBr) Great Britain 0:03:50 34 Fabien Doubey (Fra) France 0:03:53 35 Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Italy 0:04:03 36 Vinnie Braet (Bel) Belgium-B 0:04:18 37 Andrew Dillman (USA) United States 0:04:21 38 Ondrej Glajza (Svk) Slovakia 0:04:22 39 Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa) Spain 0:04:47 40 Kenneth Hansen (Den) Denmark 0:04:59 41 Josh Johnson (USA) United States 0:05:28 42 Skyler Trujillo (USA) United States 0:06:34 43 Felix Drumm (Ger) Germany 0:06:43 -1lap Yannick Gruner (Ger) Germany -1lap Tobin Ortenblad (USA) United States -1lap Jack Clarkson (GBr) Great Britain -2laps Manny Goguen (USA) United States -3laps Nikolaj Ruud Ostergaard (Den) Denmark