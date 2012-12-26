Bosmans extends U23 World Cup lead
Belgian triumphs in Zolder
Under 23 Men: Heusden-Zolder -
An attack from Belgian champion Wietse Bosmans at one lap and a half from the finish was enough to secure the win in the fourth World Cup round of the season. Thanks to his third World Cup win Bosmans strengthens his lead in the overall standings.
Always present in front, Bosmans controlled the debates in the cross on the former Formula 1 car circuit. Seven riders hit the penultimate lap together but few were able to respond to Bosmans' attack. Corne van Kessel (Netherlands) led the chase alone at a short distance from the Belgian champion but he couldn't close the gap. Further back Laurens Sweeck (Belgium), Wout Van Aert (Belgium), Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium), David van der Poel (Netherlands) and Emiel Dolfsma (Netherlands) fought for the remaining podium spots. Bosmans held on to his lead and grabbed his third World Cup win of the season. Van Kessel was second at 11 seconds. Van Aert won the sprint for third place ahead of Dolfsma and Van der Poel.
Pre-race favourites Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium) and Mike Teunissen (Netherlands) didn't finish the race. Zach McDonald (USA) missed his start and finished sixteenth in Zolder. In the World Cup standings, Bosmans comfortably leads. Van Kessel is second just ahead of Van Aert. Vanthourenthout and Teunissen remain fourth and fifth. McDonald loses two spots and is tenth overall.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Belgium
|0:50:54
|2
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:11
|3
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:15
|4
|Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:17
|5
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:18
|6
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:22
|7
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:37
|8
|David Menut (Fra) France
|0:00:48
|9
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) France
|0:00:56
|10
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:01:02
|11
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:05
|12
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:01:06
|13
|Michael Boros (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:01:07
|14
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Belgium-B
|15
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:08
|16
|Zach Mcdonald (USA) United States
|0:01:13
|17
|Daan Soete (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:01:23
|18
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) France
|0:01:24
|19
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:47
|20
|Jens Adams (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:50
|21
|Clément Venturini (Fra) France
|0:02:00
|22
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:02:09
|23
|Matej Lasak (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:02:19
|24
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:02:25
|25
|Michael (Jr) Schweizer (Ger) Germany
|0:02:31
|26
|Luca Braidot (Ita) Italy
|0:02:47
|27
|Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Germany
|0:02:53
|28
|Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:03:01
|29
|Jakub Skala (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:03:04
|30
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Germany
|0:03:05
|31
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Spain
|0:03:36
|32
|Toni Bretschneider (Ger) Germany
|0:03:40
|33
|Luke Gray (GBr) Great Britain
|0:03:50
|34
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) France
|0:03:53
|35
|Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Italy
|0:04:03
|36
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:04:18
|37
|Andrew Dillman (USA) United States
|0:04:21
|38
|Ondrej Glajza (Svk) Slovakia
|0:04:22
|39
|Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa) Spain
|0:04:47
|40
|Kenneth Hansen (Den) Denmark
|0:04:59
|41
|Josh Johnson (USA) United States
|0:05:28
|42
|Skyler Trujillo (USA) United States
|0:06:34
|43
|Felix Drumm (Ger) Germany
|0:06:43
|-1lap
|Yannick Gruner (Ger) Germany
|-1lap
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) United States
|-1lap
|Jack Clarkson (GBr) Great Britain
|-2laps
|Manny Goguen (USA) United States
|-3laps
|Nikolaj Ruud Ostergaard (Den) Denmark
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Belgium
|225
|pts
|2
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Netherlands
|165
|3
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Belgium
|164
|4
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Belgium
|115
|5
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Netherlands
|108
|6
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Belgium
|105
|7
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands
|103
|8
|Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Netherlands
|85
|9
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Belgium
|85
|10
|Zach Mcdonald (USA) United States
|83
|11
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Netherlands
|75
|12
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands
|70
|13
|Jens Adams (Bel) Belgium
|67
|14
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Czech Republic
|65
|15
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) France
|58
|16
|Michael Boros (Cze) Czech Republic
|57
|17
|David Menut (Fra) France
|46
|18
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Belgium
|41
|19
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Czech Republic
|41
|20
|Michael (Jr) Schweizer (Ger) Germany
|38
|21
|Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Czech Republic
|38
|22
|Matej Lasak (Cze) Czech Republic
|37
|23
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Belgium
|35
|24
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Netherlands
|31
|25
|Clément Venturini (Fra) France
|31
|26
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Belgium
|30
|27
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) France
|29
|28
|Jakub Skala (Cze) Czech Republic
|29
|29
|Daan Soete (Bel) Belgium
|26
|30
|Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Germany
|24
|31
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Belgium
|22
|32
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) France
|19
|33
|Luca Braidot (Ita) Italy
|19
|34
|Lukas Müller (Swi) Switzerland
|19
|35
|Radek Polnicky (Cze) Czech Republic
|15
|36
|Jonas Pedersen (Den) Denmark
|15
|37
|Severin Sagesser (Swi) Switzerland
|12
|38
|Jan Nesvadba (Cze) Czech Republic
|10
|39
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Belgium
|10
|40
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland
|9
|41
|Lars Forster (Swi) Switzerland
|9
|42
|Kenneth Hansen (Den) Denmark
|5
|43
|Loic Doubey (Fra) France
|4
|44
|Cody Kaiser (USA) United States
|3
|45
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Germany
|1
|46
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Belgium
|1
|47
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Spain
|1
